A New Check On Immigration Policy: What Employers Should Expect After The Midterms

The November 3 elections will change how immigration policy is made in Washington, but they will not change the rules your company follows tomorrow morning. In my view, voters did not endorse a more open immigration system. What they did was place a meaningful political check on the administration’s enforcement-first approach, while leaving the executive branch with most of the tools it has used over the past two years.

For HR teams, that distinction matters. It means the next two years are likely to bring more scrutiny and more debate, but not a sudden shift in day-to-day compliance or sponsorship obligations.

What Changed

Democrats are projected to control both chambers when the 120th Congress convenes on January 3, 2027, with about 54 Senate seats and roughly 250 or more House seats. Control of both chambers gives Democrats the committee chairs that oversee DHS, ICE, CBP and USCIS. It also gives them subpoena power, a stronger hand in budget negotiations and control of the Senate confirmation process for agency leaders and federal judges.

Why this matters to employers: the agencies that audit your I-9s, decide your petitions and set filing fees will now answer to a Congress that is far more willing to ask hard questions. That will not change your legal obligations, but it may make the agencies more transparent about how they reach their decisions.

What Did Not Change

President Trump remains in office through January 2029, and much of today’s immigration policy rests on executive authority rather than statute. Enforcement priorities, adjudication standards, consular practice, presidential proclamations and agency regulations can all continue without new legislation. Congress cannot reverse them by a simple majority vote, and any bill that tried would face a presidential veto.

For HR professionals, the practical point is straightforward: the rules in effect today stay in effect unless a court, an agency or a new law changes them. I expect two years of tension between the White House and Congress, not a wholesale reversal of policy.

The Senate Results Tell the Bigger Story

Democrats flipped seven Republican-held Senate seats, including Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio and both Carolinas. Several of those states have historically supported strong border enforcement. My reading is that voters there still want a secure border, but have grown uneasy with the breadth and methods of interior enforcement, including large-scale worksite operations.

That matters for employers because it shapes the political middle ground for the next two years. A message built on “secure the border, and also make legal immigration work” is likely to draw more support than either extreme. That is encouraging for companies that depend on employment-based visas, because it gives lawmakers room to treat legal immigration separately from the border debate.

Oversight Is Likely to Come First

Before any immigration bill passes, I expect the new Congress to use its oversight power. Likely topics include ICE and HSI worksite enforcement and Form I-9 inspections, USCIS adjudication standards, detention practices, expedited removal and third-country removals.

H-1B policy will be part of this conversation too. A federal court has vacated the guidance behind the $100,000 H-1B payment, although DHS says it will collect the payment if that order is lifted. DHS has also proposed a separate $103,265 fee on cap-subject petitions.

Hearings cannot rewrite these policies. They can, however, bring internal guidance, enforcement statistics and the reasoning behind new fees into public view. For HR teams, that information can be genuinely useful: it can clarify where agencies are focusing their attention and help you set your own compliance priorities.

Funding Gives Congress Leverage, Not an Off Switch

Congress’s main financial tool is the annual appropriations process. However, much of the 2025 reconciliation funding for ICE and CBP is available through FY2029, outside the annual budget cycle. That limits how much a new Congress can slow enforcement through budget fights alone.

The more likely result is negotiation over conditions attached to future funding, such as reporting requirements or limits on how certain money may be used. Employers should not expect worksite enforcement to slow down in 2027 simply because the balance of power in Congress has shifted.

Legislation Will Be Targeted, Not Comprehensive

With the Senate filibuster and the presidential veto still in place, a broad immigration overhaul remains unlikely. The more realistic path is a series of smaller, bipartisan bills that pair an immigration benefit with an enforcement measure or a clear economic need.

For sponsoring employers, the most relevant possibilities include high-skilled reforms paired with stronger H-1B enforcement, recapture of unused employment-based visa numbers and USCIS processing improvements. Consider a software engineer on an H-1B at a mid-size technology company. Her employer has already filed her green card case, but because of per-country limits she faces a wait of many years before she can become a permanent resident. Throughout that wait, the company keeps paying for H-1B extensions and carries the risk that she accepts an offer elsewhere. Visa recapture or relief from per-country caps could shorten that wait considerably, lowering both cost and retention risk.

Other proposals likely to draw attention include agricultural labor paired with mandatory E-Verify, protections for DREAMers paired with border measures and narrower workforce measures such as extending the Conrad 30 program (see S. 709). None of these is guaranteed, but each has a more realistic path in 2027 than it had in 2025.

States Will Keep Moving in Different Directions

Immigration also appeared on several state ballots this year, and state policy continues to diverge. Some states are expanding cooperation with ICE through 287(g) agreements and state-level enforcement. Others are limiting cooperation and challenging federal actions in court.

For employers with locations in more than one state, this means compliance cannot be one-size-fits-all. The enforcement climate at a facility in one state may look very different from the climate at a facility a few hundred miles away.

Bottom Line for HR Professionals

The election does not change any employee’s immigration status, pending case or USCIS filing. What it changes is the environment around those cases. From January 2027 on, expect continued executive action, closer congressional scrutiny and ongoing litigation. In practical terms:

Keep Form I-9 records audit-ready, and conduct an internal review if one has not been done recently.

Confirm which H-1B fees apply before each filing, and budget conservatively while litigation continues.

Build extra time into H-1B, PERM and green card timelines.

Review compliance practices location by location if you operate in multiple states.

Follow congressional hearings on worksite enforcement and USCIS policy; what comes out of them may help shape your priorities.

The midterms may have changed the balance of power in Washington, but they did not put immigration policy on pause. For HR professionals, the best strategy remains the same: stay informed, stay compliant and stay nimble. The next two years are likely to bring plenty of twists and turns, but employers that plan ahead will be much better positioned to navigate them.

Stay Tuned for Part Two – Coming Soon: Immigration Compliance After the Midterms