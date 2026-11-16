The GT Space Report | November 2026

Q3 2026 brings the relationship between regulatory reform and operating performance into sharper focus in the space industry. The Federal Communications Commission’s licensing modernization, the new national space transportation policy, and the Department of Commerce’s mission authorization pilot each seek to improve how space activities are reviewed or enabled. Their practical value will depend on implementation, applicable license terms, infrastructure access, and the ability of operators to support the representations they make.

Financing and government demand also require attention to execution. Rocket Lab–Iridium’s financing and stockholder-approval milestones advance a major acquisition, while remaining approvals and closing conditions still govern its completion. The Space Development Agency’s new satellite awards and ground-system solicitation connect supplier opportunity to delivery and integration. Astro Digital’s proposed public-market transaction illustrates a related capital question: headline valuation and anticipated gross proceeds are different measures, and the capital ultimately available must support the business’s operating commitments.

The Swift servicing outcome provides a reminder that a mission can generate useful demonstrations without completing its principal objective. For stakeholders, Q3’s planning priority is to align authorization, financing, and performance before making customer, procurement, or investment commitments.