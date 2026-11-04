ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026
Let’s Talk FCA: Health Care False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program (Podcast)
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring’s Doha office is a full service legal practice that serves as the firm’s regional...View firm profile
Crowell & Moring attorneys Jason Crawford, Agustin Orozco, and Jeff McSorely explore the Health Care False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program, a groundbreaking initiative that enables healthcare providers, suppliers, manufacturers, and payors to voluntarily report potential civil FCA violations. The discussion examines how this program works and what it means for healthcare entities seeking to proactively address compliance issues.
Hosts Jason Crawford and Agustin Orozco are joined by special guest Jeff McSorely to discuss the Health Care False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program. This novel program allows eligible health care providers, suppliers, manufacturers, and payors to self-disclose potential civil FCA violations that were previously unknown to the federal government. “Let’s Talk FCA” is Crowell & Moring’s podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.
Click below to listen or access from one of these links:
PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.