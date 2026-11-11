DOJ, HHS-OIG Streamline Healthcare Fraud Self-Disclosures, But Leave Civil FCA Exposure Unaddressed

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) unveiled a coordinated voluntary self-disclosure policy that allows healthcare companies to obtain the benefits of both agencies’ disclosure programs through a single submission, marking a significant change in how companies report potential criminal healthcare fraud.

The October 15 Policy on Coordination of Voluntary Self-Disclosure in Health Care Fraud Matters (Joint Policy) establishes a streamlined process for companies seeking favorable treatment under DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP) and HHS-OIG’s Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol (SDP).

While the new framework removes a procedural hurdle for companies navigating overlapping enforcement authorities, the absence of any corresponding coordination with DOJ’s civil enforcement authorities is telling. The policy expressly recognizes that healthcare misconduct can implicate criminal, civil, and administrative liability, but provides a coordinated disclosure pathway for only two of those three enforcement regimes. For companies considering voluntary disclosure, that omission raises significant questions about the practical benefits of the new framework, particularly given the substantial financial exposure associated with False Claims Act (FCA) enforcement.

DOJ Establishes a Single Pathway for Criminal Healthcare Fraud Disclosures

The Joint Policy recognizes that healthcare fraud often implicates multiple enforcement authorities. Conduct involving alleged kickbacks, medically unnecessary services, improper billing, or excluded individuals may expose companies to criminal prosecution, civil FCA liability, and administrative sanctions.

Previously, companies confronting potential misconduct faced uncertainty about whether separate disclosures to DOJ and HHS-OIG were necessary to preserve the benefits of each agency’s enforcement framework.

The new policy seeks to eliminate that uncertainty.

Under Section I, a company that makes a qualifying voluntary self-disclosure to DOJ’s Health Care Fraud Section concerning potential criminal misconduct involving a federal healthcare program may also receive the benefits of HHS-OIG’s SDP, without submitting a separate disclosure.

Section III.A specifies that the policy applies to disclosures made to DOJ’s Fraud Division on or after October 15, 2026, involving potential criminal violations of federal law affecting one or more federal healthcare programs. Section III.B further provides that DOJ will promptly transmit qualifying disclosures to HHS-OIG.

This coordinated approach is intended to encourage companies to report misconduct promptly while reducing duplicative submissions and facilitating cooperation among enforcement authorities.

Disclosures to HHS-OIG Alone May Not Qualify as Voluntary Self-Disclosures Under DOJ’s Criminal Declination Policy

One of the more consequential aspects of the Joint Policy is its clarification of where companies should report potentially criminal conduct.

Section III.C provides that a disclosure made solely to HHS-OIG generally will not satisfy DOJ’s voluntary self-disclosure requirements for obtaining a criminal declination under Part I of the CEP.

HHS-OIG has also revised its SDP to clarify that the protocol is intended for reporting conduct potentially subject to civil monetary penalties, rather than criminal violations.

The distinction could have significant consequences for companies that identify potentially criminal misconduct but initially pursue an administrative disclosure without evaluating the availability of DOJ’s corporate enforcement benefits.

The Joint Policy nevertheless preserves some flexibility for corporate actors. Footnote 3 notes that good-faith disclosures to other appropriate DOJ components may qualify under the CEP. And Section III.C provides that disclosures to HHS-OIG or other authorities may still be considered in assessing cooperation and remediation.

The practical message is clear: companies evaluating potential criminal healthcare fraud should consider DOJ’s disclosure requirements at the outset and should not assume that a submission to HHS-OIG will preserve all available enforcement benefits.

Coordinated Benefits Come With Important Limitations

The Joint Policy brings together two programs offering distinct forms of relief.

Under DOJ’s CEP, companies that voluntarily self-disclose misconduct, fully cooperate, and timely and appropriately remediate generally qualify for a declination of prosecution, absent aggravating circumstances. Even where a declination is available, companies may still be required to pay applicable disgorgement, forfeiture, restitution, or victim compensation.

HHS-OIG’s SDP, meanwhile, offers potential administrative benefits, including reduced financial penalties, expedited resolution, and favorable treatment concerning permissive exclusion and corporate integrity agreements.

Sections II.A and II.B of the Joint Policy outline these respective benefits, while Section I provides that qualifying disclosures to DOJ may satisfy the requirements for obtaining benefits under both frameworks.

But the policy stops short of guaranteeing a comprehensive resolution.

Footnote 4 expressly excludes mandatory exclusion under 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7(a) from the benefits available through HHS-OIG’s SDP. Footnote 5 also preserves prosecutorial discretion in assessing whether aggravating circumstances warrant a departure from the CEP’s general presumption of declination.

Moreover, the Joint Policy does not create enforceable substantive or procedural rights, as expressly stated in Footnote 1.

For companies weighing voluntary disclosure, these limitations reinforce the importance of understanding precisely what relief may be available—and what exposure may remain.

The Missing Piece: Civil FCA Coordination

Perhaps the most notable feature of the Joint Policy is what it does not address: coordination with DOJ’s Civil Division and the potential resolution of related FCA liability.

This omission is particularly striking because the policy expressly acknowledges that the same underlying misconduct may trigger criminal, civil, and administrative enforcement. Yet, despite recognizing that overlap, the government has established a coordinated disclosure process that addresses only criminal prosecution and HHS-OIG’s administrative authorities.

That distinction is significant in the healthcare industry, where conduct involving alleged kickbacks, improper financial relationships, medically unnecessary services, and fraudulent billing routinely form the basis for criminal investigations and civil FCA actions.

Indeed, for many healthcare companies, the potential financial consequences of civil FCA enforcement—including treble damages and per-claim statutory penalties—may substantially exceed the exposure associated with administrative (or even criminal) proceedings.

The Joint Policy nevertheless provides no assurance that a qualifying disclosure will be coordinated with DOJ’s Civil Division, that a criminal declination will influence the resolution of related FCA claims, or that companies will receive comparable cooperation credit in parallel civil proceedings.

The absence of civil coordination is particularly noteworthy given the government’s stated objective of encouraging companies to come forward. By expressly coordinating criminal and administrative relief while leaving civil FCA exposure unaddressed, the policy creates a potentially significant gap between the incentives the government is offering and the risks companies must weigh when deciding whether to disclose.

The policy also requires DOJ’s Health Care Fraud Section to promptly share qualifying disclosures with HHS-OIG but contains no corresponding provisions governing coordination with civil enforcement authorities or the treatment of disclosed information in subsequent FCA investigations.

That silence does not necessarily mean civil authorities will be excluded from the process. On the contrary, companies should anticipate that information disclosed in connection with potential criminal misconduct may become relevant to parallel civil investigations.

Nor does the omission foreclose companies from seeking cooperation credit under DOJ’s existing FCA policies or negotiating coordinated civil resolutions. But those possibilities remain outside the express protections and procedures established by the Joint Policy.

The result is an important asymmetry: companies are encouraged to disclose potentially criminal misconduct through a streamlined process but remain subject to uncertainty about one of the most consequential sources of potential liability arising from that same conduct.

For healthcare companies, particularly those facing potential FCA exposure, the decision to self-disclose therefore remains a complicated strategic calculation. The benefits of a potential criminal declination and favorable administrative treatment must be weighed against the possibility that the disclosure could expose the company to substantial civil liability without a defined pathway for resolution.

Timing and Scope of Disclosure Present Difficult Strategic Questions

The Joint Policy also reinforces DOJ’s emphasis on prompt reporting.

In explaining the rationale for the new framework, the agencies note that uncertainty about where to disclose can delay reporting and can potentially permit misconduct to continue or allow evidence concerning culpable individuals to become stale.

But the decision to disclose is rarely straightforward.

Companies frequently identify potential misconduct before determining whether the underlying conduct reflects an isolated compliance failure, a regulatory violation, or intentional wrongdoing sufficient to support criminal liability.

These distinctions are especially important in healthcare, where allegations involving medical necessity, billing requirements, physician arrangements, and other complex regulatory issues may turn on disputed interpretations of applicable law or evidence of intent.

Premature disclosure may unnecessarily broaden government scrutiny, while delaying disclosure until an internal investigation is complete may jeopardize eligibility for favorable treatment under DOJ’s CEP.

The absence of a coordinated civil disclosure framework further complicates that assessment. Companies must consider not only whether their disclosures satisfy DOJ’s criminal enforcement requirements, but also how the information provided may affect related FCA investigations and potential civil resolutions.

Key Takeaways for Healthcare Companies

The coordinated policy offers a clearer disclosure pathway, but companies should consider several practical implications:

Assess criminal and civil exposure together. Potential FCA liability should be evaluated alongside criminal and administrative risks before determining whether and how to disclose misconduct. Understand the limits of coordinated relief. A qualifying disclosure may provide access to DOJ’s criminal declination framework and HHS-OIG’s SDP benefits but does not guarantee relief from civil FCA liability or mandatory exclusion. Consider the implications of sharing information with DOJ. Companies should evaluate how information disclosed to criminal enforcement authorities may affect parallel civil investigations, particularly in the absence of express coordination procedures. Preserve eligibility for cooperation credit. Prompt internal investigations, appropriate remediation, and careful attention to applicable disclosure requirements remain critical. Explore coordinated civil resolutions where appropriate. Companies should consider engaging DOJ’s civil enforcement authorities to address related FCA exposure rather than assuming that a criminal or administrative resolution will resolve all potential liability.

Looking Ahead

The Joint Policy represents a meaningful procedural development in the government’s approach to healthcare fraud self-disclosures. By allowing companies to obtain the benefits of DOJ’s CEP and HHS-OIG’s SDP through a single qualifying submission, the agencies have removed an important obstacle to voluntary reporting.

But the policy’s failure to address civil FCA enforcement is a conspicuous limitation. The government has acknowledged the overlapping nature of healthcare fraud enforcement while declining, at least for now, to establish a comprehensive framework addressing all three sources of potential liability.

That omission may ultimately limit the policy’s effectiveness in encouraging voluntary disclosures, particularly among companies for which civil FCA exposure represents the most significant enforcement risk.

For healthcare companies, the government has simplified the process for disclosing potentially criminal misconduct, but the absence of civil FCA coordination leaves the most difficult disclosure decisions largely unchanged.