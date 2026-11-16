The 2026 midterm elections will shape the federal and state legislative and regulatory landscape in the coming years. This GT report provides an initial overview of key election results, changes in political leadership and legislative control, and potential implications for businesses and organizations. It includes summaries of significant federal developments and results in select states in jurisdictions where GT has state government law capabilities, with links to additional analysis where available. As vote counting continues and outstanding races are resolved, the findings and potential implications discussed below may evolve.

Results reflect information available at the time of publishing. Some races may remain uncalled, and preliminary results and projections are subject to change.

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