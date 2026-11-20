PART II – WHY DEA IS DENYING REGISTRATIONS TO LICENSE HOLDERS IN 6 STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND WILL ARIZONA’S REGISTRATIONS FAIL, TOO?

This is the second of two articles describing recent developments of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) interpreting the Department of Justice’s April 2026 Rescheduling Order on medical marijuana. Part I described how DEA’s October interpretations could negatively impact the dual use medical and recreational marijuana programs of 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Part II will focus specifically on DEA’s interpretation of what it means to be a dual use licensee, which is a state-designed hybrid medical and adult use marijuana program under state law, and why certain state medical marijuana programs fail to qualify for DEA registration.

First, a Recap. In April 2026, Attorney General Todd Blanche issued an Order immediately rescheduling medical marijuana from highly-regulated schedule I to the less-controlled and more accessible schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. Medical marijuana rescheduling would be accomplished by heavy reliance upon already-constituted state medical marijuana licensing programs. By rescheduling medical marijuana, the Order granted tax relief and a federal law enforcement shelter to state medical marijuana licensees registering with the DEA as dispensers, manufacturers, and/or distributors. As a plus, if the application was made between April 28 – June 26, 2026, state licensees (called “Timely Applicants”) would be permitted to continue their current medical marijuana operations while applications were being processed.

Having processed numerous applications, on October 30, 2026, the DEA announced it had approved 900 licensee applications from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. These states have medical marijuana programs only.

In late October and on November 11 2026, DEA served Orders to Show Cause to applicant licensees participating in unique state-specific dual use (medical and recreational) marijuana programs. Some California, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Oregon registration applications would be denied, the DEA wrote on the common basis (among others) that their medical marijuana programs failed to comply with the Rescheduling Order and other federal laws and treaties.

A DEA denial could be devastating to the applicant and other marijuana businesses denied tax relief and a safe harbor from law enforcement. Importantly, these early denials may signal to applicants from the remaining 18 dual use states that DEA registration is unlikely. We describe below DEA’s cited rationale for denial, how Arizona’s dual use marijuana programs differ, and suggest activities that may support an approval decision from the DEA.

DEA’s Guidance Memo Refines the Nature of ‘Relationships’ Among Licensees.

In late October 2026, the DEA issued a guidance memorandum to Timely Applicants interpreting the Order’s safe harbor provisions (“Guidance Memo”). We discuss the Memo in greater detail here. According to the DEA, a Timely Applicant may do marijuana business only with an already DEA-certified registrant or other Timely Applicants awaiting registration approval.

Thus, a manufacturer that is a Timely Applicant may only cultivate, extract, produce, and supply medical marijuana for and to other Timely Applicants. Failure to limit handling in this way could result in DEA’s denial of the Timely Applicant’s application when the required DEA inspection of the facility and its books and records finds a disjoint. To the author’s knowledge, no Arizona Timely Applicant has yet been inspected.

Keep in mind that in Arizona only state licensees may handle medical marijuana. Thus, on the surface, Arizona’s applicants would appear to be in compliance with the Guidance Memo for state licensee-to-licensee marijuana transactions. But that’s not true because not every Arizona licensee is a Timely Applicant that filed a DEA application; in fact, most did not apply for a variety of reasons, including past criminal conduct or convictions regarding cannabis trafficking that had to be disclosed to the DEA. Please read our Part I in this series to more fully learn our suggested lessons and compliance activities for Arizona dual licensees.

Conclusions: If a state licensee (from any state) has a pending DEA registration or has recently been awarded DEA registration, they are recommended not to do business with other licensees that did not apply for medical marijuana registration. Expect supply disruptions, fewer product varieties and brands on store shelves and in menus, and likely price increases as DEA registrants terminate their supply, marketing, production, and manufacturing contracts with non-registrants and enter into new contracts with Timely Applicants only.

Why is DEA Denying State Dual Licensee Applications?

Every state’s medical and recreational marijuana programs are unique, so comparisons among the state programs for the purpose of understanding trends in DEA’s denial rationale are helpful but not conclusive. Here are a few examples of DEA’s denials, by state, as reported to the press by applicants who received an Order to Show Cause why the application should not be denied by DEA:

STATE DEA’S DENIAL RATIONALE California Patients are not required to obtain a physician’s marijuana recommendation certification in lieu of CSA’s schedule III prescription requirement. Application Form CDPH 9044, Written Documentation of Patient’s Medical Records”, is marked “This is not a mandatory form.” District of Columbia Adult medical marijuana patients may self certify to having a medical condition rather than obtaining a physician’s written prescription or certification. Illinois Permits dual licensing that fails to provide robust protections against diversion (recreational sales). Veterans may qualify without a physician’s written prescription on submission of one year of VA medical records. Minnesota Permits dual licensing that fails to provide robust protections against diversion (recreational sales). Veterans may qualify for medical marijuana without a physician’s written prescription. Permits medical dispensaries to sell artificially derived cannabinoid products.

Arizona is a Dual License Marketplace. Given Recent Denials, How Will it Stand Up to DEA Scrutiny?

The common thread in DEA’s approval of 900 applications on October 30, 2026 was that each of the six states (Texas, for example) had medical marijuana only programs. The common thread in DEA’s November 11 denial of California and Minnesota applications was dual use, i.e., each state’s medical marijuana program also permitted licensees to sell recreational use marijuana. Arizona is primarily a dual use program, although a small number of licensees are medical only (rural counties) and recreational only (social equity).

Distinctions Between Arizona’s Marijuana Programs and DEA’s Rationales for Denial. We don’t know exactly how the DEA weighs a state licensee’s application for registration or what constitutes compliance or non-compliance with laws and treaties. The Rescheduling Order was fairly vague, and its regulations minimal. But by examining the scant information we have on the Orders to Show Cause denying applications from California and Minnesota, for example, the following facts and factors may persuade DEA to grant Arizona licensee applications for medical use, despite Arizona’s primarily dual use licensing:

ARIZONA’S DUAL USE PROGRAMS

DEA DENIAL RATIONALE LIKELY ARIZONA DEFENSES TO DEA DENIAL RATIONALE State doesn’t require a physician’s marijuana recommendation or prescription Arizona passes; it requires a prescription. Medical marijuana patients are required to have received a debilitating medical condition (of the 15 listed conditions) diagnosis from a physician after a physical exam. The physician must deliver a written certification for medical marijuana to the patient, who submits the certification and other documentation to the Department of Health Services. Ariz. Admin.Code R9-17-202. State doesn’t require a physician’s marijuana recommendation or prescription for veterans Arizona passes; there is no vet exception. Arizona has no physician prescription exemption applicable to vets. Artificially derived cannabis products may be sold by medical licensees Arizona fails. Arizona permits medical and adult use licensees to sell hemp or marijuana artificially derived cannabinoids, which are illegal (schedule I) under the CSA. Licensees may sell marijuana for both medical and recreational uses Arizona mostly fails, but: a few Arizona licensees are limited to medical marijuana only, so their applications should not be denied; however, most are dually licensed. However, Arizona medical and recreational programs differ from the programs of Minnesota, for example. All dually-licensed Arizona licensees have one certificate for medical and another certificate for recreational use. Separate certificates are issued at different times. Absent legislative changes, this separation will apply to future new licensees. Arizona enacted separate sets of laws and regulations applicable to medical and recreational programs with differing qualifications, medical director oversight, financial reporting, and regulatory monitoring. The purchases of medical marijuana are taxed at a lower rate than recreational marijuana purchases. Limitations on purchase amounts and timing apply to medical marijuana but not to recreational marijuana. Operationally, licensees can quantify and qualify patient medical and customer recreational marijuana purchases at the point of sale only. They report such sales to the Department of Health Services and Department of Revenue. They can segregate products, receipts, and costs and expenses between the two programs.

Predicting DEA’s responses to Arizona’s dually-licensed registration applications is tough, but denials are likely if the ‘different programs’ defense described above has any merit. Our Cannabis Business team will continue to monitor the situation and provide any necessary updates.

Questions? Fennemore’s Cannabis Business industry group, chaired by Janet Jackim, provides legal guidance on integrated strategies across all aspects of business operations, including regulatory matters, corporate formation, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, fund formation, real estate, intellectual property, and tax for marijuana and hemp businesses nationwide, regardless of the size of the operation.