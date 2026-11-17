With voters deciding more than 30 Attorney General races in this year’s midterm elections and over 13 new AGs set to take office, we held an “exit interview” with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and First Assistant Attorney General Amie Ely as their term comes to a close. AG Drummond has nearly 30 years of legal experience and took office in January 2023; Ely is a former Southern District of New York AUSA and former NAAG ethics director. If you missed our webinar, here’s what we’ve learned.

Background of the Office

In Oklahoma, a populist 1907 constitution gives the AG an “extraordinarily broad” mandate. The scope spans civil defense and affirmative litigation, consumer protection, Medicaid fraud, and the Solicitor General’s office. The AG’s office also has original criminal jurisdiction across all 77 counties in the state, focused on complex white-collar crime, principally public corruption, and cases that cross county lines. The office has roughly 145 attorneys and 95 sworn agents, plus an FBI-style Organized Crime Task Force. First Assistant AG Ely compared the office to “the U.S. Attorney’s Office without the Commerce Clause requirements.” Like a U.S. Attorney’s Office, it can choose its cases and invest in long-term investigations. Given this broad portfolio, businesses should recognize that the office has considerable discretion in setting enforcement priorities and allocating its resources among competing matters.

Enforcement Priorities: AGs as Gap Fillers

AG Drummond advised that to learn an AG’s priorities, you should pay attention to “what they say when they’re being selected or on the ballot.” While in office, AG Drummond focused on organized crime, public corruption, tribal relations, transparency, and protecting against federal overreach. Ely remarked that where regulation falls short, AGs step in. For example, she pointed to medical marijuana, where a weak regulatory structure let thousands of black-market products take hold, and how the AG’s office was able to step in and devote substantial resources to accomplish sophisticated investigations. While Ely acknowledged that litigation is not the perfect vehicle for regulation, she added that it can reduce harm to Oklahomans.

AG Drummond and Ely highlighted several recent matters. Ely cautioned that an issue one state prioritizes today can quickly become a priority for other states tomorrow. The areas that they cited include:

A multistate settlement with Meta aimed at protecting young users, which Ely expects may be followed by settlements with other companies.

Civil RICO and consumer protection claims against two national insurers over wind and hail claims.

Litigation against natural gas marketers over Winter Storm Uri, which has produced a liability judgment.

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), an issue the legislature asked the office to take on.

Multistate Collaboration and Outside Counsel

AG Drummond praised NAAG as a “force multiplier,” discussing the benefits of working with colleagues across the political spectrum. “Each office brings special tools to the table, and when we collaborate together, I think that we serve the people of our jurisdiction most effectively, so I’ve really welcomed that opportunity.” He acknowledged that partisanship increasingly shapes which cases states join, noting that Oklahoma has at times gone it alone or been “the only red state” in a case. Ely added that party-aligned coalitions can also be “politically healthy.”

Drummond’s perspective on outside counsel has evolved, from initial skepticism about its use by prior administrations to a greater appreciation for its value in appropriate matters. The office uses in-house resources to the full extent possible but turns to outside counsel for “critical areas of expertise that we simply don’t have.” Oklahoma now selects outside counsel through an RFP process with a blind grading scale. As Ely put it, “getting the broadest breadth of the talent out there… is the right thing to do, and it’s the right way to make sure we’re getting the best opportunities for Oklahoma.”

The Meta litigation illustrates both points. AG Drummond explained that the AG’s office began that litigation but realized early in discovery that the office would be overwhelmed by terabytes of data, so it brought in outside counsel. Meanwhile, multistate negotiations yielded “some remarkable injunctive relief” that, Drummond said, Oklahoma would never have obtained at trial, where it “would have gotten dollars.”

Ely cautioned that an AG’s outside counsel may also represent other states or plaintiffs, which can make companies reluctant to meet with the office when that counsel is present. But if the office doesn’t hear from you, she said, “you are missing an opportunity to potentially have some early settlement discussions.”