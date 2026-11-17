Defense Readout is Greenberg Traurig’s monthly briefing on the U.S. defense policy, budget, and acquisition developments most likely to affect the defense industry and other organizations that work with the Department of War (DoW). Each issue highlights significant actions in Congress and at the DoW and explains why they matter. This inaugural issue also sets out where the FY 2027 defense authorization and appropriations bills stand and the results of the midterm election; future issues will focus on what has changed.

CONGRESS

Midterm Elections and Defense Committee Leadership

On Nov. 3, 2026, Democrats won majorities in the House and Senate, according to the Associated Press and other news organizations. States will certify results in the coming weeks. As of Nov. 12, Democrats had won at least 255 House seats, and Democrats and the independents who caucus with them at least 55 Senate seats. As of publication, the Senate race in Alaska, involving a Republican defense committee member, has not been called. Democrats will take control of the committees when the 120th Congress convenes Jan. 3, 2027.

Each party will now select its committee leaders. Democrats in line to chair three of the four defense committees are:

House Armed Services Committee (HASC): Ranking Member Adam Smith (D-Wash.), chair from 2019 to 2023;

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC): Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-R.I.), chair from 2021 to 2025;

House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense: Ranking Member Betty McCollum (D-Minn.), chair in the 117th Congress.

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense is less settled. Its ranking member, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), is the leading contender to chair the Foreign Relations Committee, where Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) is retiring. If Coons moves, Senate Democrats will need a new subcommittee chair.

At the full committees, Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Vice Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) are in line to chair the House and Senate Appropriations committees, respectively.

Among Republicans, HASC Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) has reached the House Republican Conference’s six-year limit for a committee’s top Republican and is seeking a waiver. Reps. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) have also expressed interest, according to Breaking Defense; Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), another contender, lost his race. SASC Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) is in line to become ranking member. House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), who won reelection, would need a second waiver to remain the subcommittee’s top Republican. In the Senate, Defense Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is retiring, and Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a Defense Appropriations Subcommittee member, lost their races, leaving Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) as the committee’s most senior Republican.

At the subcommittees, current HASC and SASC ranking members would be in line to chair, except at HASC Strategic Forces, where Ranking Member Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) ran unsuccessfully for the Senate. Several Republican subcommittee chairs will not return. On HASC, they include Wittman, who chairs Tactical Air and Land Forces; Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), who chairs Strategic Forces and lost his race; and Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who chairs Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation and is retiring. Strategic Forces will have new leaders on both sides. HASC Republican Reps. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) and Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) also lost. On SASC, Emerging Threats and Capabilities Chairman Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Personnel Chairman Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) are leaving the Senate. Readiness and Management Support Chairman Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) is in the uncalled Alaska race, where ranked-choice tabulation is set for Nov. 18.

In a Nov. 4, 2026, statement, Smith said HASC Democrats’ top priority will be oversight of the DoW and the administration, including more public testimony from senior officials and a reestablished Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. His oversight topics include “examining contracts and other financial support awarded to private companies.” He also called for a national security approach that does not require a defense budget above $1 trillion, and for continued bipartisan acquisition reform. The new majorities will write the FY 2028 defense authorization and appropriations bills, starting with the president’s budget request, due in early February 2027.

Appropriations Updates

The DoW is operating under H.R.6500, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027, which President Donald Trump signed Sept. 2, 2026 (P.L. 119-103). It continues FY 2026 funding levels through Dec. 11, 2026. For the DoW, section 102 bars new starts, production of items not previously funded for production, and production-rate increases above FY 2026 levels. Unless specifically appropriated later, it also bars new multiyear procurements that use advance procurement funding for economic order quantities. Exceptions in other sections let the Navy fund cost increases on 20 prior-year shipbuilding line items and allow up to $2.853 billion in Procurement, Defense-Wide for National Security Systems. Until full-year funding is enacted, programs slated to begin in FY 2027 generally cannot start.

On June 24, 2026, the House Appropriations Committee approved H.R.9495, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2027, in a 34-27 party-line vote. The bill provides $1.072 trillion, matching the president’s request for the programs it funds. Its priorities include munitions (more than $30 billion for procurement); space (Space Force discretionary funding up 113% from FY 2026); nuclear modernization; shipbuilding; autonomous and counter-drone systems; and targeted pay raises of 5 to 7%. The committee’s report calls the administration’s split of defense funding between appropriations and reconciliation “risky and uncoordinated” (see below).

The House has not voted on the bill, and Senate appropriators have not marked up their version amid a dispute between Chair Collins and Vice Chair Murray over defense and nondefense toplines. To avoid a lapse in funding when the continuing resolution expires Dec. 11, Congress must pass full-year bills or another continuing resolution. That decision falls to the lame-duck session, which began Nov. 9, 2026, with Republicans still in the majority. Any FY 2027 funding not enacted before the new Congress convenes Jan. 3, 2027, would be negotiated with Democratic-led appropriations committees.

NDAA Updates

On July 22, 2026, the House passed H.R.8800, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (NDAA), 216-212, after HASC approved it 44-12. SASC approved its version, S.4784, 18-9 and reported it June 15, 2026. A cloture vote on the motion to proceed failed 50-46 on July 14, 2026, and the Senate has not taken up the bill since.

Both bills would authorize about $1.14 trillion in discretionary funding for national defense, according to the Congressional Research Service. That matches the president’s request and is about 28% more than the FY 2026 authorization. The total exceeds the appropriations bill’s $1.072 trillion because it also covers military construction, Department of Energy nuclear programs, and other defense activities funded in other appropriations bills. Both bills also include further acquisition reforms and multiyear procurement authority for munitions.

Unresolved differences include Senate provisions that would authorize a Robotic and Autonomous Systems Command, which parallels the DoW’s Project Agincourt (see below), and restrict stock buybacks and dividends by defense contractors.

HASC and SASC staff are negotiating a compromise, and Congress may take up a final bill in the lame duck. If a final NDAA is not enacted before the 119th Congress ends Jan. 3, 2027, the bills expire and work starts over under Democratic committee leadership.

Defense Reconciliation and Supplemental Requests

The administration’s $1.5 trillion FY 2027 national defense request pairs about $1.14 trillion in discretionary funding with $350 billion in mandatory funding through budget reconciliation. On July 22, 2026, the House adopted H.Con.Res.113, the FY 2027 budget resolution, 216-214. It instructs HASC to submit changes in law that increase the deficit by no more than $60 billion over FY 2027-2036, well below the $350 billion requested. The Senate Budget Committee’s August 2026 resolution carries the same $60 billion instruction for SASC, but the Senate has not adopted a budget resolution; a reconciliation bill requires both chambers to adopt the same one. On Oct. 14, 2026, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the department would keep pushing for a reconciliation bill of at least $350 billion “regardless of what happens in the midterms.” If Republicans intend to reach $1.5 trillion through reconciliation, the lame duck is their last window to pass a bill without Democratic votes.

On Oct. 28, 2026, the DoW said that by the end of FY 2026 it had obligated $148.5 billion of the $152.4 billion in defense funds provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the 2025 reconciliation law. It put the rate at 97.5%. Under Secretary of War (Comptroller) Jules Wilson Hurst III said that, following communications with Congress, the department reserved some funding for the Office of Strategic Capital, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Economic Defense Unit (EDU) “to preserve investment options into Fiscal Year 2027.” The figures are an early closeout estimate; final data is expected by year’s end.

On June 24, 2026, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) submitted an $87.6 billion supplemental funding request, including $67.1 billion for the DoW. OMB said most of the request addresses urgent needs related to Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military campaign against Iran that began Feb. 28, 2026. Congress has not passed it; either the lame duck or the new Congress could take it up.

SASC Strategic Forces Hearing on Golden Dome

On Sept. 29, 2026, the SASC Subcommittee on Strategic Forces held a hearing on Golden Dome, the administration’s homeland missile defense program. Witnesses were David J. Trachtenberg of the National Institute for Public Policy, Thomas O. Karako of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and David E. Mosher of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Mosher’s testimony reprised CBO’s May 2026 report, “Potential Costs of a National Missile Defense System.” Because the DoW has not released Golden Dome’s objective architecture, CBO modeled a notional system broadly consistent with Executive Order 14186, “The Iron Dome for America,” and estimated that it “would cost about $1.2 trillion to develop, deploy, and operate for 20 years,” in 2026 dollars. The space-based interceptor layer accounts for about 70% of acquisition costs and 60% of total costs. The testimony notes that the director of the Office of Golden Dome for America has put the cost of deploying the objective architecture over the next decade at $185 billion.

DEPARTMENT OF WAR AND THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH

State of the Force Initiatives and FORTRESS America

On Sept. 30, 2026, Secretary Hegseth announced six initiatives in a “State of the Force” address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., each set out in a same-day memorandum:

An Autonomous Warfare Command (see the next item)

FORTRESS America, a homeland defense and resilience program

The Next Great American Base, a competition in which governors will bid to host a new installation designed to operate off the commercial grid

Project Meridian, a 120-day study of the capabilities needed on future battlefields

An Office of Religious Affairs

New Corps of Cadets programs at five partner institutions

The FORTRESS America memorandum establishes the program effective immediately. The DoW calls it a “national insurance policy for the American homeland.” It has five pillars:

Energy independence

Supply chain and defense industrial base resilience

A strategic defense reserve

Installation hardening and cyber resilience

Resilience in space and spectrum

The memo directs Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael P. Duffey to stand up a FORTRESS America Program Office within 30 days. In an Oct. 6, 2026, directive, Duffey began doing so and named Richard “Matt” O’Malley interim director, according to DefenseScoop, which obtained it.

On Oct. 22, 2026, Assistant Secretary of War for Energy, Installations and Environment Dale Marks wrote to governors and state adjutants general that the Next Great American Base competition had drawn “exceptional nationwide interest.” He clarified that the 100,000- to 250,000-acre land-availability range is a planning guideline that does not preclude offers outside it, though “suitability to mission remains paramount.” The nomination timeline and procedures are unchanged. Governors will present top-scoring sites to DoW officials in spring 2027, according to the department. Any action on the base remains subject to law and appropriations, the letter notes; FORTRESS America’s scale will likewise depend on future funding.

Project Agincourt and DoW Autonomous Warfare Organization

As discussed in our Oct. 9, 2026, GT Alert, “Pentagon Seeks to Advance Autonomous Warfare Through Project Agincourt,” on Sept. 30, 2026, Secretary Hegseth directed the Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems (DRPM-UxS) to lead Project Agincourt. The project is the pathway to the Autonomous Warfare Command, a four-star functional combatant command with its own manpower, budget and acquisition authorities, targeted for Oct. 1, 2027. “We do not have a decade to transition our procurement and doctrine,” the memo states. It names DIU Director Owen West and Senior Chief Max Strasiser chief executive officer and chief operating officer, respectively, of the DRPM-UxS. It also directs the office to work with Congress on legislation while starting work under existing authorities. DIU Deputy Director Travis Metz is acting director.

On Oct. 1, 2026, Acting Secretary of the Army Adam R. Telle directed the establishment of the U.S. Army Futures and Autonomous Systems Command, which the Army announced the next day with plans for a Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Autonomy. In mid-October, DIU and the DRPM-UxS opened Sprint 2 of the Suitable Warfighting Adaptive Payloads prize challenge for unmanned surface vessels. It offers up to $40 million for production-ready vessels with integrated hard-kill counter-air effectors that can be fielded forward within 120 days. Proposals are due Nov. 30, 2026.

On Oct. 14, 2026, at the Association of the United States Army annual meeting, Secretary Hegseth described the DRPM-UxS, the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group (DAWG) and Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401), the department’s counter-drone task force, as “merged all together into Project Agincourt.” He said the department will be “fielding hundreds of thousands of one-way attack systems this year and into the millions in years to come,” and that its reconciliation request includes about $50 billion for autonomous and robotic systems. Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson said DAWG itself will move into a new Task Force Autonomous Warfare within U.S. Special Operations Command, in direct support of the DRPM-UxS.

On Oct. 21, 2026, the DoW released an open letter from West and Strasiser to the joint force and industry setting out the roadmap to the command. It describes “a new acquisition model that pairs autonomous and robotics companies directly with operational forces at the edge” and says “competitions, exercises and combat performance will determine which systems scale and which are cut.”

Section 917 of the Senate NDAA would authorize, but not require, a U.S. Robotic and Autonomous Systems Command, with contracts for such systems capped at $20 million each, narrower acquisition authority than the DoW envisions for the Autonomous Warfare Command.

Army Expands Commercial Access to Drone Test Ranges

On Oct. 28, 2026, Acting Secretary Telle announced the addition of two Indiana National Guard sites, Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center and Muscatatuck Training Center, to the Army’s Permissive Test Range Expansion Initiative, which opens military ranges to commercial testing of drone and counter-drone technologies. The Army launched the initiative Aug. 7, 2026, through the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC). It opened ranges in Utah, Arizona, Mississippi, and Michigan to private industry for internal research, development and rapid experimentation and is working with partners to open one in Morocco. Companies request range time through a single portal, testrange.army.mil, and work with a dedicated ATEC concierge. No prior government contract is required, though capacity limits mean a request does not guarantee a location or timeline.

Camp Atterbury offers more than 34,000 acres with a dedicated restricted airspace corridor up to 40,000 feet. Muscatatuck is a 1,000-acre site with configurable urban infrastructure for testing drone and counter-drone navigation and tracking. Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve said the ranges “cut the time between a commercial system and a Soldier who can use it.” The initiative gives drone and counter-drone developers a direct route to military test ranges and restricted airspace not readily available commercially.

DoW Guidance on Unbiased AI Principles in Procurements

On Oct. 20, 2026, Principal Director of Defense Pricing, Contracting, and Acquisition Policy John M. Tenaglia issued a memorandum, “Guidance on Implementing Unbiased Artificial Intelligence Principles in Procurements,” to the DoW’s contracting organizations. It aims to ensure that large language models and other artificial intelligence (AI) the DoW acquires adhere to the principles of “Truth-seeking” and “Ideological Neutrality.” It implements Executive Order 14319, “Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government,” and OMB Memorandum M-26-04.

The guidance provides three templates: a memorandum in which the requiring activity documents its analysis and selects transparency and documentation requirements; solicitation language telling offerors what documentation to provide; and statement-of-work language that establishes compliance as “an ongoing, material contract requirement.” Compliance with the executive order and OMB memorandum is mandatory, but components may tailor the templates to each acquisition’s context and risk level.

Where the templates are used, companies selling AI to the DoW will have to document compliance in their proposals and throughout contract performance.

SBA and DoW Agreement on Capital for Small Defense Suppliers

On Oct. 12, 2026, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the DoW announced a memorandum of agreement to expand access to strategic capital for small businesses in the defense industrial base. It builds on the Smaller War Plants Commission the agencies established in August 2026. The DoW’s EDU will identify firms that need financing and refer loan candidates to SBA, which will connect eligible firms with SBA-backed capital through its 7(a) and 504 lender networks.

SBA will also provide due diligence, underwriting, transaction support and portfolio-management assistance for DoW-funded redeemable preferred-equity investments in small and medium-sized businesses. The investments target firms that create, expand or restore industrial capacity, including munitions, platforms, technological processes, essential materials, and the exploration, development and mining of strategic and critical metals and minerals. The EDU keeps final authority over the investments, and the agencies will set joint investment guidance and hold quarterly portfolio reviews. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said that in establishing the commission, “we committed to putting the full weight of the federal government behind the small manufacturers that comprise 70 percent of America’s defense industrial base.” How widely small manufacturers can use this financing will depend on the joint guidance, which has yet to be set.

DoW Moves to Speed Counter-Drone Approvals

On Sept. 28, 2026, Secretary Hegseth signed a memorandum, “Accelerating Employment of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems to Protect American Airspace Sovereignty,” which the DoW released Oct. 2, 2026. It directs approval authorities to treat delays as an operational risk and to use interim, conditional or time-bound approvals when testing supports manageable risk. Denials must be documented and sent to JIATF 401. The memo also gives the chief digital and AI officer 30 days from publication to set up a single department-wide authority-to-operate and authority-to-connect process for counter-drone systems, which the department says will “reduce approval timelines for tested and validated systems from months to days or weeks.”

State Department Proposes Narrowing the U.S. Munitions List

On Oct. 1, 2026, the State Department proposed amendments to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations to focus U.S. Munitions List controls on the most sensitive technologies. The proposal would move certain items to the Commerce Department’s Export Administration Regulations (EAR), including smooth-bore, fixed-barrel canister launchers, most radar altimeters and certain protective eyewear and optical filters. It would also narrow controls on parts and equipment for military submersibles. The State Department assesses that the items proposed for removal “no longer provide a critical military or intelligence advantage.” Other changes would narrow the “specially designed” definition that drives catch-all controls on the Munitions List, clarify the definitions of development and production, and add a license exemption for the temporary export of unclassified foreign defense articles for servicing or repair by their original equipment manufacturers or authorized service providers. Comments are due Nov. 30, 2026. Items moved to the EAR would no longer need State Department licenses but would be subject to Commerce Department export controls.