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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Rising PBM Audits And FWA Investigations Bring The Network Disruptions Anticipated In Our October Newsletter

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
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Pharmacy benefit manager audits and fraud investigations are intensifying as year-end approaches, with payment suspensions and network terminations becoming more common. Understanding how to scrutinize PBM findings, challenge unsupported allegations, and navigate the dispute resolution process can determine whether a pharmacy maintains its network participation and financial stability. Strategic preparation and documented compliance create opportunities to restore withheld payments while defending against t

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Dae Lee
Dae Lee
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In our October newsletter, we encouraged pharmacies to prepare for heightened year-end scrutiny. We are now seeing an uptick in pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) audits and fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) investigations, including matters involving payment suspensions and network terminations. These developments reinforce the value of early action. Pharmacies should approach the process prepared to examine the PBM’s findings, assert available rights and demonstrate compliance through reliable records.

Examine the Findings and Challenge the Assumptions

A PBM’s initial findings deserve careful scrutiny. An alleged drug invoice shortage, for example, may result from incomplete supplier data, an incorrect package-size conversion or the exclusion of documented beginning inventory. A copayment finding may turn on whether the auditor correctly connected payment records to the prescriptions under review. Identifying the precise source of the discrepancy allows the pharmacy to present a concrete explanation and request a corresponding adjustment.

The pharmacy should examine the contractual or legal basis for each finding as closely as the calculation itself. That review should identify the requirement allegedly violated, whether it applied to the claims at issue and what evidence supports the PBM’s conclusion. Where the PBM relies on a provider manual or policy, the pharmacy should review the relevant version and effective date. A challenge is stronger when it explains why the governing requirement or underlying records do not support the finding.

Available state pharmacy audit protections should also be evaluated. Depending on the jurisdiction and benefit program, those protections may address notice, supporting documentation, appeals or recoupment practices. If the PBM invokes a fraud-related exception, counsel should examine the applicable standard and the evidence offered to satisfy it. The pharmacy should preserve those arguments while continuing to meet response deadlines.

Build a Response That Answers the Actual Allegation

A persuasive response connects each disputed finding to the records that explain the transaction. For an invoice shortage, that may require a reconciliation showing the relevant purchases, inventory, dispensing activity and unit conversions. The response should make it easy for the reviewer to understand the calculation and locate the supporting documents. A clear explanation gives the PBM a specific basis to revise its position.

Patient or prescriber denials require the same attention to detail. The pharmacy should request the substance of the statement and compare it with the original prescription, communications and dispensing records. Different records establish different facts: delivery evidence may support receipt, while intake communications may help establish that the patient requested the medication. Any clarification should accurately reflect what the patient or prescriber knows and identify when it was obtained.

Where the PBM questions a prior authorization or vendor arrangement, the response should address the actual submission and the respective roles of the pharmacy, prescriber and vendor. Relevant communications may clarify where clinical information originated and who authorized or submitted it. An FWA designation does not itself establish fraud, although the PBM may also assert contractual violations that require a separate response. Counsel should distinguish the allegations and address the evidence supporting each one.

Pursue Release of Payments While the Review Continues

Pharmacies should evaluate opportunities to restore payments alongside their response to the underlying findings. The first step is to identify the contractual or regulatory basis for the restriction, the claims and networks affected and the amount withheld. That information allows the pharmacy to assess whether the scope of the hold can be challenged and what interim relief would be useful.

Depending on the facts and governing requirements, the pharmacy may seek release of payments unrelated to the disputed claims, a reduction in the amount held or another arrangement that supports continued operations during review. These requests should explain why the proposed approach addresses the PBM’s stated concern and include supporting financial or claim information where appropriate. Any agreement concerning payment releases, offsets or review dates should be confirmed in writing so the pharmacy can plan accordingly.

Defend Continued Network Participation

An audit dispute should be evaluated with the pharmacy’s ongoing network participation in mind. If the PBM proposes suspension or termination, the pharmacy should identify the specific grounds, effective date and available appeal or reconsideration procedures. A response that reduces an audit demand should also explain why the remaining facts do not justify the proposed network action.

The pharmacy may seek withdrawal of the notice or a written agreement maintaining participation while the dispute is reviewed. Where a correctable operational issue exists, a focused corrective action plan may provide a basis to request continued participation with appropriate monitoring. The proposed solution should address the identified concern and explain how the pharmacy will demonstrate compliance.

If the dispute resolution procedure does not provide adequate relief, counsel should evaluate available arbitration or court remedies under the governing agreement and applicable law. That analysis should begin early enough to preserve deadlines and assemble supporting evidence. Patient access, continuity of therapy and the effect on pharmacy operations may be relevant, depending on the relief sought. The pharmacy should confirm whether an appeal postpones implementation and pursue any additional relief needed to protect participation.

Negotiate a Resolution That Supports Continued Operations

A negotiated resolution should address the practical outcome the pharmacy needs. In addition to the repayment amount, the agreement should identify the resolved claims and allegations, treatment of withheld funds and disposition of any related suspension or termination notice. Clear terms help the pharmacy understand when payments will resume and what obligations remain.

The parties should also address which entities and networks are covered and whether the PBM retains rights to take further action based on the same findings. Any corrective action commitments should be specific, achievable and accompanied by clear review procedures. A carefully documented resolution can provide a workable basis for continuing the business relationship, subject to obligations and actions outside the settling parties’ control.

Use the Review to Strengthen Pharmacy Compliance

A thorough defense can also identify practical improvements that make future audits easier to address. The pharmacy should review whether purchasing records reconcile with dispensing activity, copayment records can be traced to individual claims and delivery documentation remains accessible. Where vendors participate in marketing, patient intake or prior authorizations, the pharmacy should understand their work and retain access to the records needed to explain it.

Proper compliance requires consistent implementation. Staff should understand the applicable procedures, supervisors should periodically review actual transactions and identified deficiencies should be corrected and documented. When a change is needed, the pharmacy should preserve the original records and accurately document the correction. These measures support a credible response while improving day-to-day operations.

As the year closes, pharmacies should also ensure that audit notices and PBM communications receive prompt attention during holidays and staff absences. A designated contact, backup coverage and a shared deadline calendar can keep the response moving. With organized records and a strategy tailored to the allegations, pharmacies can challenge unsupported findings, pursue restoration of payments and work to preserve network participation and patient relationships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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