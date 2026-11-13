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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

WHO’s Draft Integrated Food Profiling Model For Regulatory Measures Includes Definition Of Ultra-Processed Foods; Comments Due November 27, 2026

Bergeson & Campbell
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The World Health Organization has released a draft integrated food profiling model that consolidates nutrient recommendations and introduces criteria for identifying ultra-processed foods subject to regulatory measures. The model combines nutrient thresholds for saturated fats, trans-fats, sugars, and sodium with specified sensory ingredients like flavors, colors, and sweeteners to classify pre-packaged foods that should be consumed in moderation.

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
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The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on November 2, 2026, the availability of the draft Integrated food profiling model for regulatory measures that consolidates WHO’s nutrient recommendations, regional nutrient profile models, global sodium benchmarks, recommendations to eliminate trans-fatty acids, and guidance on food-environment policies into a “practical approach for regulatory application.” According to WHO, the model identifies industrially produced, pre-packaged foods that should be consumed in moderation within healthy dietary patterns. WHO notes that these foods may fall within the scope of regulatory measures intended to reduce preference, demand, and consumption. The model combines two dimensions:

  • Nutrient criteria for saturated fatty acids, trans-fatty acids, sugars, and sodium, derived from WHO recommendations; and
  • Specified ingredients used primarily for sensory purposes: flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

WHO states that a product is identified when it exceeds one or more nutrient criteria or contains one or more of the specified ingredients. WHO notes that including flavors, colors, and sweeteners “does not imply that these ingredients are unsafe. They help identify products formulated to increase appeal and consumption.” The draft model explains how to move from classification to regulatory application and covers aligning national labeling requirements with the information needed to apply the model, regulatory coherence and legal alignment, and identification, monitoring, and governance.

WHO states that the aim of the public consultation is to gather feedback from member states, experts, civil society, academia, and other stakeholders before the publication is issued in final. WHO invites comments on:

  • The clarity of the model, the criteria, and the guidance on how to apply them;
  • The practicality of applying the model across diverse food systems and regulatory contexts, including the information needed from nutrition declarations and ingredient lists;
  • The guidance on moving from classification to regulatory application; and
  • Any errors of fact, missing evidence, or additional considerations.

The glossary defines ultra-processed foods (UPF) as “[i]ndustrially formulated food products made predominantly from refined substances derived from foods (such as refined starches, sugars, protein isolates and oils), often combined with cosmetic additives (e.g. flavourings, colourings, emulsifiers, sweeteners) and containing little or no intact whole foods. In most epidemiological research examining associations between UPF consumption and adverse health outcomes, UPF are defined according to the Nova group 4 classification.” Comments on the draft model are due November 27, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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