The United States District Court for the Northern District of California, applying California law, has held that neither an insured versus insured (“IvI”) exclusion nor a voluntary payment provision barred D&O coverage for a company’s indemnification of its officer’s criminal defense costs. Scottsdale Ins. Co. v. Shelton, 2026 WL 3219951 (N.D. Cal. Oct. 27, 2026). The court reasoned that the indemnification obligation arose from an underlying criminal proceeding, rather than the officer’s separate advancement action, and that the company did not voluntarily assume the indemnification obligation because it was legally required to indemnify the officer.

An automotive repair services company’s former officer was indicted on federal criminal charges, and the officer sought advancement of his defense costs from the company pursuant to an indemnification agreement. When the company refused, the officer filed an action against the company in Delaware seeking advancement of his defense costs. The Delaware court ordered the company to advance the officer’s defense costs. The company indemnified the officer for approximately $6.4 million and sought coverage under its D&O policy. The insurer denied coverage pursuant to the policy’s IvI exclusion and voluntary payment provision. The IvI exclusion applied to Claims “brought or maintained by, on behalf of, in the right of, or at the direction of any Insured.” The voluntary payment provision stated that the insured could not “incur any Costs, Charges and Expenses or otherwise assume any contractual obligation” with respect to a claim without the insurer’s prior written consent.

The court granted partial summary judgment in favor of the company, holding that neither policy provision barred coverage. The court found that, while the IvI exclusion applied to the Delaware advancement action, the company’s indemnity obligation actually arose from the underlying criminal action to which the exclusion did not apply. The court further reasoned that the voluntary payment provision did not apply because the insured company did not voluntarily assume its indemnification obligation. Rather, it was ordered to do so by a Delaware court.