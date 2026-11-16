ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
2026 Midterm Election Results & Analysis
Greenberg Traurig
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The 2026 midterm elections will reshape federal and state legislative and regulatory landscapes, with significant implications for businesses and organizations navigating changing political leadership and legislative control. This comprehensive report analyzes key election results across federal and state levels, examining shifts in power dynamics and their potential impact on policy and regulation.
The 2026 midterm elections will shape the federal and state legislative and regulatory landscape in the coming years. This GT report provides an initial overview of key election results, changes in political leadership and legislative control, and potential implications for businesses and organizations. It includes summaries of significant federal developments and results in select states in jurisdictions where GT has state government law capabilities, with links to additional analysis where available. As vote counting continues and outstanding races are resolved, the findings and potential implications discussed below may evolve.
Results reflect information available at the time of publishing. Some races may remain uncalled, and preliminary results and projections are subject to change.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.