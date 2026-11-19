Personal injury firms drew the first wave of private equity interest in law firm management services organizations (MSOs). Insurance defense is drawing the next, including what is reportedly the largest law firm MSO deal announced to date. The economics of defense work are different. A personal injury firm usually earns contingent fees from its own clients. A defense firm typically bills hourly at rates negotiated with insurance carriers, often as one of a carrier’s approved panel firms. Carrier guidelines shape staffing and budgets and often require approval before depositions, motions, or expert retention. The carrier pays the bill, while the lawyer owes duties to the insured and, in many states, to the carrier as well.

Investors like the steady, recurring volume. An MSO, however, would enter workflows where a third party already shapes how cases are staffed and budgeted, and where ethics rules already limit that influence. That puts compensation and lawyer control at the center of MSO diligence.

Sponsors deciding whether and how to bid need a return model that works on service fees untethered from firm revenue. Defense firms evaluating bids need to know which decisions must stay with their lawyers. Lenders need repayment terms and covenants that stay clear of both the compensation line and the control line.

Recent Deals Signal Market Momentum

In October, Wood Smith Henning & Berman, an insurance defense firm, announced the formation of an MSO with a strategic investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners. Beinsure, an insurance trade publication, noted reports that the transaction valued the firm at approximately $700 million. Tyson & Mendes also reportedly held talks with private equity investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Law360 Pulse reported on November 17, 2026 that Catalex Network, an MSO, announced an agreement to support a second insurance defense firm this year, bringing the platform’s reach to nearly 100 attorneys at firms with combined revenue of approximately $40 million.

Four States Draw the Compensation Line

One of the principal considerations in structuring an MSO arrangement is ensuring that payments to the MSO do not constitute impermissible fee sharing with nonlawyers. Although the relevant restrictions vary by jurisdiction, several states have recently clarified or strengthened the rules governing these arrangements.

In Texas, the Professional Ethics Committee concluded in Opinion 706, issued in February 2025 under Rule 5.04(a), that a lawyer engaging a nonlawyer-owned support platform may not pay fees based on a percentage of the lawyer’s or firm’s revenues. While Committee opinions are not binding on the Texas Supreme Court, the opinion reinforces the importance of distinguishing compensation for administrative services from participation in legal fees. Whether a particular fixed-fee or cost-based arrangement is permissible requires further analysis.

Illinois House Bill 5487, Public Act 104-0801, was signed August 7, 2026 and took effect immediately. It bars entities owned, operated, or controlled in whole or in part by nonlawyers, including MSOs, from charging fees based directly or indirectly on firm fees, revenues, or profits. The law applies to firms with less than $300 million in annual global revenue and firms deriving more than 50 percent of revenue from contingent fees in each of the prior three calendar years. Because insurance defense firms typically bill hourly, the revenue test is the one likely to matter for a defense firm operating in Illinois.

Colorado House Bill 26-1421, signed into law on June 4, 2026 and effective as of August 12, 2026, permits MSO arrangements but bars MSO compensation calculated as a percentage of legal fees, revenues, or profits or determined by reference to case outcomes, leaving fixed and hourly fees available.

California Rule 5.4, Comment 2, similarly bars payments to a nonlawyer for services structured as a share of overall revenues or tied to legal fees generated in particular matters.

For insurance defense MSOs, these restrictions are particularly relevant given the prevalence of hourly billing arrangements with insurance carriers. Although an MSO may charge hourly fees for its own administrative services, a fee calculated by reference to the number of attorney hours billed to carriers could raise concerns that the MSO’s compensation is effectively tied to the firm’s legal fees. An MSO fee set at a dollar amount for each attorney hour billed to carriers would track legal fees almost one for one, and would be difficult to defend under the Illinois or California language. A fee priced in advance from the MSO’s own costs and staffing sits far more comfortably. Sponsor returns then come from service margin, scale across firms, and the MSO’s equity value, rather than growth in firm billings.

Carrier Workflows Press on the Control Line

Beyond compensation arrangements, MSO structures need to preserve attorneys’ independent professional judgment.

California Assembly Bill 2305, signed September 20, 2026, adds Article 7.5 on corporate investment in litigation practices and establishes restrictions on the ability of “corporate legal funders” to influence litigation-related decisions. The article defines “control” to include influencing which clients to represent, litigation strategy, settlement decisions, and the selection or management of counsel.

Under section 6134.4, a “corporate legal funder” that interferes with or attempts to influence a lawyer’s judgment on substantive litigation decisions, including timing, engages in the unauthorized practice of law. Remedies include void contract terms, State Bar discipline, and client actions for the greater of $10,000 per violation or treble damages. These restrictions apply to contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027. Contracts signed earlier remain subject to California Rule 5.4 and existing unauthorized-practice law. Whether subsequent amendments or refinancings bring an existing arrangement within the scope of AB 2305 remains an open question. We discuss AB 2305 in greater detail in our prior post on this blog.

For insurance defense MSOs, the distinction between administrative support and control over legal services can be particularly nuanced. For example, an MSO may provide billing support by reviewing time entries for compliance with carrier billing guidelines. However, an arrangement under which an MSO executive must approve additional depositions, motion practice, or other litigation expenses for an over-budget matter may raise concerns that the MSO is influencing litigation strategy or the timing of legal proceedings. AB 2305 specifically lists decisions about litigation budgeting that may affect case strategy among the functions a corporate legal funder may not control.

Similar considerations arise in connection with carrier relationships and staffing decisions. Although an MSO may provide administrative support for panel management, decisions regarding which clients to represent and which attorneys will handle particular matters must remain with the law firm. These distinctions matter for regulatory compliance and for sponsors assessing the operational structure, scalability, and potential exit opportunities of an MSO investment.

Considerations for Lenders

Lenders financing insurance defense MSOs must also evaluate restrictions applicable to their financing arrangements and related covenants.

Illinois law provides an exception for certain loan repayment obligations where repayment is not contingent upon, or calculated by reference to, a law firm's fees, revenues, profits, or other financial performance. Under California’s AB 2305, an entity whose primary purpose is raising or managing capital and that is involved in a litigation practice through a financing arrangement may be deemed a “corporate legal funder.” Covenants reaching case staffing, settlement posture, or panel decisions would warrant scrutiny.

Rules Diverge Across a Multistate Book

A defense platform spanning several states must plan for the strictest applicable rule. Colorado’s act reaches legal services concerning a legal right arising in whole or in part in Colorado, wherever the firm is located. California Assembly Bill 931 bars California attorneys from sharing fees with out-of-state alternative business structure arrangements from January 1, 2026 to January 1, 2030, with narrow exceptions. On October 2, 2026, the Tennessee Supreme Court declined to authorize nonlawyer ownership, leaving its Rule 5.4 unchanged.

Key Takeaways

Insurance defense MSOs can be structured to comply with requirements that vary by state, and the work before bidding is mostly operational.

Price MSO fees from the platform’s own costs and services, using fixed or hourly fees for MSO work, with no link to attorney billable hours, firm revenue, or case outcomes.

Map each carrier-facing workflow, including panel negotiation, budget approvals, and staffing, and document that lawyers make the decisions.

Check each relevant jurisdiction’s restrictions and effective dates before bidding or refinancing.

Lenders should keep repayment terms independent of firm financial performance and covenants clear of legal decisions.

Insurance defense presents meaningful opportunities for MSO investment, particularly for sponsors seeking to leverage operational efficiencies and economies of scale. However, the success of these investments will depend on structures that both deliver commercial value and maintain the separation between administrative operations and the independent practice of law. Before submitting a bid, assess who exercises control in daily operations.