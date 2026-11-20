Affordability could become the defining issue for federal agriculture policy in the new Congress, but what else lies ahead following the midterms?

In this episode of Holland & Knight's "Eyes on Washington Post-Election Series," Agriculture & Food Policy Team Co-Leaders Peter Tabor and Liz Craddock examine the prospects for passing the Farm Bill during the lame-duck session, leadership changes on the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate agriculture committees, and the importance of engaging new members of Congress. They also discuss how affordability, food assistance programs and rising farm input costs could influence the agriculture agenda in the next legislative session.

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Podcast Transcript

Peter Tabor: Hello, and welcome to another installment in the Holland & Knight "Eyes on Washington" podcast series. I'm Pete Tabor, and along with my colleague Liz Craddock – we'll introduce ourselves here in a second – but there's a lot to discuss with the midterm elections having just happened last week. And we're still counting ballots in some states. But there are huge implications across many sectors, and this podcast will focus on agriculture. I'm a senior policy advisor with Holland & Knight, along with Liz. I co-lead our food and agriculture team, and it's a pleasure to kind of dive into these issues with you today. We'll cover pretty much the waterfront on implications of the midterm elections on agriculture policy and regulation. Liz, pleasure doing one of these with you.

Liz Craddock: Yeah, it's a pleasure doing one of these with you as well, Pete. Hi, everybody. Liz Craddock. I'm a partner here at Holland & Knight. I'm a longtime Senate alum, having worked for Senator Mary Landrieu for about a decade, working on all things for the senator, but also covering agriculture policy. It is fun to get to work with Pete at Holland & Knight and co-lead our agriculture public policy team.

Peter Tabor: Yeah, thanks. And the feeling's mutual, for sure. By way of background, I worked at USDA for about 14 years. I've been working on agriculture policy for the better part of 25 years here in Washington, D.C., including where I got my start at USDA in Mexico City many, many years ago. But enough of that. Let's dive into the implications of the midterm elections. So, the top-line view is that the House and Senate will be under Democratic leadership come January 3 after the swearing-in. So, our 120th Congress will have a quite different look to it. And there's a lot to unpack there with respect to agriculture policy and interaction between the legislative and executive branches.

But I think it's important to look at some logistics here really quickly from a legislative standpoint. And, Liz, we'll talk through this, but, I mean, some of the main points is that, you know, I said at the top of the show that we won't know exactly yet the ratios of Republicans and Democrats on committees of jurisdiction. We're talking the Agriculture Committee in the House and the Agriculture Committee in the Senate as well. There are some races still outstanding, both in the House and the Senate. So, once those races are called, which could be a few more days – we're recording on Tuesday, November 10 – once those races are called, we'll have numbers, and then those numbers determine ratios in the committees. The upshot of that is that there's going to be many new members. Due to the midterm election results, there's quite a bit of turnover. You've got a lot of folks retiring, a lot of incumbents who ran unsuccessfully and then you've got members who are seeking other office, governorships, etc. So, we've got a lot of new members to work with and to make and establish relationships with. And I think the takeaway from that is that outreach to new members will be key, both to understand their priorities and to identify opportunities for working together on different farm policy areas. Then, from there, I mean, that's just kind of the top-line view. I think we'll jump into the Farm Bill. And maybe, Liz, you can get us started with a discussion of the prospects for the Farm Bill, both in the lame duck, perhaps, or in the 120th Congress.

Liz Craddock: Yeah, call me crazy, but I'm still a little bullish on getting the Farm Bill done this Congress. You obviously have the House bill that was passed a long time ago at this point, and then you've got the Senate version that has come out of committee. And the Senate, you know, you've got this very unique dynamic in the fact that the ranking member, Klobuchar, has won her election to be governor of the state of Minnesota. So, she's leaving. She's been in the Senate for a long time now, and I've seen this dynamic before. We've got senators who are leaving the chamber, and they want to get their priorities done before they exit. I think that if they can come to a deal, an agreement on the SNAP error rate provision, they can figure out a path forward on that, which I think they are constantly negotiating over and are close on, then perhaps we can see the Farm Bill actually get enacted this Congress instead of waiting until next Congress. It's still an uphill lift.

I think the biggest problem, frankly, is the fact that there's just not a lot of time left to legislate. And Congress has a ton of priorities that are stacked up at the moment between fiscal year 27 appropriation spending. The current CR (continuing resolution) runs out on December 11, so Congress really does need to take action on that. We could see an extension of that CR until March, but until that is dealt with and until the National Defense Reauthorization Act is dealt with, I think it creates a hardship for other legislative pieces to move while those provisions are still sort of taking up all the oxygen in D.C. But I still remain hopeful. I have seen a lot of legislation hitch a ride on NDAA provisions in years past. We could see a very large package come together at the end of the year that might actually carry the Farm Bill on it. So, again, I'm bullish on it. Call me crazy, but hopefully, in the lame duck, we can see the Farm Bill potentially move forward.

Peter Tabor: Yeah, I mean, I'll be honest. I don't know that I completely share your optimism, Liz, and I'm not disagreeing with you. I'm agreeing with you in that I think there's quite a bit [to do] in the five weeks remaining before this Congress ends. So, one piece is, as you pointed out, Farm Bill reauthorization is likely going to have to ride on another piece of must-pass legislation. So, one of the takeaways is we've got to monitor developments on those other pieces of legislation, whether it's NDAA or another piece of legislation. And the other one, you know, in the Farm Bill process itself, is this issue of the SNAP error rates. Obviously, the House-passed legislation works through this one-year error rates extension, and Democrats in the Senate are sticking to their demand for a two-year extension. And then you have to make sure that whatever passes in both the House and the Senate is going to be signed by the president. So, there's a lot to watch and a lot to do, in terms of interaction with the House and Senate, we're watching this very closely to see what comes up in the next several weeks.

So, we'll set the Farm Bill aside for now, and we'll move to committee priorities because, as we mentioned, there's five weeks left in this Congress, and members of Congress, the new members of Congress, are already in Washington, D.C., this week, receiving their orientation so they can hit the ground running in January after they're sworn in. And I think it's fair to say that committee priorities with respect to agriculture are going to shift quite dramatically in the new Congress. There's been a lot of attention paid to the food assistance programs and cuts that were enacted under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. And that, I think, will be a top priority for Democrats. And I think it's one of those situations where we've got Democrats, like I said, many of whom are new to Congress, who are keenly aware of some of the issues facing their constituents with respect to farm and ag policy. I think a couple of issues that have come up this year and been very acute for farming districts and farming states relate to access to inputs, availability and pricing of inputs. I think those issues are going to continue to be top of mind because we have no indication that those pressures are going to ease right away. And so, I think those will demand [the] attention of Congress, and they'll want to demonstrate that they are moving to address those concerns. And before we move to personnel issues – I use that term loosely, but you'll see what I mean in a second – Liz, I'd appreciate your insights on committee priorities as well, what we might be looking for in the new Congress.

Liz Craddock: Yeah, thanks, Pete. I think affordability is obviously the top-line issue, probably for every committee moving forward in the 120th Congress. So, I think that whether it's the Senate Ag Committee or the House Ag Committee, everything they do will probably be looked [at] through that lens. And the good news is that the jurisdiction of the Agriculture Committee is so broad, so whether you're focused on food assistance programs or you're focused on programs more targeted to the farmers themselves, there's a lot of opportunity there to think through affordability issues, not only to help everyday Americans, but also our farmers who are producing the food that we need to thrive, frankly, not only in this country, but abroad. So, I think if you are, you know, on the Agriculture Committee moving forward in next Congress, you've got a great vantage point to really dig in on several issues that are top of mind for the American people, as we saw with midterm elections, and affordability is that theme.

Peter Tabor: Yeah, I think you hit the nail on the head there with respect to addressing affordability. And that runs across from both the consumer side and members representing urban districts, where the cost of food has been a factor, to the rural sectors or the rural districts and rural states, where those inputs I mentioned, the price pressures there are acute, and everything's connected. So, we're going to be watching all of that very closely. On the personnel side, as I referred to it and using that term loosely, a lot of this, in terms of committee priorities, is going to relate to the people in charge, the people chairing the committees. And what we know now is that in the House, both Shontel Brown from northeast Ohio and Jim Costa from the central valley of California are vying for the chairship of the House Agriculture Committee. Representative Costa comes from an agriculture-focused district. Shontel Brown's district in northeast Ohio, in and around Cleveland, is obviously less so. But she brings to that, with her interest in chairing, she is touting her experience with, familiarity with, knowledge of nutrition assistance programs that are part and parcel of the entire ag discussion or ag policy discussion. So, we'll be watching that closely. There are rumors that Representative Don Davis from North Carolina might be interested as well. And these decisions will be coming in the next several weeks and months, probably. We won't know for sure until early January who the chairs will be of these committees. And then, Liz, on the Senate side, you've worked on the Senate, and I'll let you kind of handle that one.

Liz Craddock: Yeah, I think with Senator Klobuchar leaving the chamber, we are expected to have Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado ascend and become the chair of that committee. I will say there is a potentiality, although I do think that it's unlikely, that Senator Sherrod Brown from Ohio [becomes chair as he] is returning. He won his election in Ohio. And I believe today, in fact, that they are discussing what to do with Senator Brown's committee posts and whether or not he'll get to reclaim his prior time in the Senate for those committees. So, there is a possibility. Senator Brown was very senior on Senate Ag. There is a possibility that he could swoop in there. I think it's unlikely. But hopefully, he will have an opportunity to rejoin the committee and be a leading voice for farmers. I do expect there to be a little bit of shakeup in the Senate, not only with the leadership, but also with the down-dais members. If both the outstanding Senate races get called for the Democrats, so the outstanding race in Mississippi and in Alaska, that will take the balance of power to 56 Democratic senators in the Democratic caucus there, likely giving the Dem dais two additional seats on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

There [is] a little bit of movement on those committees, so we could see, again, new members to educate. So, there will be some movement there. We lost a few members on the Republican side. There were also a lot of Democrats who were elected from Middle America. I expect several of them will be vying to get on the committee, so we'll definitely see some new faces on the committee moving forward. But I'm fully expecting at this point that Senator Bennet will be the chair of the committee. And with that, it will have a little bit of a different focus on issues. The Forest Service also is under that committee's jurisdiction, and we could see a renewed focus on wildfires and other Forest Service issues that pertain more to our Western lands than perhaps Middle America. So, I could see a different focus for the Senate Agriculture Committee moving forward under his direction.

Peter Tabor: Yeah, and I think we can't put too fine a point on it, how much turnover there is. If you look at the House Agriculture Committee currently, I believe the number is 11 on the Republican side. Either members who were defeated in the general election or did not seek reelection or are retiring, or in the case of Barry Moore from Alabama, who was elected to the Senate, you've got 11 members who won't be returning to the House Agriculture Committee next Congress. There's still a couple of races that have to be called in states, including North Carolina, Minnesota [and] Tennessee. And, of course, you have Angie Craig, the ranking member, who won't be in the 120th Congress. And on the Senate side, you've got a similar situation with retirements. And so, we'll be watching a lot of that very closely. We've got expressions of interest in the Agriculture Committee from some newly elected members of Congress. I believe Rebecca Cooke from Wisconsin, who defeated Derek Van Orden, has expressed interest in seeking a seat on the House Agriculture Committee. So, there's going to be a lot of engagement. I think that's the takeaway. There's going to be a lot of engagement that clients will want to consider doing to introduce their priorities and their concerns to new members of Congress. So, it's going to be an exciting time, for sure.

Another topic we wanted to cover in this podcast is something that I think has gotten a lot of press recently, and that is the future of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. I think it's safe to say that the MAHA movement is undergoing some changes. You have the departure of Calley Means from HHS, Health and Human Services. And while I think the MAHA movement was rather unifying for Republicans in 2024, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as their champion, I think with Calley Means' departure and with the FDA commissioner Heidi Overton's nomination currently on pause in the Senate, I think there is a lot of questions, or many questions, in terms of how the MAHA movement will look in the 120th Congress. But I think it's also important to note that some of the issues that MAHA has championed with respect to pesticide use, with respect to dietary guidelines, they cross party lines. And while it may have galvanized support for some Republican candidates in the 2024 election, some of those themes really do resonate with voters and members in both parties. So, we're going to be watching that very closely.

We're also expecting the release of a definition from a rule standpoint from the Food and Drug Administration for ultra-processed foods. This is something that HHS Secretary Kennedy has committed to oversee. And I think it's a very hotly contested topic. We're likely to see litigation on it, perhaps no matter what that definition looks like. But I think it will be interesting because it goes to something very basic for a lot of Americans, and that is their diet and their health. So, I think there's going to be a lot of work to do. We're already working hard to ensure that the clients are participating in that process to inform FDA, HHS and others on that definition process. So, Liz, I'm sure you have some thoughts and insights on the MAHA movement and how it could impact the 120th.

Liz Craddock: Yeah, I've been thinking about MAHA and how, you know, a few years ago, it sort of roared into D.C., really expecting a lot of significant changes for the priorities that that movement was pushing. And unfortunately, or fortunately, I guess, depending on how you look at it, but unfortunately for supporters of MAHA, you know we really haven't seen a lot of groundbreaking changes for their movement. Certainly, a lot of attention on the issues, a lot of interest in what's happening on definitions on GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) and other issues, for sure, but we haven't really seen a lot of rules or legislation that has sort of changed the status quo, if you will, coming out of D.C. as it relates to these issues. So, there's been a lot of attention with Calley Means' departure and what that means. Obviously, there's been some potentially, very sort of explosive, allegations that he is alleged, but I do think that this is an issue that there is bipartisan support for. And I can see a world in which we have these two sides coming together to try to create some lasting change, whether that's through rulemaking, but potentially also through congressional action. If the rule goes too far, if the rule doesn't go far enough, or if Congress just writ large thinks that they could do a better job at writing the rule. They can certainly legislate on it, and I would think that that might be the route that we see by the end of next Congress. So, there's definitely a lot of potential and interest in that [UPF] definition and how it moves forward here in D.C. I know we've been talking for a bit, but we, Pete and I, could do this all day, probably, because we love talking about these issues and helping our clients with it. But, Pete, before we wrap up on MAHA, I wanted to give you a few more moments on that and then let you take it away on agriculture trade and what we should expect in the future.

Peter Tabor: Thanks, Liz. Yeah, on MAHA, I think the main takeaway is, again, it might sound like a broken record, but we're going to have so many new members of Congress and so many for whom nutrition or agriculture inputs are a priority, based on how they ran, that I think there's going to be a lot of opportunities to start conversations, inform them of client concerns and priorities, and I think that just comes front and center, and so it's very important.

I won't spend too much time on trade, partly because I think it could be its own podcast. But in 30 seconds, what I will say is that I think we're going to see some activity among Democrats. They've already stated that they plan to hold votes to try and hold the Trump Administration to account, in their view, with respect to tariff and trade policy. And I think these votes that they plan to push will be largely symbolic in that I don't know that they'll be able to get veto-proof majorities reining in the president's tariff authority. So, I think from a tariff standpoint, especially for ag trade and reopening new markets, it's going to be a process that's very much housed within the executive branch. And for the remaining two years, I think that a dialogue with the executive branch, with USTR, Commerce, the White House and Treasury, is going to be key. I can speak more on that, but I think that's the top-line view, on the trade front as it impacts agriculture, obviously, China figures prominently in its own right. And there are so many aspects there to unpack, but we'll leave it at that. Any closing thoughts, Liz, for our podcast audience?

Liz Craddock: No, it's just fun getting a chance to do this with you again. And obviously, there's a ton happening in this space. There'll be a ton of new members to educate, lots happening in the lame duck and you and I are happy to assist folks as they have concerns or need to push issues in the next Congress. We hope folks will reach out. We would love to work with you.

Peter Tabor: Yeah, I can't echo that sentiment strongly enough. There's going to be a lot of work to do, a lot of folks to engage, and H&K, with our deep reach on the legislative and executive branch, I think we're well-positioned to help existing and new clients on the agriculture front. Well, thanks to everybody for listening, and please contact us if you've got questions or just want to continue this conversation on agriculture issues.