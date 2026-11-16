Who stays to do the work after the party ends?

In this episode of Simply Trade: Cindy’s Version, Cindy Allen uses Taylor Swift’s “New Year’s Day” to explore a question every importer should ask. What makes a customs broker a true partner when trade requirements change?

This Week in Trade

Cindy opens with her October 30 trade update. Here is what she covers:

Section 338 litigation and CAPE refunds. She reviews the challenge to Canadian tariffs and CAPE 3 developments involving protested entries. She also covers the plaintiffs’ request for a CAPE 4 process for antidumping and countervailing duty entries.

She reviews the challenge to Canadian tariffs and CAPE 3 developments involving protested entries. She also covers the plaintiffs’ request for a CAPE 4 process for antidumping and countervailing duty entries. USTR and Section 232 reviews. The roundup includes expected recommendations from the Section 301 overcapacity investigations and Airbus subsidy concerns. Cindy also reports the outcome of the robotics and industrial machinery review.

The roundup includes expected recommendations from the Section 301 overcapacity investigations and Airbus subsidy concerns. Cindy also reports the outcome of the robotics and industrial machinery review. Capitol Hill and Russian fuel imports. She discusses political criticism of Canadian tariff adjustments. She also covers warnings to banks, ports, and fuel distributors about Russian fuel imports.

She discusses political criticism of Canadian tariff adjustments. She also covers warnings to banks, ports, and fuel distributors about Russian fuel imports. FMC enforcement. Regulators are watching ocean transportation intermediaries more closely. Cindy stresses the need for processes and procedures that can answer regulatory inquiries.

Customs Broker Partnerships Beyond the Routine EntryWhy Is Your Customer Asking for an AgreementCould You Be Connected Without Knowing It?

Could your company be connected to forced labor without knowing it?

In this episode of Simply Trade, Lalo Solorzano and Andy Shiles welcome Justin Dillon, founder of FRDM. They talk about the people behind the products and the responsibilities that come with buying, sourcing, and importing them.

From Philanthropy to Compliance

Justin traces how forced labor concerns have moved. They once sat in corporate philanthropy. Now they sit in sourcing, trade compliance, and daily business operations.

He traces the shift from corporate social responsibility to supply chain due diligence and import enforcement. The conversation stresses early supplier vetting. Purchasing, trade compliance, legal, operations, and leadership should work together. Don’t wait for a shipment to run into trouble at the border.

Awareness, Exploitation, and Meaningful Action

Justin shares the context behind the rescue footage discussed in the episode. He explains why recognizing exploitation is not always straightforward.

The conversation does not encourage listeners to run their own investigations. It focuses on transparency, established reporting channels, and support for local organizations already doing the work.

Move Beyond Questionnaires and One-Time Audits

Justin challenges the reliance on supplier questionnaires and one-time audits. He advocates data- and AI-driven supply chain mapping instead. Then comes deeper supplier participation, with suppliers extending that visibility through their own networks.

He also discusses FRDM’s relationship with WiseTech Global and the influence of procurement spending. His goal is to make human rights a routine business consideration, not an occasional campaign.

Everyday Purchasing Decisions

At the center of the episode is a simple idea. Meaningful change does not need a special campaign or a charitable budget. It can start with everyday purchasing decisions.

Start before onboarding. Evaluate supply chain risks before you commit to suppliers, when changing direction costs less.

Evaluate supply chain risks before you commit to suppliers, when changing direction costs less. Bring the right teams together. Responsible sourcing needs procurement, compliance, legal, operations, and executive leadership.

Responsible sourcing needs procurement, compliance, legal, operations, and executive leadership. Look beyond the first supplier. Map your supply chain and ask suppliers to extend visibility through their own networks.

Map your supply chain and ask suppliers to extend visibility through their own networks. Put purchasing power to work. Align supplier expectations with company values. Support established organizations and reporting channels when concerns arise.

Need help or want to report a concern? In the United States, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733 (BEFREE). For immediate danger, call 911.

For official background on forced labor laws, see CBP’s forced labor pages, the UFLPA overview, and the European Commission’s Forced Labour Regulation. (Add links.)

Want to turn awareness into a due diligence process? Explore GTC’s courses on Forced Labor, Due Diligence, and Importing Procedures. Build the skills to ask better questions before goods reach the border.