Tennessee 2026 Midterm Election Results: Blackburn Wins Governor’s Race Amid Congressional And Legislative Upsets

Key Takeaways

Marsha Blackburn won the Tennessee governor’s race by 2.6%, the closest gubernatorial victory in the state since 1896 and is expected to appoint her successor in the U.S. Senate after taking office in January.

won the by 2.6%, the closest gubernatorial victory in the state since 1896 and is expected to after taking office in January. Despite mid-decade congressional redistricting , Republicans held eight of nine congressional seats , while Democrat Victoria Broderick unseated longtime incumbent Scott DesJarlais in the 4th Congressional District by just 280 votes.

, Republicans held , while Democrat unseated longtime incumbent in the by just 280 votes. Republicans retained their legislative supermajority, but six Tennessee House seats flipped to Democrats, and those electoral gains, combined with the retirement of Lt. Governor Randy McNally, will drive leadership and committee changes in the 115th General Assembly.

After a highly anticipated election season, Tennessee’s midterm races officially concluded this week. While Republicans will retain their supermajority in the state legislature, several unexpected election results will bring new faces and potentially significant changes to Tennessee’s political landscape.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn secured the state’s highest position as governor with a 2.6% margin over Democrat Jerri Green, making it the tightest gubernatorial victory in Tennessee since 1896. In the later months of the campaign, attacks heated up between Blackburn and independent candidate David Hatley, who some predicted would claim as much as a double-digit percent of the vote. However, Hatley closed out the evening with just 9.3%. Blackburn will make history as Tennessee’s first female governor when she takes office in January. Blackburn is expected to appoint her replacement in the U.S. Senate after she is sworn in with rumored contenders to include Congressman Tim Burchett, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and former Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs. Bill Hagerty will return to the U.S. Senate after defeating Marquita Bradshaw by a 12-point margin.

Following a controversial special session to redistrict mid-decade, Republicans ultimately retained eight of Tennessee’s nine congressional seats, although several races proved more competitive than anticipated. Before the results came in, particular focus was placed on the redrawn 5th, 6th, 7th, and 9th Congressional Districts.

Tennessee 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th Congressional District Results

In the 5th District, Charlie Hatcher, a farmer and former Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture, defeated incumbent Andy Ogles in the Republican primary before facing Chaz Molder, the Democratic Mayor of Columbia, in the general election. Hatcher ultimately won the seat by approximately 5 percentage points.

In the 6th District, State Rep. Johnny Garrett defeated Democrat Mike Croley by 3.2 percentage points. Meanwhile, incumbent Matt Van Epps retained the 7th Congressional District by just 2 percentage points following a competitive challenge from public affairs executive Darden Copeland.

In the formerly blue 9th Congressional District, State Senator Brent Taylor managed to claim the district by a 1% margin over “Tennessee Three” member, Justin Pearson. While Pearson will remain in the state House of Representatives, a special election will be held in state Senate District 31 to fill the seat vacated by Taylor when he heads to the nation’s capital.

The most shocking upset of the night came in the 4th Congressional District, where incumbent Scott DesJarlais was defeated by largely unknown Democrat Victoria Broderick by just 280 votes. DesJarlais has served as District 4’s representative since 2011 and won in 2024 against Broderick with nearly 70% of the votes. The newly drawn 4th District now incorporates portions of blue Nashville, which likely helped secure Broderick’s surprise victory.

Which Tennessee House Seats Flipped from Republican to Democrat?

At the state level, upsets abounded as six seats went from red to blue in the House of Representatives. Three of those seats are in Rutherford County and encompassed within the 4th Congressional District, which is one of the fastest growing areas of the state. Republican incumbents Mike Sparks, Tim Rudd, and Robert Stevens were unseated by Democrats Connie Casha, Owen Farnsworth, and Brett Windrow, respectively. Other upsets included Democrat Brian Goldberg defeating Republican incumbent Elaine Davis of Knoxville and Democrat Allie Phillips solidly defeating Republican Michael Lankford, who was appointed to replace Jeff Burkhart following his untimely passing last November. Phillips previously lost to Burkhart in 2024.

The state House of Representatives will ultimately see 21 new faces in January, 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans, including 11 open seats resulting from retirements and three from primary defeats. Notably, Republican caucus chairman Jeremy Faison of Cosby is vacating his leadership position with representative Tim Hicks of Washington County expected to step into the role. The House State and Local Government Committee will certainly see new leadership as Chairman John Crawford of Kingsport was defeated by Jessica Means in the August primary. Other committee leadership and membership changes are anticipated given the influx of new members in both parties.

Tennessee State Senate Election Results: Close Races for Key Committee Chairs

The Republicans in the state Senate ultimately held steady this election cycle, but the evening was not without surprises. Bo Watson of Chattanooga was ultimately able to hang on to Senate District 11 by nearly six points but was neck and neck with a Democratic challenger as votes came in throughout the evening. Dawn White of Murfreesboro retained Senate District 13 by less than 4%. Watson and White currently serve as the chairs of the Senate Finance and Education committees, respectively. Mark Pody, who serves rapidly growing Wilson County and part of Davidson County, was rumored to be in danger of losing his seat to Democrat Lindsey Patrick-Wright but ultimately prevailed with 52.7% of the vote.

Senate membership will see one major change as Republican Jimmy Matlock will replace retiring Lt. Governor Randy McNally. McNally has served the Senate since 1986 and as Lt. Governor since 2017. Matlock served as a member of the House of Representatives for the 21st District from 2007 to 2019. This change will serve as the catalyst for a potential domino effect of leadership and committee changes in the upper chamber. The race to replace McNally in the Senate’s top leadership role appears to be very close between Majority Leader Jack Johnson of Franklin and Commerce and Labor Committee Chairman Paul Bailey of Sparta. While Johnson is viewed as a close ally of the incoming Blackburn administration, Bailey is viewed as a more independent leader. The outcome will be determined at the Senate Republican Caucus election on November 10 with committee assignments to follow in January.

In addition to electing representatives at the federal and state level, Tennessee ballots included three proposed constitutional amendments, all of which were approved by voters.

What to Expect from the 115th Tennessee General Assembly in 2027

Several hot-button issues are expected to take the spotlight when the General Assembly convenes in January. Among these are regulations around data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure and financing, childcare, affordable housing, and opportunities in nuclear energy. Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn will be inaugurated on Saturday, January 16, 2027. As her administration rolls out its cabinet and legislative priorities, the landscape of the 115th General Assembly is expected to take shape. New challenges and opportunities will arise with the arrival of 23 new legislators and a new governor. The Bass, Berry & Sims government affairs team will continue to monitor developments and is available to help clients navigate the changes ahead.