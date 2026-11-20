The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (“NAIC”) held its Fall 2026 National Meeting from November 14 to 17, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. A summary of the key takeaways is below.

The Key Takeaways

1. Bond Treatment

The latest bond-classification changes remain proposed, not final. On November 15, the Statutory Accounting Principles (E) Working Group (“SAPWG”) released revised Statement of Statutory Accounting Principles (“SSAP”) No. 26 language under Ref. #2026-10 addressing non-self-liquidating financial assets and reinvesting financial asset-backed securities (“ABS”). CFOs were identified as the non-self-liquidating example and CLOs as the self-liquidating example.

Proposed paragraph 9.c would bring non-self-liquidating financial ABS within the rebuttable-presumption framework that currently addresses equity-backed debt. This is an extension of an existing framework.

For self-liquidating financial ABS that permit it, proposed paragraph 9.d asks whether significant embedded asset-liability management (“ALM”) risk is present. The November wording takes structural mitigants into account when assessing scheduled payments under severe but precedented rate and spread changes. Permission to reinvest triggers that assessment, but it does not automatically disqualify the instrument from bond treatment.

Our September 8 OnPoint, Duration Is Not Destiny, questioned treating duration, complexity and credit risk as interchangeable determining eligibility for statutory bond treatment. The November revisions address some of those concerns by recognizing structural mitigants and adding transition language. Important limits remain: there is neither a ratings-based safe harbor nor numerical exemption tied to reinvestment-period length or weighted average life. Existing holdings will also need attention. The proposed transition would reach financial ABS held on December 31, 2027 and subsequent acquisitions. However, for existing holdings whose reinvestment periods have ended, the proposal would allow insurers to skip the assessment of whether reinvestment risk could impair scheduled payments. Those holdings would still need to satisfy the other requirements for bond treatment.

2. CLO Capital

The NAIC Executive Committee and Plenary adopted 2026-12-IRE-MOD on August 14. Beginning at year-end 2026, the new life RBC factors apply to broadly syndicated loan (BSL) and middle-market CLOs, collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”) and collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”). The adopted treatment retains the 45% pre-tax residual factor. It also adds an 11.77-percentage-point pre-tax charge for BSL CLO tranches designated NAIC 2.C or below when current tranche thickness is 4% or less. The Fall Meeting discussion focused on implementation and further calibration, not first-time adoption.

The key word is current. The adopted instructions measure tranche thickness using the most recent non-stale periodic report available on the investment reporting date. Managers, arrangers and insurer investors need reporting that keeps pace with the structure. The NAIC is continuing to test correlation, repurchase-price and prepayment assumptions, and it may revisit residual calibration. Fund finance, investment funds and rated-note feeders remain possible subjects of future ABS capital work, but the meeting did not adopt a new product-specific charge for those structures.

Designation is a separate issue. The Invested Assets Task Force adopted the report of the Investment Designation Analysis Working Group, which had approved amendments on October 28 restoring filing-exempt eligibility for CLOs instead of mandatory Structured Securities Group financial modeling. Non-filing-exempt CLOs could still be modeled where feasible. Another proposal would permit a published list of BSL CLOs affected by the thin-tranche guidance. Filing exemption does not resolve bond eligibility, reporting or the applicable RBC factor.

3. Rated Feeders

SAPWG’s Ref. #2026-25 exposure would expand the CLO/CBO/CDO reporting category to include repayment from pools of self-liquidating corporate credit held directly or indirectly through feeder funds. Real estate risk, including commercial real estate (“CRE”) CLOs, would remain outside the category.

SAPWG also received a referral on inconsistent reporting of private-credit rated feeder notes. The recommendations include a 90%, or similarly high, predominant-collateral threshold; multi-collateral categories; separate structure codes; and clearer distinctions between look-through treatment and equity-backed classification. The practical point is that placing a feeder in a broader reporting category would not make it a CLO for every regulatory purpose or automatically give it CLO capital treatment. These items remain proposals and project recommendations.

4. Ratings Still Matter, and So Does the Provider

On November 17, the Financial Condition (E) Committee adopted the credit rating provider due diligence framework. The framework covers how the NAIC evaluates ratings and their mapping to designations, including scoping, risk assessment, testing and remediation. The Committee’s published summary confirms adoption but does not provide an implementation date. Any provisional-acceptance or transition arrangements should be checked against the adopted framework and implementation materials before they are treated as operative requirements.

Separately, SAPWG’s Ref. #2026-16 proposal would require insurers to report aggregate carrying values supported by private letter ratings and the percentage attributable to each rating provider, with year-end 2027 reporting contemplated. Insurers should treat this as a contingency-planning issue as well as a disclosure issue: where is reliance on one provider concentrated, and what rating or filing alternative is available if that reliance is challenged?

What This Means For The Market

CFOs and Rated Fund Structures: Revisit bond-eligibility analyses, especially for structures with long reinvestment periods, discretionary trading or variable cash flows. The statutory accounting, legal and modeling analyses should reflect the same structural protections.

Revisit bond-eligibility analyses, especially for structures with long reinvestment periods, discretionary trading or variable cash flows. The statutory accounting, legal and modeling analyses should reflect the same structural protections. CLO Managers and Arrangers: Confirm that transaction and trustee reporting can establish current tranche thickness, rating eligibility and the treatment expected by insurer investors. Thin tranches and lower designations will receive more scrutiny.

Confirm that transaction and trustee reporting can establish current tranche thickness, rating eligibility and the treatment expected by insurer investors. Thin tranches and lower designations will receive more scrutiny. Insurance Investors: Inventory private ratings, provider concentration, replacement-rating mechanics, filing alternatives and instruments that may require Schedule BA treatment.

Inventory private ratings, provider concentration, replacement-rating mechanics, filing alternatives and instruments that may require Schedule BA treatment. Fund Finance and Private Credit Participants: Follow the next phase of ABS capital work, valuation disclosure and unfunded commitment reporting. Separately, prepare for the adopted year-end 2027 collateral-loan methodology, including the independent valuation verification required to obtain reductions based on overcollateralization (“OC”) or loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratios.

Additional Developments Worth Watching

SAPWG proposed standardized fair-value disclosures, including removal of the provision allowing insurers to omit fair-value estimates when estimating fair value is “not practicable.” It also proposed collateral-loan disclosures addressing independent verification of collateral values, the valuation provider and date, and valuation ranges. Separately, proposed commitment disclosures would cover initial investment commitments even where the insurer has no existing investment balance, recallable distributions and guarantees of investee debt. The commitment-reporting proposal would not itself impose a new RBC charge. The materials contemplate a separate review of which commitments should attract capital charges and the applicable factors.

Collateral-loan capital is further along. The NAIC Executive Committee and Plenary adopted 2025-16-L-MOD on August 14, effective for year-end 2027. It introduces OC/LTV-sensitive life RBC treatment for collateral loans backed by joint venture, limited partnership or limited liability company interests, or by residual tranches. The adopted instructions require independent verification of fair value to obtain the OC/LTV-based reductions as an implementation condition.

The NAIC also continued work on private-credit interconnectedness, Level 3 valuation, synthetic-asset replications, liquidity stress testing and SSAP No. 48. Those ongoing reviews should not be confused with newly adopted, product-specific requirements for CLOs, rated funds or CFOs. Together, however, they indicate a continued focus on look-through, valuation support and risk-sensitive reporting.

Selected Comment, Implementation and Proposed Transition Dates

November 27, 2026: comments on the October 28 designation proposals

December 31, 2026: first year-end application of the adopted life RBC factors for CLOs, collateralized bond obligations and collateralized debt obligations (adopted requirement)

February 12, 2027: comments on the SAPWG exposures

Year-end 2027: adopted collateral-loan RBC methodology (2025-16-L-MOD) takes effect, including independent valuation verification for OC/LTV-based reductions (adopted requirement)

December 31, 2027: proposed holdings date for the bond-eligibility transition and contemplated year-end private-rating reporting; this is not a current compliance deadline

Conclusion

The common takeaway of recent meetings is the need to connect transaction structure with regulatory treatment. For CLO investors, that means implementing the 2026 capital changes; for fund-finance participants, preparing for the adopted 2027 collateral-loan methodology; and for CFO and rated-feeder teams, addressing classification and reporting proposals that remain open but already matter to structuring and diligence. These developments differ in status and timing, and call for different responses.

For CFO sponsors, this is the regulatory counterpart to the financing opportunity discussed in our July market update, The Room Where It Happens: a successful execution means not only closing the transaction, but also supporting the insurer’s expected treatment. Those objectives should inform the structure from the outset.

This update is based on public NAIC meeting summaries and supporting materials available as of November 18, 2026. Several matters remain proposals or interim work and may change. Adoption by an NAIC group does not, by itself, constitute enactment as state law.