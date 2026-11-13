Pabian Law’s Year-Round Immigration Quarterly Update (October 2026)

The immigration landscape continues to change quickly, and keeping up with every new rule, court decision, government announcement, and enforcement trend can be challenging. Our goal with these quarterly updates is simple: to cut through the noise and help you understand the immigration developments that may actually impact your organization and your foreign national employees.

While many of you know Pabian Law for our H-2B work with seasonal employers, our Year-Round Immigration Practice helps hospitality organizations and other employers navigate a wide range of immigration needs. This includes TN, H-1B, O-1, and other temporary visas; employment-based green cards; and I-9 and E-Verify compliance.

There is a lot happening in immigration right now. In this edition, we are focusing on five developments that employers should have on their radar.

In This Update

F-1 and J-1 visa changes are on hold—for now: A federal court has temporarily blocked a new rule that would have changed how long many students and exchange visitors can remain in the United States.

A federal court has temporarily blocked a new rule that would have changed how long many students and exchange visitors can remain in the United States. A pending immigration application may not protect someone from ICE enforcement: Increased enforcement is creating important considerations for employees with pending asylum and green card applications.

Increased enforcement is creating important considerations for employees with pending asylum and green card applications. Don’t count on an RFE: USCIS has greater discretion to deny certain incomplete filings without first asking for additional evidence.

USCIS has greater discretion to deny certain incomplete filings without first asking for additional evidence. A major new H-1B visa fee has been proposed: DHS has proposed an additional $103,265 fee for certain H-1B cap cases.

DHS has proposed an additional $103,265 fee for certain H-1B cap cases. Layoffs may create additional H-1B visa scrutiny: Employers that have recently conducted layoffs—or are planning them—should take additional precautions before sponsoring H-1B workers.

Employers that have recently conducted layoffs—or are planning them—should take additional precautions before sponsoring H-1B workers. Green card interviews abroad continue to face delays: New public-charge training for consular officers is affecting immigrant visa processing around the world.

Want to learn more? Don’t miss our webinar on year-round immigration options on October 20th! Learn more and register HERE.

F-1 and J-1 Changes Are on Hold—for Now

What’s happening?

A significant change was scheduled to take effect on September 15, 2026 for certain F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and foreign media representatives.

Under the longstanding system, many F-1 and J-1 visa holders are admitted to the United States for “Duration of Status,” commonly called “D/S.” In simple terms, this generally allows them to remain in the United States for the duration of their authorized program, provided they continue to properly maintain their immigration status.

The new rule would replace that system with a specific expiration date on the individual’s I-94 record. For many F-1 and J-1 visa holders, the admission period would generally be limited to four years or the end date of their program, whichever comes first. Individuals needing additional time would then have to file a formal application to extend their status.

The rule would also shorten the post-completion grace period for affected F-1 students from 60 days to 30 days.

But there’s an important update.

On September 14, 2026—just one day before the rule was scheduled to take effect—a federal district court issued a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking it.

That means the existing D/S system remains in place for now.

What does this mean for employers?

No immediate action is required because of this rule change. However, employers with F-1 or J-1 visa employees should continue watching this issue closely.

If the new rule eventually takes effect, tracking immigration expiration dates will become even more important. F-1 and J-1 employees could need to take additional steps to maintain their immigration status, and the shorter F-1 grace period could also affect the timing of transitions to other visa categories.

Pabian Law Takeaway: For now, the existing rules remain in place—but this is an issue that requires watching.

Increased ICE Enforcement: A Pending Application Does Not Always Provide Protection

Immigration enforcement inside the United States continues to increase.

Recent reporting cited in the draft indicates that ICE arrests reached nearly 51,000 in August, marking a third consecutive monthly record. The increase has included individuals without criminal convictions or existing deportation orders, as well as individuals with pending immigration applications.

Why does this matter?

There is an important distinction that employers and foreign national employees should understand:

Having permission to work in the United States is not necessarily the same thing as having an underlying immigration status that protects someone from enforcement.

For example, an individual may have a pending asylum application or green card application and a valid Employment Authorization Document (EAD). That individual may be legally authorized to work, but the pending application itself does not necessarily prevent ICE from arresting or detaining the individual if there is another immigration issue.

What does this mean for employers?

Employers should:

Maintain accurate immigration and employment-authorization documentation for their foreign national employees.

Understand that a valid EAD does not necessarily tell the whole story about an employee’s immigration situation.

Encourage employees with pending asylum, adjustment-of-status, or other immigration matters to speak with immigration counsel about their individual circumstances.

Where possible, consider whether an employee can maintain an underlying nonimmigrant status, such as H-2B, while another immigration application remains pending.

Pabian Law Takeaway: A pending immigration application should not automatically be viewed as protection from ICE enforcement. With enforcement activity increasing, understanding an employee’s complete immigration situation is more important than ever.

USCIS May Deny Certain Cases Without First Asking for More Evidence

For years, many employers and foreign nationals have viewed a Request for Evidence (RFE) as something of a safety net.

If USCIS believed a filing was missing information or documentation, the agency could issue an RFE giving the applicant or employer an opportunity to provide additional evidence.

Employers should be increasingly careful about relying on that second chance.

USCIS has updated its policy guidance to give officers discretion to deny certain applications and petitions without first issuing an RFE or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) when the filing is missing required initial evidence or otherwise fails to establish eligibility.

Does this mean USCIS will stop issuing RFEs?

No.

USCIS can still issue an RFE when additional documentation could resolve a problem with an otherwise approvable case.

The important change is that employers and foreign nationals should not assume USCIS will always give them an opportunity to fix an incomplete filing after it has been submitted.

What does this mean for employers?

The best approach is straightforward:

Treat every immigration filing as though there will be no second chance to add missing information.

Forms, signatures, supporting documents, and other required evidence should be carefully reviewed before a case is submitted.

Pabian Law Takeaway: The days of assuming “USCIS will just send us an RFE if something is missing” may be over. Complete and carefully prepared filings are increasingly important.

DHS Proposes an Additional $103,265 Fee for Certain H-1B Visa Petitions

This one certainly gets your attention. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has proposed an additional $103,265 government fee for certain H-1B cap-subject petitions. This proposed fee would be in addition to the other government fees associated with an H-1B visa petition filing.

Who could be affected?

The proposal focuses on cap-subject H-1B petitions—generally cases involving foreign nationals seeking an H-1B number under the annual H-1B cap.

Each year, there are 65,000 H-1B numbers available under the regular cap, plus an additional 20,000 for qualifying individuals who have earned a U.S. master’s degree or higher. Because demand typically exceeds the number of available visas, USCIS uses a registration and selection process—commonly referred to as the H-1B lottery—to determine who can proceed with a cap-subject petition.

Under the proposal, the new fee would apply to cap-subject cases involving foreign nationals both inside and outside the United States. It would not apply to certain individuals already in H-1B visa status who are changing employers or extending their stay.

Is the $103,265 fee in effect now?

No.

This is an important distinction. The fee is currently proposed and would need to move through the regulatory process before taking effect.

If implemented, however, a fee of this size could dramatically change the economics of H-1B sponsorship for many employers.

What does this mean for employers?

Organizations considering H-1B sponsorship for the next cap cycle should start planning early.

That includes identifying potential candidates, determining whether H-1B is the best immigration strategy, and considering whether another visa or green card option may be available.

Pabian Law Takeaway: Don’t panic—the proposed $103,265 fee is not currently in effect. But employers considering H-1B visa sponsorship should be aware of the proposal and avoid assuming that today’s H-1B costs and procedures will necessarily remain the same for the next cap cycle.

Recent Layoffs Could Create Additional H-1B Visa Scrutiny

Employers that have recently conducted layoffs—or anticipate doing so—should be particularly careful when considering H-1B sponsorship.

A September 18, 2026 Executive Order directs the Departments of Homeland Security, Labor, and State to consider whether an H-1B sponsoring employer has engaged in layoffs during the previous year or plans future layoffs that negatively affect similarly situated U.S. workers.

The directive could affect several stages of the H-1B visa process, including Labor Condition Applications, H-1B petitions, visa applications, and admission to the United States.

Does a layoff mean an employer cannot sponsor an H-1B worker?

Not necessarily.

The directive does not create a blanket prohibition against H-1B sponsorship by an employer that has conducted layoffs.

It does, however, signal that the government may pay greater attention to the relationship between layoffs of U.S. workers and positions being filled by H-1B employees.

What does this mean for employers?

If your organization has conducted layoffs within the past year—particularly involving jobs similar to the position for which H-1B sponsorship is being considered—we recommend discussing the situation with immigration counsel before filing.

Employers should be prepared to explain the business reasons behind the layoffs and the need for the H-1B position.

Pabian Law Takeaway: A recent layoff does not necessarily prevent H-1B visa sponsorship, but it may mean additional scrutiny. This is an area where planning before filing can be particularly important.

Green Card Processing Delays Continue at U.S. Consulates

Employers sponsoring foreign national employees for green cards (U.S. Lawful Permanent Residency) should also be aware of continuing delays for certain cases being completed through U.S. embassies and consulates abroad.

In August, the U.S. Department of State began implementing new worldwide training for consular officers focused on “public charge” determinations.

As officers complete the training, immigrant visa appointments and processing at consulates around the world have reportedly been delayed, cancelled, or rescheduled. According to the current draft, the State Department has not announced a definitive date for normal processing to resume worldwide.

First, what is an “immigrant visa”?

In this context, an immigrant visa is part of the green card process for someone completing that process outside the United States.

This is different from a temporary—or “nonimmigrant”—visa such as an H-2B, TN, or O-1.

What is “public charge”?

In general terms, the government looks at whether an immigrant visa applicant may become dependent on the government for financial support.

The review can consider factors including an applicant’s age, health, family circumstances, financial resources, education, skills, and other considerations. The State Department has also implemented a pilot program under which certain applicants may be required to obtain a public-charge bond to address a public-charge concern.

What does this mean for employers?

Employers with foreign national employees completing employment-based green card cases through a U.S. consulate should build the possibility of additional delays into their planning.

Where possible, cases should continue moving forward with document collection, National Visa Center processing, medical examinations, and other required steps.

Employers should also be cautious when making assumptions about timing—particularly when international travel or an employee’s ability to return to the United States depends upon issuance of the immigrant visa.

There is an important distinction for employees completing their green card process inside the United States through adjustment of status. According to the current draft, there is not a comparable global pause affecting those USCIS applications, meaning the timing considerations between the two strategies may be quite different.

Pabian Law Takeaway: Green card cases should continue moving forward, but employers and employees using consular processing should be prepared for uncertainty and potentially significant delays.

We’re Here to Help

There is one theme running through many of this quarter’s developments: immigration planning is becoming increasingly important.

Whether your organization is considering sponsoring a valued employee for a year-round visa, starting the green card process, navigating a change in an employee’s immigration status, or simply trying to understand how the latest government announcement affects your workforce, planning early can make a significant difference.

We also know that immigration news can sometimes make a complicated system feel even more complicated. Our goal is to help make it understandable.

If any of the developments in this update raise questions about your organization or your foreign national employees, please reach out to us. We are always happy to talk through your situation, explain the options in plain English, and help you determine the best path forward.