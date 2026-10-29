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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: The Legal Storm Around Gender-Affirming Care

Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
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Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring’s Doha office is a full service legal practice that serves as the firm’s regional...

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Crowell & Moring attorneys Alice Hall-Partyka and Tai Williams join hosts Megan Beaver and Savanna Williams to examine the complex federal and state regulatory framework governing gender-affirming care for minors, including recent Medicaid rule changes, DOJ enforcement actions against hospital systems, and FTC investigations into medical professional societies. The discussion provides critical insights for health plans, providers, and legal counsel navigating this contentious area of healthcare law.

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Megan Beaver
Megan Beaver
Alice Hall-Partyka
Alice Hall-Partyka
Tai Williams
Tai Williams

Hosts Megan Beaver and Savanna Williams talk to Alice Hall-Partyka and Tai Williams about the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory landscape surrounding gender-affirming care. The conversation covers the federal Medicaid and CHIP rule that took effect October 13, 2026, which prohibits the use of federal matching funds for sex-rejecting procedures provided to minors, the varying state responses to that rule, and an ongoing legal challenge filed by Illinois and a coalition of states in the District of Massachusetts. The episode also addresses the Department of Justice’s wave of False Claims Act settlements with major hospital systems, FTC and state attorney general actions against medical professional societies, and key takeaways for health plans, providers, and their counsel navigating this shifting enforcement environment.

This podcast episode features the following speakers:

  • Alice Hall-Partyka is a partner in Crowell & Moring’s Los Angeles office and a member of the firm’s Health Care Group. She advises clients on a broad range of health care regulatory matters, including federal and state coverage issues, Medicaid managed care, and health care fraud and compliance.
  • Tai Williams is an associate in Crowell & Moring’s Washington, D.C. office and a member of the firm’s Health Care Group. She focuses on federal and state health care regulatory matters, including Medicaid and CHIP coverage issues and managed care compliance.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring’s health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities’ in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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