Two recent settlements provide conclusive evidence that lab enforcement remains a federal priority. On November 6, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced two separate False Claims Act (FCA) settlements with clinical laboratories. Both were based on alleged violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS). One lab is a large Fortune 500 company and the other is owned by a single individual. Although the government’s theories were different, the message was the same: anything of value that rewards or induces referrals is a target. Both cases started as whistleblower (qui tam) suits, and in both, the government relied heavily on each lab’s own internal practices and documents. The covered conduct defined in the published Settlement Agreements, along with the press releases, provides valuable details as to the allegations that formed the basis of both investigations.

The Settlements1

1. Free Hospitality as a Referral Strategy ($13 Million and a Corporate Integrity Agreement)

In this first settlement, a national laboratory paid $13,014,576 plus interest to conclude the government investigation. The settlement resolves allegations that, from July 2013 through August 2022, the lab submitted false claims to Medicare and to the New York and New Jersey Medicaid programs. The government alleged that the lab used benefits from a stadium naming-rights and sponsorship agreement with a professional football team to give free, exclusive entertainment to physicians and other decision-makers at current and prospective client accounts. The entertainment included:

Game-day suite seats, with food, alcohol, and, in some cases, parking or field access;

VIP training camp viewing and player meet-and-greets;

“Chalk talk” dinners hosted by former players for the NFL Draft; and

Family “combine” days, which extended the benefits to clients’ family members.

The government’s allegations about how the lab ran the program are especially instructive. According to the DOJ, the lab targeted decision-makers at its highest-value account; sales representatives were required to attend the events with their invitees, and specific sales goals were tied to the invitations and reported to senior management. Moreover, for the 2013 through 2016 NFL seasons, the lab measured its return on investment by comparing account revenue before each event with revenue for up to a year afterward.

In addition to the payment, the lab entered into a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA) with the HHS Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). Under the CIA, the lab is agreeing to intense scrutiny, reporting and certification requirements through a ramped-up compliance program. Participants in a CIA can expect continued high costs associated with adhering to the strict mandates for compliance programs under the CIA, including engagement of required independent experts throughout the CIA term. The whistleblowers will receive about $2.47 million as a result of the resolution.

2. Commissions Disguised as Flat Fees ($1.25 Million)

The second resolution was with a California clinical laboratory and its sole owner, who was also individually named as a party. Together they agreed to pay $1.25 million to end the government investigation. The settlement resolves allegations that, from January 2020 through September 2022, the lab paid commissions based on the volume and value of referrals to three independent contractor marketers. The alleged purpose was to induce the marketers to arrange for or recommend that providers order tests from the lab. The government also alleged that the lab and its owner knew the payments did not comply with the AKS and structured the marketers’ invoices to make the commissions look like flat fees.

The whistleblowers will receive $225,000. Notably, this case arose from a whistleblower suit against multiple laboratories. The allegations against other labs were previously settled.

The Broader Enforcement Landscape

These settlements are part of a sustained, coordinated focus on laboratories, as well as a more public push on enforcement in the healthcare space. The 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown charged 455 defendants in schemes involving more than $6.5 billion in alleged false claims. Laboratory testing was featured prominently, with a focus on genetic testing, respiratory panels, and telemedicine-driven orders. The DOJ reports more than $61 million in civil FCA settlements since 2019 for kickbacks to providers disguised as distributions from investments in management services organizations (MSOs), including recoveries from more than 50 physicians. This year, the Trump administration launched a Task Force to Eliminate Fraud and a new National Fraud Enforcement Division within DOJ. In October 2026, DOJ’s Civil Division and HHS announced a Healthcare FCA Self-Disclosure Pilot Program. This is a clear signal that the government wants providers to identify and report problems before a whistleblower does. But the addition of the new Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP) continues the emphasis on the importance of whistleblowers to the government’s enforcement efforts.

Lessons for Laboratories (and Other Healthcare Providers)

Size is not a defense. A national company and a single-owner lab were resolved via settlement agreement on the same day under the same statutes. Labels do not control. What you name an arrangement, “hospitality,” “sponsorship,” “marketing,” or a “flat fee,” will not protect the lab if the substance rewards referrals. The lab’s documents inevitably become the government’s evidence. ROI analyses, sales goals tied to client perks, and invoice workarounds were central to the allegations. Don’t ignore the importance of emails and text messages to the government’s evidence of intent. Insiders are watching. Both matters started with whistleblowers, who share in the government’s recovery. Additionally, under the new Whistleblower Incentive Program, there are even more monetary benefits for someone to come forward regarding alleged illegal activity. Individuals are exposed. Owners and executives can be named personally and be required to pay. In general, healthcare enforcement has expanded beyond just the provider who receives the claims reimbursement to all the other individuals and entities involved in the provision of healthcare items and services should take note of recent enforcement efforts.

Recommended Action Items

Strengthen the compliance program, including written policies, training, monitoring and auditing, and a reporting channel employees trust. Building a true compliance culture is a key part of any healthcare organization’s ability to avoid or successfully defend government and agency investigations.

Have counsel review all sales, marketing, and independent contractor compensation arrangements, with particular attention to compensation that varies with the volume or value of referrals.

Audit client entertainment, meals, gifts, sponsorship benefits, and other items of value provided to referral sources. Confirm who received them, why, and how they were tracked.

Review client service arrangements, specimen collection and staffing support, and any MSO, investment, or ownership structures that involve referral sources.

Examine how sales teams set goals and measure the “return” on client spending. Make sure those practices do not create a record of inducement.

If a potential problem surfaces, consult experienced counsel promptly to evaluate your options, including self-disclosure and voluntary repayment.

If the Government Comes Knocking

A subpoena, a civil investigative demand, an HHS-OIG request, or agents at the door can arrive without warning. The first steps an organization takes often shape the outcome. Issue a litigation hold and preserve documents, route all government contact through counsel, avoid uncounseled interviews, and engage experienced healthcare regulatory and enforcement counsel immediately to assess exposure and manage the response.

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