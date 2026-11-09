DOJ And HHS Launch Six-Month Healthcare FCA Self-Disclosure Pilot Program

On October 22, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Division and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the Healthcare False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program (FCA SDPP), a six-month pilot program offering healthcare companies a “way to quickly resolve past misconduct by self-disclosing potential violations” of the False Claims Act (FCA). The FCA SDPP protocol promises a “coordinated resolution” of civil liability under the FCA and certain HHS administrative authorities. Although the program may provide greater predictability on multipliers, process and administrative remedies, it poses risk for disclosing companies and leaves important questions on monetary terms and timing unresolved.

Scope of the FCA SDPP

The FCA SDPP covers FCA violations that relate to HHS-funded federal healthcare programs. The program targets “conduct that potentially violates civil laws” and is meant only for “legitimate American healthcare businesses,” not “illegitimate businesses that knowingly exploit the generosity of the American people through various fraudulent schemes.” Potential criminal conduct is expressly excluded and must be disclosed, instead, to DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division (NFED).

Critically, the program covers only conduct previously unknown to the government. Matters already known to the government remain eligible for credit in settlement under DOJ’s longstanding policies for crediting self-disclosure, cooperation and remediation in FCA matters. As a result, a pending qui tam complaint filed under seal—of which a company may be entirely unaware—could render a disclosure ineligible for the pilot program. To obtain any credit, a company would need to pivot to seeking credit under existing DOJ policies set forth in the Justice Manual at 4-4.112, which are less transparent and provide less certainty than the defined parameters of the SDPP.

The policy also refers throughout to “companies” and “businesses,” and its eligibility criteria list providers, suppliers, manufacturers, payors and related “entities.” Whether individuals may participate in the pilot is therefore an open question.

Finally, eligibility is tied to items or services paid for by HHS federal healthcare programs. The announcement does not address circumstances in which the disclosed conduct implicates both HHS and non-HHS federal healthcare programs, such as the TRICARE program for service members and their families, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare programs or the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program. It offers no assurances as to how, or whether, any state would resolve disclosures of false claims to joint state and federal programs like Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. As a practical matter, however, federal and state stakeholders not involved in the SDPP may coordinate with HHS and DOJ to reach a global resolution of any disclosed allegations.

Key Features

Process. Disclosures must include six categories of information: (1) a description of the conduct, including the requirements violated and the time period of the violations; (2) exhibits sufficient to reflect the violations, cross-referenced to the description; (3) remedial measures taken; (4) financial information sufficient for DOJ to calculate damages; (5) a certification by an authorized representative that the submission is truthful and complete; and (6) point-of-contact information, presumably for counsel making the submission on behalf of the disclosing party. Submissions must be filed by 11:59 p.m. on April 22, 2027, and must be sent to a dedicated mailbox, eliminating uncertainty over whether to disclose to HHS or DOJ and, if DOJ, the Civil Division or a U.S. Attorney’s Office. Late or partial submissions will not be reviewed. The program notably offers no assurance that information companies self-disclose will not be shared with the NFED or other components of DOJ, HHS, other state or federal law enforcement authorities or third parties, including relators if a qui tam has already been filed.

Disclosures must include six categories of information: (1) a description of the conduct, including the requirements violated and the time period of the violations; (2) exhibits sufficient to reflect the violations, cross-referenced to the description; (3) remedial measures taken; (4) financial information sufficient for DOJ to calculate damages; (5) a certification by an authorized representative that the submission is truthful and complete; and (6) point-of-contact information, presumably for counsel making the submission on behalf of the disclosing party. Submissions must be filed by 11:59 p.m. on April 22, 2027, and must be sent to a dedicated mailbox, eliminating uncertainty over whether to disclose to HHS or DOJ and, if DOJ, the Civil Division or a U.S. Attorney’s Office. Late or partial submissions will not be reviewed. The program notably offers no assurance that information companies self-disclose will not be shared with the NFED or other components of DOJ, HHS, other state or federal law enforcement authorities or third parties, including relators if a qui tam has already been filed. Multiplier. The FCA SDPP provides some predictability regarding the multiplier DOJ and HHS will be willing to accept to resolve FCA allegations disclosed through the program, providing that repayment will be 1.25 to 1.6 times the “Base Self-Disclosure Repayment.” The multiplier will vary based on enumerated factors including the timeliness of the self-disclosure, duration and scope of the misconduct, senior leadership involvement, financial benefit to the company and “whether the disclosing company has successor liability for the misconduct but promptly remediated.” Entities inheriting FCA violations for legacy conduct of predecessor companies and wanting resolution may be some of the first to avail themselves of this program.

The FCA SDPP provides some predictability regarding the multiplier DOJ and HHS will be willing to accept to resolve FCA allegations disclosed through the program, providing that repayment will be 1.25 to 1.6 times the “Base Self-Disclosure Repayment.” The multiplier will vary based on enumerated factors including the timeliness of the self-disclosure, duration and scope of the misconduct, senior leadership involvement, financial benefit to the company and “whether the disclosing company has successor liability for the misconduct but promptly remediated.” Entities inheriting FCA violations for legacy conduct of predecessor companies and wanting resolution may be some of the first to avail themselves of this program. Administrative remedies. Along with DOJ’s FCA release, participants in the program will receive a release that covers HHS Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) permissive exclusion authorities (42 C.F.R. §§ 1001.901, 1001.951) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) revocation authority (42 C.F.R. § 424.535). The FCA SDPP does not address whether companies can expect releases from CMS of the concurrent permissive exclusion authority HHS delegated to it on October 14, 2026, leaving participants in the pilot program to negotiate for that release. Notably, resolutions under the pilot program will also result in no civil monetary penalties and no Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA). The promise of avoiding a CIA’s onerous ongoing compliance obligations reflects a notable departure from the existing HHS-OIG Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol (SDP), which features only a “presumption against requiring integrity agreement obligations in exchange for a release of OIG’s permissive exclusion authorities.” The promise of no CIA may be a particularly attractive feature of the FCA SDPP.

Along with DOJ’s FCA release, participants in the program will receive a release that covers HHS Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) permissive exclusion authorities (42 C.F.R. §§ 1001.901, 1001.951) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) revocation authority (42 C.F.R. § 424.535). The FCA SDPP does not address whether companies can expect releases from CMS of the concurrent permissive exclusion authority HHS delegated to it on October 14, 2026, leaving participants in the pilot program to negotiate for that release. Notably, resolutions under the pilot program will also result in no civil monetary penalties and no Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA). The promise of avoiding a CIA’s onerous ongoing compliance obligations reflects a notable departure from the existing HHS-OIG Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol (SDP), which features only a “presumption against requiring integrity agreement obligations in exchange for a release of OIG’s permissive exclusion authorities.” The promise of no CIA may be a particularly attractive feature of the FCA SDPP. No factual admissions. Resolutions under the FCA SDPP will not require factual admissions, allowing a disclosing party to avoid admissions that create collateral or secondary litigation risk. This feature provides a welcome contrast to the lack of uniformity among U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in requiring factual admissions as part of FCA settlements. Nonetheless, even absent admissions, companies should carefully evaluate the risk of their disclosures being shared with other government entities or qui tam relators if a case has already been filed, or sought by third parties under the Freedom of Information Act or in discovery. Additionally, though the SDPP is clear that factual admissions are not required, it leaves open the question of whether express denials may be permitted.

Resolutions under the FCA SDPP will not require factual admissions, allowing a disclosing party to avoid admissions that create collateral or secondary litigation risk. This feature provides a welcome contrast to the lack of uniformity among U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in requiring factual admissions as part of FCA settlements. Nonetheless, even absent admissions, companies should carefully evaluate the risk of their disclosures being shared with other government entities or qui tam relators if a case has already been filed, or sought by third parties under the Freedom of Information Act or in discovery. Additionally, though the SDPP is clear that factual admissions are not required, it leaves open the question of whether express denials may be permitted. Timing. The FCA SDPP does not say how long the government’s review will take or how quickly matters will resolve, and timing will likely vary with complexity. Recent healthcare self-disclosures resolved under the FCA have taken multiple years from disclosure to settlement.

Unresolved Questions on Monetary Terms

The policy provides two examples of how to calculate the “Base Self-Disclosure Repayment” to which a multiplier would be applied. These examples leave key questions unanswered.

Sampling (Example 1). The policy contemplates “a sample chart review” and extrapolation but offers no methodology or specifications. Disclosing parties should ensure that any methodology is defensible and should consult HHS-OIG’s sampling guidance. See U.S. Dep’t of Health & Hum. Servs., Off. of Inspector Gen., Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol, pp. 8–9 (2026).

Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) violations (Example 2). Example 2 addresses disclosure of AKS violations and provides that disclosing parties must document both the payments and the associated revenue. Importantly, it says the government will forgo “damages based on the claim-paid amounts,” a measure courts regularly entertain in FCA kickback cases. Nonetheless, under the FCA SDPP, the government retains substantial discretion to weigh the amount of remuneration, the revenue derived and the absence of aggravating factors. This insight into methodology suggests AKS-related disclosures may be most beneficial for those instances where the amount of remuneration or associated product revenue can be far less than the claim-paid amount, including (i) where the alleged kickback relates to medical devices or other products that are reimbursed as part of a larger bundled payment; (ii) where the self-disclosing party received remuneration but never presented claims for payment itself and, instead, allegedly caused others to present false claims for payment; and (iii) where alleged kickbacks relate to “buy-and-bill” products for which the claim-paid amount may substantially exceed both the remuneration and associated revenue.

The FCA SDPP’s Interaction with Other Voluntary Self-Disclosure Programs

DOJ has long credited cooperation, self-disclosure and remediation in FCA matters pursuant to Section 4-4.112 of the Justice Manual, but that framework left the size of any reduction—and the mechanics of disclosure—largely undefined and subject to case-by-case negotiation. HHS likewise maintains its own channels: the HHS-OIG SDP for potential fraud, including AKS matters, and the CMS Self-Referral Disclosure Protocol (SRDP) for violations of the Stark law, 42 U.S.C. § 1395nn. The announcement provides that disclosing parties need not make separate submissions of the same conduct under the SDP or SRDP. By streamlining the submission process for FCA violations, the pilot follows the October 15, 2026, joint announcement by DOJ’s NFED and HHS-OIG clarifying that criminal healthcare disclosures need only be made to NFED.

The pilot also arrived two days after NFED launched the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP), which pays whistleblowers $10,000 to $30,000 for information leading to criminal charges—at the charging stage rather than after final resolution—while preserving their eligibility for larger awards under other programs. WHIP covers criminal healthcare offenses and fraud on Federal programs administered by HHS, the VA and the Department of War, among others, and will prioritize hospice, home healthcare, day care and special services fraud. Together with the longstanding qui tam provisions of the FCA, early-stage criminal rewards raise the risk that the government will learn of potential misconduct from a third party before a company can disclose it—and, as noted above, once the government is aware, the conduct is no longer eligible for the FCA SDPP pilot.

While the FCA SDPP seeks only civil disclosures, its own damages calculation example of an FCA violation based on AKS violations showcases the difficulty in drawing these lines. The AKS is a criminal statute that frequently serves as a basis for FCA claims. Nothing in the FCA SDPP keeps disclosures from being referred to the NFED. Entities making disclosures should assume their information could be shared with any component of DOJ and any federal or state agency.

Key Takeaways and Open Questions