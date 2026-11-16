The Court of Appeals of Georgia, applying Georgia law, has held that ongoing mental anguish from decades-old sexual abuse did not trigger coverage under commercial general liability policies issued years after the abuse ended because the bodily injury itself did not occur during those policy periods. Philadelphia Indem. Ins. Co. v. Eubanks, 927 S.E.2d 518 (Ga. Ct. App. 2026). The court also held that allegedly concealing sexual abuse was not an accident and thus not an “occurrence” within the meaning of the policies.

Twenty former students sued a private school over a teacher’s sexual abuse in the 1970s and 1980s, alleging that school personnel knew of the abuse but concealed and failed to prevent it. After the school settled through consent judgments that included an assignment of rights against the school’s insurers, the students pursued the insurers for failing to defend and indemnify the school under commercial general liability policies that were in effect years after the abuse ended. The trial court granted summary judgment in favor of the students, finding that coverage was triggered under the policies in place when the mental anguish manifested rather than when the abuse itself occurred.

The Court of Appeals reversed. The court held that the commercial general liability policies’ sexual or physical abuse or molestation vicarious liability (“SPAM”) coverage, which required that bodily injury occur during the policy period, was not triggered because the injury originally came into existence at a single point in time when the sexual abuse occurred, before the policies at issue incepted. The court noted that this result was reinforced by the language of the policies’ SPAM coverage, which provided that all interrelated acts of “abusive conduct” shall be deemed to have taken place at the time of the first such act. The court also rejected the former students’ continuous trigger theory, observing that the students’ reading would let an insured claim coverage under future policies in perpetuity. Additionally, the court held that the school’s alleged knowing failure to act and concealment of the abuse were not “occurrences” under the policies’ general liability coverages because, although the students framed their claims as negligence, the conduct alleged was intentional.