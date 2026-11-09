U.S. Birth, Former U.S. Citizenship, And ESTA: What Travelers Should Know About CBP’s Recent Position

A U.S. birthplace or history of U.S. citizenship may affect eligibility to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). A person who currently holds or previously held U.S. citizenship, or who may have renounced U.S. citizenship, may not be eligible to travel under the VWP using ESTA. Consular review of the person’s citizenship and travel-document status may be necessary.

Current U.S. Citizens and ESTA

The Department of State’s guidance and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP’s) published ESTA guidance notes that a U.S. citizen — including a dual citizen — cannot use a foreign passport and ESTA in place of a U.S. passport to travel to the United States. The department notes that U.S. citizens must enter and depart on U.S. passports. It also states that U.S. citizens are not eligible for U.S. visas and that the Department of Homeland Security routinely denies or cancels ESTAs for dual U.S. citizens. A potential U.S. citizenship claim may affect eligibility to travel using a foreign passport or to apply for a visa.

For a traveler born in the United States, the threshold question is whether the individual is a U.S. citizen and therefore travels on a U.S. passport. Holding another country’s passport does not, by itself, establish that a person has lost U.S. citizenship. The department explains that loss of nationality requires a potentially expatriating act undertaken voluntarily with the intention of relinquishing U.S. nationality. A Department-approved Certificate of Loss of Nationality (CLN) is its final administrative determination in a qualifying case.

Former U.S. Citizens May Face Additional ESTA Scrutiny

A different issue arises when a traveler formerly held U.S. citizenship and has a CLN. State Department guidance recognizes that former citizens may travel with a visa or, if eligible, under the VWP. That general possibility does not assure ESTA approval. People with documented renunciation or other loss of citizenship may be routed to consular evaluation rather than approved for ESTA. A CLN is evidence of a traveler’s nationality history, but does not grant VWP travel authorization.

Eligibility for a former citizen seeking to use the VWP continues to depend on the usual requirements: qualifying citizenship or nationality of a participating country, the required passport, an appropriate short-term business or tourism purpose, and a valid ESTA approval. ESTA is an automated system that determines eligibility to travel under the VWP. It does not determine admissibility to the United States. CBP officers make that determination upon arrival. An approved ESTA is not a guarantee of admission.

Travelers also should review whether changes in their circumstances require a new application. CBP identifies a change in country of citizenship, as well as changes in circumstances underlying certain application responses, as situations requiring a new ESTA authorization.

Practical Considerations Before Travel

Before making nonrefundable travel plans, travelers with a U.S. birthplace or U.S. citizenship history may wish to consider reviewing the following issues:

Confirm current citizenship status. Determine whether the individual remains a U.S. citizen, never acquired U.S. citizenship, or has completed a loss of U.S. nationality. The answer affects which travel documents are appropriate.

Determine whether the individual remains a U.S. citizen, never acquired U.S. citizenship, or has completed a loss of U.S. nationality. The answer affects which travel documents are appropriate. Review supporting records. Depending on the circumstances, relevant documents may include current and prior passports, citizenship records, and a Certificate of Loss of Nationality.

Depending on the circumstances, relevant documents may include current and prior passports, citizenship records, and a Certificate of Loss of Nationality. Provide accurate application information. ESTA requests information about birthplace and current and former citizenship or nationality. Applicants should ensure that their responses accurately reflect their histories.

ESTA requests information about birthplace and current and former citizenship or nationality. Applicants should ensure that their responses accurately reflect their histories. Reassess existing authorizations when circumstances change. A prior ESTA approval does not eliminate the need to determine whether a new application is required following a change in citizenship or other relevant circumstances.

A prior ESTA approval does not eliminate the need to determine whether a new application is required following a change in citizenship or other relevant circumstances. Identify the appropriate alternative when ESTA is unavailable. Former citizens who do not qualify for the VWP may need a visa, subject to the applicable eligibility requirements. Current U.S. citizens should address U.S. passport documentation rather than seek a U.S. visa.

If ESTA is denied, that does not necessarily foreclose U.S. travel. CBP’s published guidance directs travelers who wish to continue their trip to apply for an appropriate nonimmigrant visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate. Embassies and consulates can process visa applications but they cannot provide details about an ESTA denial or resolve the issue that caused it. CBP also cautions that a request through the DHS Traveler Redress Inquiry Program (DHS TRIP) does not guarantee resolution of the VWP ineligibility underlying the denial.

For affected travelers, the applicable travel document depends on current citizenship status, not solely on the passport they intend to present. Resolving that issue before departure may help determine whether a U.S. passport, ESTA authorization, or visa is the appropriate basis for travel.