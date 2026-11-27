K&L Gates recently obtained a favorable appellate ruling for its client GEA Mechanical Equipment US, Inc. The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit confirmed that concrete evidence of appreciable prejudice is required to sustain a late notice defense under New Jersey law.

On 5 November 2026, the Third Circuit issued its Opinion and Order in GEA Mechanical Equipment US, Inc. v. First State Insurance Co., et. al (No. 25-2395), vacating (for the second time) a trial court order granting summary judgment to several Hartford-affiliated primary and excess insurers in an asbestos coverage dispute. GEA Mechanical had provided notice to Hartford after a verdict and while post-trial motions were pending. After receiving notice, Hartford elected to not involve itself in any post-trial proceedings and instead simply to deny coverage. GEA Mechanical settled the underlying claim and pursued coverage.

The trial court previously granted summary judgment to Hartford, holding that the timing of notice constituted prejudice as a matter of law. In a first appeal, the Third Circuit vacated that ruling, directing the trial court to examine the factual record for evidence of appreciable prejudice. On remand, the district court once again ruled for Hartford, finding it “convincing” that earlier notice would have allowed Hartford to deploy a purported database of other claims to successfully negotiate a pre-trial settlement, where GEA Mechanical was unable to do so. GEA Mechanical appealed again.

The Third Circuit carefully examined Hartford’s proffered evidence of appreciable prejudice, which included testimony about its normal claim handling procedures, its evaluation of case information and risk exposure, and an inadmissible hearsay affidavit from underlying plaintiffs’ counsel. The Third Circuit found the evidence to be speculative and lacking in the specificity required to satisfy the appreciable prejudice prong of a late notice defense. The Third Circuit observed that this lack of any appreciable prejudice “dooms” Hartford’s late notice defense.

The case provides important guidance on the evidentiary burden that an insurer faces when interposing an affirmative late notice or prejudice defense under New Jersey law grounded in a failure to settle theory. It also highlights the importance of retaining experienced, tenacious coverage counsel to effectively litigate and rebut speculative assertions of prejudice.