The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced for public comment a petition received from Mozza Foods, Inc. (Mozza) to deregulate a soybean developed using genetic engineering under the Plant Protection Act (PPA). The MF1786-1 soybean (Glycine max) variety is genetically engineered (GE) by Mozza to produce mammalian milk proteins — bovine alpha S1, beta, and kappa casein proteins — in its seed.

A 60-day public comment period to review and comment on the petition and Plant Pest Risk Assessment (PPRA) ends on January 11, 2027. APHIS encourages submission of scientific data, studies, or research in support of comments.

Petitioned Grounds for Deregulation

Mozza’s petition, supported by information from the draft PPRA, argues that the MF1786-1 soybean does not meet the criteria for continued regulation under 7 C.F.R. Part 340 for the following reasons:

MF1786-1 soybean should no longer be regulated because it does not pose a plant pest risk. While its development utilized the modified plant pest Agrobacterium tumefaciens and it contains non-coding regulatory sequences derived from plant pests, these elements do not confer pathogenic properties. The transformation vector was a disarmed Agrobacterium strain with all tumorigenic sequences removed, and the isolated regulatory elements have a long history of safe use in deregulated crops. A phosphinothricin acetyltransferase (pat) gene was also introduced into the MF 1786-1 soybean, and expression of the pat gene (PAT protein) serves as a selectable marker during the process. These introduced genes of interest originate from non-pest sources (Bos taurus, Streptomyces hygroscopicus) and encode proteins that are not known to be toxic, allergenic, or to increase plant pest potential.

The introduced genes encode for mammalian milk proteins, a kinase enzyme, a selectable marker, and an RNA interference (RNAi) designed to reduce expression of the glycinin seed storage proteins and the PAT protein. None of these proteins or RNAi are known to confer any characteristics that would increase weediness, invasiveness, or ability to cause physical or biological damage to plants or plant products.

Field testing conducted under APHIS permit number AUTH 0000270714 demonstrated that MF1786-1 soybeans are agronomically, phenotypically, and ecologically equivalent to the control and comparable to other conventional soybean varieties. Therefore, the cultivation of MF1786-1 soybeans poses no greater plant pest or weediness risk or potential ecological or environmental impact than the cultivation of the non-transgenic Williams 82 variety and other conventional soybean varieties.

The genetic modification does not alter the basic biology of the soybean in ways that would increase its ability to outcross with sexually compatible relatives or persist in the environment outside of cultivation.

USDA APHIS Draft PPRA Determination

APHIS has reviewed information submitted in the petition, supporting documents, public literature, and other relevant sources to assess the potential for increased plant pest risk of the Mozza MF1786-1 soybean compared to the nonmodified plant from which it was derived. APHIS assessed the potential for the MF1786-1 soybean to pose greater plant pest risks in the following categories: plant pest and disease impacts, increased weediness of the modified plant, increased weediness of sexually compatible relatives, harm to nontarget organisms, changes to agricultural and cultivation practices, and impacts from the transfer of genetic information to organisms with which the modified plant cannot interbreed. Based on APHIS’ PPRA, APHIS concludes that the MF1786-1 soybean is unlikely to pose a greater plant pest risk than the nonmodified recipient organism from which it was derived.

Commentary

The purpose of the modification in the MF1786-1 soybean is to replace a subset of seed storage proteins with the B. taurus alpha S1, beta, and kappa casein proteins to harvest functional dairy proteins from plants rather than bovines, enabling the production of these mammalian proteins in the plant seeds — this genetic modification process is referred to as molecular farming.

If successful, the favorable USDA determination that MF1786-1 soybeans are unlikely to pose a plant pest risk enables farmers to widely use the genetically modified soybeans across state lines without APHIS oversight. The deregulation of genetically modified soybeans will pave the way for increased molecular farming in the agricultural industry. Mozza is subject to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) oversight for ensuring the safety of human food and animal feed derived from MF1786-1 soybeans, and Mozza states that it is currently engaged in ongoing consultation with FDA.

Unlike some GE crops that express a plant incorporated protectant (PIP) that confers resistance to certain pests, MF1786-1 does not express any PIPs and thus is not subject to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency review and approval under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.