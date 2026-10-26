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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

FCC Announces Further Covered List Conditional Approvals, Providing A Path For US Market Access

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The Federal Communications Commission has begun granting conditional approvals that exempt certain foreign-manufactured products from its Covered List restrictions, establishing a regulatory pathway for manufacturers to access the US market. Recent approvals span advanced robotic devices, uncrewed aircraft systems, routers, and power inverters from both domestic and international companies.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Andrew Golodny
Andrew Golodny

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced a series of conditional approvals exempting specified products its Covered List. These approvals demonstrate a viable path for manufacturers and importers to obtain FCC equipment authorization and access the US market.

As explained previously, the FCC has expanded its Covered List to include foreign-produced uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and components, routers, power inverters, and advanced robotic devices. If such products meet the Covered Lists' definition, they are generally prohibited from being imported or marketed in the United States (previously authorized models are grandfathered). However, manufacturers may seek an exemption through a "conditional approval" process in which the government will evaluate whether the device poses a national security risk. Applicants must provide detailed information about their corporate ownership, supply chains, along with a detailed United States onshoring plan. If approved, the foreign-made equipment is exempted from the Covered List.

In a recent series of orders, the FCC has granted conditional approvals to companies with products in all four of the Covered List categories, including companies not based in the United States.

Advanced Robotic Devices:

  • Matic Robots, Inc., a California-based manufacturer, for its robotic floor cleaner (Model 4MA0001) and associated charging dock.
  • Volley Automation, Inc., a Colorado-based robotics company, for its automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots (AGV/AMR).
  • Vulcan Robotics Inc., a New York-based robotics company, for its Sourccey mobile robotic platform.
  • Haystack Robotics, Inc., an Oregon-based company, for its Violet AI robotic device.
  • T-Robotics Co., Ltd., a South Korea based robotics company, for its entire product class of Automated Guided Vehicles.

These approvals are in addition to the ones previously announced in the advanced robotics category (for Husqvarna AB and ANSCER Robotics).

Notably, the Volley Automation, Vulcan Robotics, and T-Robotics approvals were granted for product families or platforms, not specific model numbers. This is consistent with the advanced robots conditional approval guidance which states that approval may be given for a robotic device or a "class of robots."

Uncrewed aircraft systems:

  • Dronus S.p.A., an Italian drone technology company, for its K500L Uncrewed Aircraft Systems and associated K500L docking station.
  • Manna Drones Delivery, Inc., an Ireland-based company, for its 383.2 Uncrewed Aircraft System.

Routers:

  • Vivid-Hosting, LLC, a California-based manufacturer of networking equipment, for its "entire product class of routers" (until March 28, 2028).
  • Micro-Star International Co. (MSI), a Taiwan-based manufacturer, for its Radix series GRBE94 and GRBE36 gaming routers (until April 17, 2028).
  • Alpha Networks, Inc., also a Tawain-based manufacturer, for its XGSPON ONT 1000 series router (until April 24, 2028).

Power inverters:

  • GE Grid Solutions, LLC, for its FLEXINVERTER 1.5kV Solar version, 1.5kV BESS version, 2KV Solar version, and SiC Variant power inverters. This was the first conditional approval granted in the power inverter category since the FCC added power inverters to the Covered List on July 28.
  • Dynapower Company LLC’s (based in Vermont), for its CPS-2500, CPS-1250, and MPS-125 series power inverters.
  • Power Electronics España, S.L.U., a Spanish manufacturer, for its GEN3 platform utility-scale solar power inverters, including the HEM and the PCSM & Multi PCSM bidirectional battery storage inverters.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (based in California), for its INV-750, AC7, RI7, and Central power inverter platforms.
  • Hitachi Energy Power Conversion Solutions S.L.U., a Spanish subsidiary of Japanese firm Hitachi, Ltd., for its WD3 and WD4 power inverters.

Other than the router approvals, the approvals do not specify expiration dates. Per the FCC, conditional approvals "that do not reflect termination dates will remain effective indefinitely, so long as the entity that received Conditional Approval abides by the onshoring plan outlined in its Conditional Approval application and pursuant to updated vetting of the products."

Importantly, companies need not be based in the United States to obtain a conditional approval. As Steptoe previously noted, the growing compliance burdens tied to Covered List products (including import, licensing, deployment, reporting, and international Section 214 authorization requirements) reinforce the importance of obtaining a conditional approval exemption. For manufacturers, an exemption can facilitate equipment authorization, provide continued access to the US market, and give customers and business partners greater regulatory certainty. Steptoe's Telecom and International Trade attorneys can help steer companies that have an affected product through the conditional approval process.

The relevant FCC public notices are:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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