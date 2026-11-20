On November 19, 2026, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)announced an enforcement initiative, coordinated with the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, identifying more than 1,500 firms holding over $50 billion in federal contracts as potentially noncompliant with E-Verify requirements. The agencies are notifying contractors and giving them 30 days to provide proof of compliance.E-Verify is an online employment-eligibility verification system administered by DHS in partnership with the Social Security Administration (SSA) that checks employee information against federal records; its use is mandatory for certain federal contractors. GSA and DHS are also urging agency Senior Procurement Executives to strengthen compliance screening and proactively identify potential violations. The announcement identifies potential compliance deficiencies, not adjudicated violations or findings that the affected contractors employed unauthorized workers. Companies that receive such outreach should coordinate with human resources and contracts teams to confirm applicable E-Verify obligations, validate enrollment and verification practices, preserve supporting records, and ensure any agency notice receives a timely, substantiated response.