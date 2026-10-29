Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: The Legal Storm Around Gender-Affirming Care

Hosts Megan Beaver and Savanna Williams talk to Alice Hall-Partyka and Tai Williams about the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory landscape surrounding gender-affirming care. The conversation covers the federal Medicaid and CHIP rule that took effect October 13, 2026, which prohibits the use of federal matching funds for sex-rejecting procedures provided to minors, the varying state responses to that rule, and an ongoing legal challenge filed by Illinois and a coalition of states in the District of Massachusetts. The episode also addresses the Department of Justice’s wave of False Claims Act settlements with major hospital systems, FTC and state attorney general actions against medical professional societies, and key takeaways for health plans, providers, and their counsel navigating this shifting enforcement environment.

This podcast episode features the following speakers:

Alice Hall-Partyka is a partner in Crowell & Moring’s Los Angeles office and a member of the firm’s Health Care Group. She advises clients on a broad range of health care regulatory matters, including federal and state coverage issues, Medicaid managed care, and health care fraud and compliance.

is a partner in Crowell & Moring’s Los Angeles office and a member of the firm’s Health Care Group. She advises clients on a broad range of health care regulatory matters, including federal and state coverage issues, Medicaid managed care, and health care fraud and compliance. Tai Williams is an associate in Crowell & Moring’s Washington, D.C. office and a member of the firm’s Health Care Group. She focuses on federal and state health care regulatory matters, including Medicaid and CHIP coverage issues and managed care compliance.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring’s health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities’ in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

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