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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Duplicate USCIS Biometrics Appointment Notices For EB-5 Applicants: What To Do

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EB-5 investors with pending adjustment of status applications are receiving multiple biometrics appointment notices from USCIS, raising questions about whether they need to attend each one. While USCIS has not publicly explained this pattern, applicants face important decisions about compliance, rescheduling, and the risk of application abandonment if they miss a required appointment.

United StatesImmigration
Kate Kalmykov
Kate Kalmykov

You already gave your fingerprints to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for your pending green card application. Then another appointment notice arrives, with a different date and no explanation. Should you go again? Unless USCIS confirms otherwise, applicants should generally follow the appointment notice and attend as scheduled.

Some EB-5 investors with pending adjustment of status applications have received two or more biometrics notices for what appears to be the same filing. The appointments may be days, weeks, or even months apart.

Why Might USCIS Send Another Notice?

USCIS has not publicly explained the pattern reported by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). A second appointment may relate to a separate application for employment authorization or advance parole. USCIS may also need to retake fingerprints it could not use or collect updated biometrics. A second notice, by itself, does not explain why USCIS scheduled another appointment.

What Should Applicants Do?

Compare the notices. Check the form types, receipt numbers, appointment dates, and locations. Keep all the notices, even if they list the same receipt number.

Contact USCIS before the next appointment. If time permits, call the USCIS Contact Center at 800-375-5283. Ask whether both appointments are required or whether USCIS can reuse the biometrics it already collected. Save any written confirmation or inquiry reference number. The Contact Center handles scheduling questions, while the Application Support Center collects biometrics.

If the question remains unresolved, consult the appointment notice for instructions. Applicants who attend should bring all biometrics appointment notices, the related Form I-797C receipt notices, and a valid government-issued photo ID. Missing a required appointment can delay processing or lead USCIS to deny the related application as abandoned.

What If You Cannot Attend?

USCIS instructs applicants to follow the notice and request rescheduling before the original appointment date and time. USCIS requires a good-cause reason for rescheduling. Applicants can submit the request through their USCIS online account and keep the confirmation. If they have trouble using the online tool, they can contact the USCIS Contact Center.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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