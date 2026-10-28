Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

Don’t Try To Deny It: Federal Court Holds FCA Settlement Is Covered By Insurance

Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Contributor
Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring’s Doha office is a full service legal practice that serves as the firm’s regional...

View firm profile
Explore more from Crowell & Moring LLP

A federal court ruled that CNA must provide coverage for Guidehouse's $7.6 million False Claims Act settlement related to cybersecurity failures in New York's Emergency Rental Assistance Program portal. The decision addresses critical questions about when insurers can deny coverage for FCA settlements under professional liability policies, particularly regarding exclusions for fines, penalties, and deliberate acts.

United StatesInsurance
Caitie Young
Caitie Young
Stephen T. Raptis
Stephen T. Raptis
Dan Hofmeister
Dan Hofmeister
Brian Tully McLaughlin
Brian Tully McLaughlin

Background

Guidehouse served as the prime contractor responsible for technology services used in administering New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (“ERAP”). Under Guidehouse’s contract with the State of New York, the online ERAP portal was to undergo cybersecurity testing in its pre-production environment before it was launched to the public, and Guidehouse was required to certify that the system met the contract’s requirements. Within hours of going live, the ERAP portal exposed certain applicants’ personally identifiable information and was shut down.

In February 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) pursuant to the FCA, focusing on allegations that Guidehouse submitted, or caused the submission of, false claims in connection with Guidehouse’s services in implementing New York’s ERAP. A second CID followed in February 2024, and the DOJ informed Guidehouse that it was considering intervening in a sealed qui tam lawsuit. In May 2024, Guidehouse settled with the United States for $7.6 million plus the relator’s attorney fees (the “FCA Settlement”). Guidehouse did not admit any liability or wrongdoing in the FCA Settlement, which we previously reported on.

CNA’s Coverage Denial

CNA denied coverage for the FCA Settlement under the Technology and Professional Liability coverage in the Enterprise Liability Policy it issued to Guidehouse (the “Policy”). In the ensuing coverage action initiated by Guidehouse, CNA asserted that the “gravamen” of the qui tam lawsuit was that Guidehouse made intentional misrepresentations about its ability to perform under the ERAP contract and knowingly hid the noncompliance from New York State. CNA argued that the FCA Settlement fell within an exception to its Policy’s definition of “Damages” applicable to fines, civil penalties, sanctions, forfeitures, and otherwise uninsurable amounts. CNA further argued that the qui tam lawsuit amounted to allegations of fraudulent, intentional acts and/or a knowing violation of a contract and, therefore, that the Policy’s Deliberate Acts/Commingling or Misappropriation of Funds Exclusion (the “Deliberate Acts Exclusion”) also barred coverage. The Deliberate Acts Exclusion applied to Claims “based upon or arising out of any dishonest, fraudulent, criminal or malicious act or omission, commingling, misappropriation or misuse of funds, intentional wrongdoing or knowing violation of any contract or agreement by or on behalf of an Insured.”

The Decision

Applying Virginia law, the Court held that coverage exists for the entire FCA Settlement under CNA’s Policy. In particular, it opined that:

  • CNA failed to establish that the FCA Settlement constituted a fine, civil penalty, sanction, forfeiture, or any other excluded amount. The Court held that CNA bears the burden of establishing that an exclusion or limitation unambiguously applies to the FCA Settlement. The Court concluded that CNA failed to meet its burden, noting that the FCA Settlement does not allocate the payment amount among any particular forms of relief, nor did it identify any portion of the payment as for an excluded amount. “Instead, [Guidehouse] agreed to pay a single, undifferentiated sum in exchange for the Government’s release of claims arising from the conduct identified in the agreement. This distinction is material and places the [qui tam lawsuit] squarely within the initial Technology and Professional Liability coverage grant.”
  • The Deliberate Acts Exclusion did not unambiguously apply. The Court also concluded that the allegations in the qui tam lawsuit did not necessarily establish excluded conduct, and therefore, the Deliberate Acts Exclusion does not apply. The Court explained that, under the Deliberate Acts Exclusion, only facts pertaining to, and knowledge possessed by, an “Executive Officer,” which included Guidehouse’s Chief Information Officer, may be imputed to the insured entity, Guidehouse. The Court concluded that CNA “failed to connect the knowledge imputable to [Guidehouse] to one of the forms of culpable conduct the exclusion actually identified—such as dishonesty, fraud, intentional wrongdoing, or a knowing violation of the ERAP contract.”
  • The FCA scienter requirement does not necessarily satisfy the Deliberate Acts Exclusion. Under 31 U.S.C. § 3729(a)(1)(A) and (B), liability is imposed only if a defendant acts “knowingly.” However, the Court explained that under the FCA, a person acts “knowingly” if the person has actual knowledge, acts in deliberate ignorance of the truth or falsity of information, or acts in reckless disregard of the truth or falsity of the information, and no specific intent to defraud is required. “Thus, the relator could have prevailed without establishing intentional fraud or a knowing contractual violation,” and indeed, the qui tam complaint alleged the scienter alternatives in the statutory formulation: “knowingly, or acting with deliberate ignorance and/or reckless disregard of the truth.” The Court held that this “matters because the [Deliberate Acts] Exclusion does not broadly exclude all conduct sufficient to establish False Claims Act liability.” The Court also observed that there was no factfinding in the qui tam lawsuit that Guidehouse had committed any dishonest, fraudulent, criminal or malicious act or omission, or any knowing violation of any contract.

What This Means for Policyholders

  • Insurers bear a heavy burden to establish that FCA settlements are entirely excluded from coverage. This decision supports that insurers bear a heavy burden in establishing that the entirety of an FCA settlement payment falls unambiguously within an exclusion to the policy’s definition of “Loss” or “Damages,” particularly where the settlement agreement does not allocate amounts among excluded categories. Policyholders negotiating FCA settlement agreements should be mindful of the ramifications of the language they employ in this regard, especially with respect to any characterization of settlement payment.
  • Deliberate act exclusions may not bar coverage for settlements, even where intentional misconduct is alleged. Policyholders should pay close attention to their policy language, especially regarding whose knowledge may be imputed to whom and under what circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Privacy, Cyber & Data Strategy Advisory | NAIC Summer Meeting Sharpens Focus On AI, Data, And Technology Governance

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners intensified its regulatory focus on artificial intelligence governance, third-party data models, and cybersecurity oversight at its Summer 2026 meeting. Regulators are shifting from principles-based guidance to examination-ready supervisory tools, emphasizing that insurers remain accountable for the technologies and vendors they deploy. The meeting revealed how AI risk evaluation, vendor oversight frameworks, and privacy modernization efforts are convergin
United StatesInsurance
Alston & Bird LLP
Alston & Bird LLP
Article

AI Regulation In Insurance: A Crossroads

As artificial intelligence development accelerates and safety concerns mount, state insurance regulators are advancing comprehensive examination frameworks to govern AI use in the insurance industry. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners nears completion of its AI Risk Evaluation Supplement, which will establish standardized oversight procedures for insurers' AI governance practices across market conduct and financial examinations.
United StatesInsurance
McDermott Will & Schulte
McDermott Will & Schulte
Article

US NAIC Summer 2026 National Meeting Highlights: Natural Catastrophe Risk And Resilience (EX) Task Force

The Natural Catastrophe Risk and Resilience Task Force of the US National Association of Insurance Commissioners convened to address the escalating challenges of catastrophe risks facing insurance markets. Key discussions centered on developing standardized mitigation programs, expanding flood insurance awareness, and scaling resilience initiatives like FORTIFIED home designations. The meeting also examined the evolving property/casualty reinsurance market and explored new hemispheric partnerships to streng
United StatesInsurance
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Is Your PFAS Coverage At Risk? An Ohio Federal Court Ruling Opens The Door To Broader Insurer Denials

A federal court in Ohio has ruled that an occupational disease exclusion in a commercial general liability policy bars coverage for PFAS-related personal injury claims brought by firefighters against a manufacturer of firefighting equipment. This landmark decision could significantly impact how insurers respond to PFAS product liability claims and may extend beyond occupational disease exclusions to other policy provisions using similarly broad language.
United StatesInsurance
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

Contractual Liability Exclusion Must Be Assessed Against Each Cause Of Action Separately, Not Applied Wholesale Where Multiple Claims Are Pleaded In One Action

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals examined whether a directors' and officers' liability policy's contractual liability exclusion could bar coverage for an entire multi-count lawsuit, or whether each legally distinct cause of action—breach of contract, fraud, and quantum meruit—must be assessed separately against the exclusion's terms. The decision addresses the critical question of how insurers must apply policy exclusions when a single complaint pleads multiple claims arising from the same und
United StatesInsurance
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

SBA Extends Deadline For Comments On Historic Overhaul Of Size Standards

The Small Business Administration has extended the comment period for two proposed rules that could dramatically reshape federal government contracting by significantly expanding the pool of entities eligible for small business set-aside procurements. With some size standard thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold, these changes would fundamentally alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

The Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act: What Businesses Need To Know About The New Tariffs

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on September 18, 2026, establishing mandatory tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to buy Russian energy. The Act targets major importers like China, India, and Turkey, with limited relief mechanisms including natural gas exceptions, presidential waivers, and a 270-day winddown period for entities divesting from Russian operations.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

DOT Final Rule Narrows Airline Delay And Cancellation Reporting Obligation Under FAA Reauthorization Act Of 2024

The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a final rule fundamentally restructuring how airlines report flight delays and cancellations, creating a new reporting category that removes ten specific events from the traditional "Air Carrier" category. This regulatory change, mandated by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 and effective October 2026, will significantly impact how airline performance is measured and perceived by consumers, while reducing carriers' customer service obligations for certain
United StatesTransport
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

U.S.-China Trade Truce Extended Two Months: BIS Affiliates Rule Suspension Follows

The U.S.-China trade truce has been extended through January 10, 2027, pushing back the effective date of the Bureau of Industry and Security's Affiliates Rule. While the suspension delays immediate compliance obligations, the rule remains in place and companies should use this additional time to prepare their compliance programs before the suspension potentially expires.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

EU Steel Overcapacity Regulation: New Permanent Measure In Force From 1 July 2026

The European Union has replaced its expiring steel safeguard measures with a permanent Steel Overcapacity Regulation, cutting duty-free steel imports by an average of 47% and raising the out-of-quota tariff from 25% to 50%. The new framework introduces a complex tariff-rate quota system distributed across 26 product categories, with country-specific allocations based on historical import shares and special treatment for FTA partners. A groundbreaking "melt and pour" traceability requirement will gradually s
European UnionInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

CBP Issues Notice Of Rulemaking On Executive Order 14411, “Strengthening Customs Enforcement”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is considering sweeping regulatory changes that would require importers to provide unprecedented visibility into their supply chains, including foreign export documentation, global business identifiers, and AI-driven tracing technologies. These proposed amendments stem from Executive Order 14411 and could fundamentally reshape compliance obligations for companies importing goods into the United States. CBP is seeking public comment on 64 questions by December 1, 2026, offe
United StatesInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

It’s LIVE: The Cyber Resilience Act Reporting Is Mandatory as of Today - 11 September 2026

Manufacturers of connected products must now comply with the EU Cyber Resilience Act's vulnerability and incident reporting obligations through ENISA's newly launched Single Reporting Platform. This comprehensive guide addresses the critical question every manufacturer faces: can your organization report a cybersecurity incident within 24 hours if one occurs tonight?
European UnionCorporate/Commercial Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP