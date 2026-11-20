What: The U.S. Supreme Court denied the Trump Administration’s petition for writ of certiorari in Trump v. Thakur, leaving in place the portions of a district court judge’s preliminary injunction that vacated the Administration’s decisions to terminate grants under the President’s Executive Orders 14151 “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” and 14173 “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.”

When: The Supreme Court issued its order denying certiorari on November 16, 2026.

What this means for industry: The Supreme Court’s denial is the latest in the long-running legal dispute over the President’s authority to terminate federal grants that do not align with his policy preferences. The Ninth Circuit decision upholding the preliminary injunction against the so-called “Equity Termination Class” of grantees on First Amendment viewpoint discrimination grounds remains in force. The decision does not disturb the Ninth Circuit’s holding that underNational Institutes of Health v. American Public Health Association, 145 S. Ct. 2658 (2025), claims from other grantees without a First Amendment hook needed to be filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

In response to the Supreme Court’s denial, universities, research institutions, and other federal grant recipients should assess both the stated termination basis and the source of the rights they seek to enforce. The current status in the Ninth Circuit supports that challenges to grant terminations targeting protected viewpoints may be raised in U.S. District Courts, but contractual claims under the Administrative Procedure Act should be brought in the Court of Federal Claims.

The fragmented nature of the federal circuits will require case-by-case analyses unless and until the Supreme Court decides a case that outlines the extent of the President’s authority over the distribution and denial of federal funding. For example, a Fourth Circuit panel vacated a preliminary injunction that enjoined the same two Executive Orders at issue in Trump v. Thakur. See Nat'l Ass'n of Diversity Officers in Higher Educ. v. Trump, 167 F.4th 86 (4th Cir. 2026). And a First Circuit panel just heard oral argument on a district court’s order that enjoined the Administration from terminating federal funding to Harvard because of its First Amendment expression. See President & Fellows of Harvard Coll. v. United States Dep't of Health & Hum. Servs., 798 F. Supp. 3d 77 (D. Mass. 2025).

Recipients of federal funding should preserve all evidence of an agency’s rationale for grant terminations. This includes retaining termination notices, award documents, agency correspondence, and relevant policy directives. These records may help distinguish a contract dispute that should go before the Court of Federal Claims versus a First Amendment claim that properly belongs before a U.S. District Court.