Because the Act was enacted as emergency legislation, it took effect immediately on August 5, 2026, the day the governor signed it.

On August 5, 2026, Governor Maura Healey signed House Bill 5620, “An Act promoting rule of law, oversight, trust and equal constitutional treatment” (the PROTECT Act), into law as Chapter 163 of the Acts of 2026. Most of the Act deals with state and local involvement in federal civil immigration enforcement, such as limits on civil arrests at courthouses, schools, childcare programs and healthcare facilities. However, it also creates an immediate new compliance obligation for employers with employees in Massachusetts.

Because the Act was enacted as emergency legislation, it took effect immediately on August 5, 2026, the day the governor signed it. The employer notice requirement therefore applies now, with no phase-in period.

48-Hour Written Notice of ICE Inspections

Section 8 of the PROTECT Act amends M.G.L. c. 149, § 19C. Under the amended statute:

Except as required by federal law, not later than 48 hours after receiving a notice of inspection by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for I-9 employment eligibility verification forms or other employment records, each employer shall provide written notice to each employee of any such request.

A few features of the requirement stand out:

No Size Threshold

The requirement applies to all Massachusetts employers, regardless of employer size or where the employer is headquartered.

Every Employee Gets Notice

Notice must go to "each employee," whether or not that employee's records are part of the request.

The Clock Starts on Receipt

The 48-hour period begins when the notice of inspection (NOI) arrives, however it is delivered.

ICE Component Agencies Are Covered

According to the state's October 2026 guidance, an NOI from ICE includes one from any of its component agencies, such as Homeland Security Investigations.

Sample Notice Available

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, the Office for Refugees and Immigrants and the Attorney General's Office have jointly issued employer guidance and a sample notice that employers may use or modify.

Enforcement and Penalties

The PROTECT Act does not contain its own penalty provision for the new notice requirement. However, Section 19C already provides for a fine of $200 to $500 for violating "any provision of this section," and on its face that language appears to cover the new notice requirement.

Interaction with Federal Law

The notice requirement does not change an employer's federal obligations. Under the Immigration Reform and Control Act, employers must verify the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires within three days of hire. Employers also remain subject to the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination provisions on national origin and citizenship status, as well as the protections of M.G.L. c. 151B. State guidance cautions employers to steer carefully between avoiding the employment of unauthorized workers and avoiding discrimination.

What Should Employers Do?

Update Your NOI Response Protocol Now

For most employers, the key step is operational. Existing worksite enforcement and I-9 audit response procedures should be updated to include a process for preparing, approving and distributing the employee notice. Assign clear responsibility for the notice process and make sure the people who might receive an NOI know to escalate it at once.

Prepare Notice Templates and Distribution Methods in Advance

Forty-eight hours is not much time. Consider adapting the state's sample notice ahead of time. Consider translating templates in advance into the languages your workforce speaks, and plan how the notice will reach every employee, including remote, field and off-shift workers.

Audit Your I-9s Before ICE Does

Given increased ICE enforcement, employers should work with counsel to confirm their I-9 compliance and correct errors or omissions before ICE asks to review their records. Consider conducting the audit under attorney-client privilege.

Train and Be Proactive

Managers and HR staff should be ready for employee questions once a notice goes out. Train them to answer consistently, to avoid national origin or citizenship-based discrimination and to avoid retaliation.

Multistate Employers: Coordinate Across Jurisdictions

The PROTECT Act adds another compliance step to the NOI response protocols of companies operating in multiple jurisdictions. Employers should fit the Massachusetts requirement into their multistate procedures.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Bronwyn L. Roberts, Maxine D. Bayley, Charlotte Drew, any of the attorneys in our Employment, Labor, Benefits and Immigration Practice Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.