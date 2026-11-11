DOJ Reaches $13 Million False Claims Act Settlement With Defense Contractors Over Cybersecurity Compliance Failures

Key Takeaways

Cybersecurity noncompliance continues to create FCA exposure. The settlement demonstrates that contractors may face significant liability for allegedly failing to satisfy contractual cybersecurity obligations, even when the government’s allegations do not identify a specific cyberattack or data breach.

The settlement demonstrates that contractors may face significant liability for allegedly failing to satisfy contractual cybersecurity obligations, even when the government’s allegations do not identify a specific cyberattack or data breach. Incomplete cybersecurity documentation and inaccurate assessments create additional risks. DOJ focused on ILC’s alleged failure to maintain required system security plans, implement corrective action plans, and submit accurate cybersecurity assessments.

DOJ focused on ILC’s alleged failure to maintain required system security plans, implement corrective action plans, and submit accurate cybersecurity assessments. Third-party cloud providers remain a compliance concern. Contractors handling covered defense information must ensure that applicable external cloud service providers satisfy contractual security requirements, including FedRAMP Moderate-equivalent protections where required.

On November 3, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a $13 million settlement with defense and aerospace contractors ILC Dover LP and ILC Astrospace LLC (collectively, ILC) to resolve allegations that the companies violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by failing to comply with federal cybersecurity requirements. The allegations concerned contracts and subcontracts supporting the Department of the Army, Missile Defense Agency, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The settlement highlights DOJ’s continued effort to pursue FCA liability based on contractors’ alleged failures to implement, document, and accurately report compliance with cybersecurity obligations. It also reinforces the importance of maintaining adequate cybersecurity controls and assessments, particularly as the Department of War (DoW) reevaluates portions of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program.

DOJ’s Allegations Against ILC Dover and ILC Astrospace

According to DOJ’s announcement and the accompanying settlement agreement, ILC allegedly submitted false or fraudulent claims for payment between January 2018 and October 2024 despite knowing that it had failed to satisfy cybersecurity requirements incorporated into its federal contracts.

The government’s allegations centered on five categories of deficiencies:

Noncompliant third-party cloud storage. From February 2023 through October 2024, ILC allegedly used an external cloud service provider to store engineering, manufacturing, and quality documentation, including covered defense information, without ensuring that the provider satisfied security requirements equivalent to the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate baseline and applicable DoW cybersecurity incident response requirements.

Missing system security plans. During substantial portions of the period between January 2018 and October 2024, ILC allegedly failed to develop, document, and periodically update system security plans (SSPs) describing its covered information systems, operating environments, implemented security requirements, and connections to other systems.

Failure to implement required cybersecurity controls. DOJ alleged that ILC did not fully implement required controls under National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publications 800-171 and 800-53. These deficiencies allegedly included controls designed to protect against network exploitation and the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive defense information.

Inadequate corrective action plans. ILC allegedly failed during specified periods to develop and implement plans of action and milestones (POA&Ms) to address identified cybersecurity deficiencies and reduce vulnerabilities.

Deficient cybersecurity assessments. From November 2020 through October 2024, ILC Astrospace allegedly failed to submit a current NIST SP 800-171 assessment to the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS), while ILC Dover allegedly failed to submit an assessment that satisfied applicable currency, documentation, and assessment methodology requirements.

Concerning ILC’s knowledge of its cybersecurity deficiencies, the government alleged that third-party cybersecurity consultants informed ILC in November 2018 and September 2024 that its information systems lacked dozens of required NIST SP 800-171 controls.

The government alleged that these deficiencies would have resulted in assessment scores of -59 and 21, respectively, under the applicable assessment methodology, had ILC maintained the SSPs necessary to calculate those scores. Under the NIST SP 800-171 DoD Assessment Methodology, contractors begin with a score of 110, representing full implementation of all 110 cybersecurity requirements, with points deducted for each unmet requirement. Although 110 represents full compliance and there is no universal passing score under the methodology, ILC’s potential scores of -59 and 21 reflected substantial cybersecurity deficiencies.

The government further alleged that the companies’ assessment deficiencies rendered them ineligible for certain DoW contract and subcontract awards during the relevant period. ILC did not admit liability, and the settlement does not constitute a determination that the companies violated the FCA.

The settlement resolves a whistleblower lawsuit filed by ILC’s former director of cybersecurity under the FCA’s qui tam provisions. The former employee will receive $2.35 million from the settlement proceeds.

Settlement Reinforces DOJ’s Focus on Cybersecurity Compliance

The settlement is consistent with DOJ’s broader use of the FCA to address alleged cybersecurity deficiencies among federal contractors. As previously discussed in our article, “Procurement Fraud Enforcement Trends Continue Into 2026,” cybersecurity compliance remains a significant component of federal procurement fraud enforcement.

The ILC settlement illustrates the potential consequences of that enforcement focus. Rather than centering on a reported data breach, the government’s allegations concerned longstanding deficiencies in cybersecurity controls, incomplete documentation, and failures to satisfy assessment and reporting requirements.

The settlement also shows the significance of internal cybersecurity assessments and the government’s potential reliance on those records when evaluating whether contractors knowingly failed to satisfy their contractual obligations. In particular, DOJ’s allegations concerning ILC’s third-party assessments suggest that identifying vulnerabilities without adequately documenting and addressing them can create substantial enforcement risks.

Continued Cybersecurity Obligations Despite Changes to CMMC Implementation

The settlement also comes amid significant changes to DoW’s implementation of CMMC, which was designed to strengthen verification of cybersecurity compliance across the defense industrial base.

As we previously discussed in our article, “DoD Finalizes CMMC Rule: What Defense Contractors Need to Know,” the CMMC framework was intended to establish a more standardized process for verifying whether contractors and subcontractors adequately protect federal contract information and controlled unclassified information.

However, on July 13, DoW suspended CMMC Phase II requirements, which were scheduled to take effect on November 10, 2026, and announced a comprehensive review of the program. Importantly, DoW maintained existing Phase I self-assessment obligations and confirmed that contractors must continue complying with applicable cybersecurity requirements.

The ILC settlement is particularly relevant because the alleged misconduct predates CMMC’s implementation and concerns longstanding contractual obligations, including those imposed under DFARS 252.204-7012.

Accordingly, the decision to suspend additional CMMC certification requirements should not be interpreted as a reduction in contractors’ underlying cybersecurity responsibilities or their potential FCA exposure. DOJ’s enforcement action demonstrates that existing contractual requirements, independent of CMMC’s additional certification framework, can provide a basis for significant liability.

Cybersecurity Compliance Remains a Critical Enforcement Priority

The $13 million settlement serves as another reminder that cybersecurity compliance is not simply a technical consideration but an important component of federal contract performance and procurement integrity.

Contractors should consider reviewing their cybersecurity compliance programs to ensure that required SSPs and POA&Ms are properly maintained, identified deficiencies are addressed, and assessments submitted to SPRS accurately reflect the organization’s cybersecurity posture. Companies should also evaluate whether third-party service providers handling sensitive government information satisfy contractual security requirements.

As DOJ continues pursuing procurement fraud investigations involving cybersecurity deficiencies, contractors should recognize that incomplete documentation, unaddressed vulnerabilities, and inaccurate representations of compliance may create substantial legal and financial exposure, regardless of whether an actual cybersecurity incident has occurred.