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PODCAST · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Immigration Insights Episode 33 | Blanche v. Lau: Understanding The Immigration Implications (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
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Greenberg Traurig

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The Supreme Court's decision in Blanche v. Lau has created new vulnerabilities for green card holders with pending criminal matters, allowing border officers to treat them as applicants for admission even before conviction. This podcast explores the far-reaching implications for permanent residents, EB-5 investors, and employers, while providing critical guidance on navigating travel risks and workplace compliance in this changed legal landscape.

United StatesImmigration
Kate Kalmykov
Kate Kalmykov
Jennifer Hermansky
Jennifer Hermansky
Courtney Brooks
Courtney Brooks

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s Immigration Insights podcast, host Kate Kalmykov talks to guests Jennifer Hermansky and Courtney Brooks about the Supreme Court’s decision in Blanche v. Lau, which allows border officers in certain circumstances to treat returning green card holders with pending criminal matters as applicants for admission, even before conviction.

The speakers outline potential consequences for permanent residents, EB-5 investors, families, and traveling employees, and discuss practical guidance on travel, airport questioning, and Form I-407.

They also explain how employers can respond while avoiding improper reverification or discrimination, including by using confidential, counsel-led procedures and preparing for travel-related emergencies.

View all Immigration Insights Podcast Episodes

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