After robust discussion and consideration of comment letters received from various insurers and industry groups, the Life Risk-Based Capital (E) Working Group (“Life RBC WG”) of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (“NAIC”) has exposed for comment a detailed proposal for a new risk-based capital (“RBC”) charge for recapture risk (the “Recapture RBC Charge”) that will apply to US life and annuity insurers that cede risk to reinsurers domiciled in jurisdictions that are not recognized by the NAIC as reciprocal jurisdictions (“RJs”).1 These trends are part of the market context that led the NAIC and certain US annuity writers to support developing an RBC recapture charge that applies to cessions of life and annuity business to reinsurers in non-RJ jurisdictions.

On August 14, 2026, the NAIC Financial Condition (E) Committee (“E Committee”) adopted a July 27 memorandum, directing the Life RBC WG to develop an RBC charge to account for recapture risk in light of recent data indicating growth in offshore cessions by life and annuity insurers. The E Committee directed the Life RBC WG to prioritize these efforts so that the RBC changes would be in effect for year-end 2027.

The Life RBC WG devoted its next five meetings to advancing the project, with the aid of Bridgeway Analytics, a consultant to the NAIC. On November 5, Bridgeway Analytics provided a detailed proposal (the “Bridgeway Memorandum”) for a new 3.8% post-tax RBC charge on cessions to reinsurers domiciled in non-RJs, which (1) may be offset by overcollateralization that meets certain requirements (as described further below), and (2) assumes a 100% probability of recapture (as directed by the E Committee).

On November 15, at the NAIC Fall 2026 National Meeting, the Life RBC WG discussed the Bridgeway Memorandum and exposed, for a 30-day public comment period, Item 2026-17-L, which includes both the Bridgeway Memorandum and specific amendments to the reinsurance section (LR016) of the Life RBC Instructions to implement the new Recapture RBC Charge. On November 17, also at the NAIC Fall National Meeting, the E Committee adopted an October 26 memorandum with additional explanation of the rationale for the E Committee’s decision to mandate the development of the Recapture RBC Charge.

Background of the NAIC’s Proposal

A major impetus for developing the Recapture RBC charge was US regulators’ review of the reports submitted by US life insurers under Actuarial Guideline LV (“AG 55”), which the NAIC adopted in 2025.2 The AG 55 reports provided critical data to US regulators regarding asset-intensive reinsurance transactions, including around reinsurers’ ability to meet their obligations as well as the use of less liquid assets as a portion of the assets backing reserves that support annuity guarantees on new business. According to the Bridgeway Memorandum, reserve credit recognized from transactions with reinsurers domiciled in non-RJs has jumped from $60 billion to $135 billion in the last six years. Of that total, more than 99% of non-RJ reinsurance transactions in 2025 were with reinsurer counterparties domiciled in the Cayman Islands and Barbados. These trends are part of the market context that led the NAIC and certain US annuity writers to support developing an RBC recapture charge that applies to cessions of life and annuity business to reinsurers in non-RJ jurisdictions.

The E Committee launched the current initiative in August 2026 by issuing a referral to the Life RBC WG, directing it to (1) develop a Recapture RBC Charge to be applied to ceded reserves and modified coinsurance balances for all reinsurance to non-US reinsurers located outside RJs, and (2) modify the reinsurance methodology used in the life RBC formula, aligning more closely with the property/casualty RBC formula, to account for the increased credit risk of reinsurers with lower financial strength ratings. In November 2026, the Bridgeway Memorandum proposed a Recapture RBC Charge of 3.8% (post-tax) subject to dollar-for-dollar reduction for overcollateralization, provided that the collateral meets applicable US reserve requirements.

Recapture RBC Charge

The RBC Recapture Charge would use a factor-based approach with a collateral offset. The insurer would calculate the total statutory reserve credit and modified coinsurance balances ceded to non-RJs, multiply that calculation by the Recapture RBC Charge factor, and subtract overcollateralization credits for collateral consisting of “permitted assets.” The net recapture charge would then be added to the cedent’s Life RBC formula, directly increasing the Authorized Control Level RBC and decreasing the company’s reported RBC ratio.

The Recapture RBC Charge would equal the greater of (a) a 3.8% post-tax recapture charge (equivalent to a 4.81% pre-tax charge using a 21% tax rate), or (b) the existing RBC requirement for the same transaction.

The calculation methodology would allow for dollar-for-dollar reduction for overcollateralization, provided that the collateral is “qualifying collateral” and consists of assets that under the terms of the reinsurance agreement would be available to the ceding insurer upon recapture of the risks ceded to the reinsurer under the applicable reinsurance agreement and provided the overcollateralization is sent back to the cedent upon recapture. In order to be classified as “qualifying collateral”, collateral must meet the requirements of the NAIC Credit for Reinsurance Model Law (Model 785) and Credit for Reinsurance Model Regulation (Model 786) (the “CFR Models”). Non-admitted assets, letters of credit, contingent notes, credit-linked notes, excess of loss (XOL) reinsurance, and parent or affiliate company guarantees are not “qualifying collateral”. In addition, overcollateralization held in a “comfort” trust that does not meet the requirements of the CFR Models would not qualify for a reduction in the Recapture RBC Charge. However, as asset-intensive reinsurance cessions to non-RJs such as the Cayman Islands and Barbados are typically structured as modified coinsurance or funds withheld coinsurance to enable reinsurance credit without the necessity of a credit for reinsurance trust, this requirement and the requirement that qualifying collateral be “available to the ceding insurer upon recapture” are less significant than might appear on first blush.

Potential Impact

There has been substantial speculation around the extent to which the Recapture RBC Charge will impact the market trends noted above. Certain global hubs for offshore reinsurance, namely, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, have recently submitted applications to the NAIC to be granted qualified jurisdiction (“QJ”) status, which is the first step toward obtaining RJ status. Observers expect a prolonged approval process for these applications. Accordingly, the Cayman Islands is staggering its application so that property/casualty QJ status will be reviewed prior to life QJ status. The prospective impact of the Recapture RBC Charge on the QJ applications, and any potential future RJ applications, filed by the Cayman Islands and Guernsey remains to be seen, as does the broader market impact of the Recapture RBC Charge on third-party deal flow to non-RJs and retail annuity pricing once it is in effect.

Next Steps

The public comment period for Item 2026-17-L ends on December 15, 2026. When the Life RBC WG next meets in early 2027, it will consider the comments received and take further action to refine the proposal as it deems appropriate, within the confines of the mandate it has received from the E Committee. After the Life RBC WG adopts recommended amendments to the Life RBC Instructions, its recommendation will be reviewed by the Capital Adequacy (E) Task Force (“CATF”), which is required to take action by June 30, 2027 in order for the RBC changes to become effective for the December 31, 2027 RBC calculation. The CATF decision will then be subject to approval by the E Committee.

Footnotes

1. Reinsurers domiciled in RJs, and which meet certain capital and surplus and solvency ratio requirements may apply for reciprocal jurisdiction reinsurer status, which allows them to reinsure US insurers with zero collateral requirements. Currently, RJs include the UK, the EU member states, Bermuda, Japan and Switzerland.