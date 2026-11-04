Let’s Talk FCA: Health Care False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program (Podcast)

Hosts Jason Crawford and Agustin Orozco are joined by special guest Jeff McSorely to discuss the Health Care False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program. This novel program allows eligible health care providers, suppliers, manufacturers, and payors to self-disclose potential civil FCA violations that were previously unknown to the federal government. “Let’s Talk FCA” is Crowell & Moring’s podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

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