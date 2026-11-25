Great science doesn’t partner itself. That was the message we heard again and again at the Pharma Partnering US Summit in Boston on November 19–20, where Matt joined a panel focused on "Deal Making Between Biotech & Big Pharma: What Each Side Should Know." We came away energized: the appetite for partnering is strong, and companies that come prepared are finding willing partners.

Between panels on leverage, deal structure, and build-buy-or-partner strategy, company showcases, and a packed schedule of one-to-one meetings, a few themes stood out.

1. The first screen is fast, and it is multidisciplinary

Pharma business development teams evaluate scientific merit, strategic fit, and development potential at the same time. An opportunity that is compelling on one dimension but silent on the others rarely advances. Relationships still matter, and good opportunities come from many channels: targeted outreach, scientific networks, venture relationships, conferences, and inbound approaches. But a strong relationship will not carry an asset that does not fit, and a well-positioned inbound approach can break through when the science and strategic fit are clear. Platform stories, in particular, need to show genuine repeatability, not simply a collection of promising assets.

2. Strong data is necessary, not sufficient

A recurring message in Boston was that "partnership-ready" means much more than having good data. The companies that move quickly tend to do three things well:

They disclose scientific, clinical, and regulatory risks candidly alongside the opportunity.

They tailor partnering materials to the asset, the counterparty’s pipeline and priorities, and the transaction under consideration, rather than repurposing an investor deck.

They prepare the IP position, regulatory strategy, technical package, and diligence materials before serious engagement begins, not once a term sheet is in sight.

Management credibility matters too. A large partner needs confidence that a smaller company can support the governance and operational demands of a major collaboration.

3. Deal structure is risk allocation

This was the focus of our panel, which asked what each side, biotech and big pharma, should know going into a deal, and it is the part of the conversation closest to our own practice. One of the most consequential decisions in any pharma-biotech partnership is the choice of structure: license, option, co-development, investment-plus-option, or outright acquisition. That choice is driven not only by valuation but by how risk is allocated. Some risks are best handled through economics, such as upfronts, milestones, and royalties. Others call for control rights, governance mechanisms, or specific contractual protections. And with the financial climate shaping who has leverage at the table, a theme the Day 2 program took up directly, getting that allocation right matters more than ever.

There is still a meaningful gap between biotech expectations and pharma’s view of value, especially around upfront payments versus milestone-heavy structures where the main uncertainties are technical, clinical, or regulatory. And terms that are sometimes treated as boilerplate, such as rights to improvements, follow-on products, data, combinations, and future indications, can materially change the real value of a deal. Negotiating those terms is not legal housekeeping. It is value allocation by another name.

4. The contract is only half the answer

A theme we return to often, and one that resonated in conversations throughout the Summit, is that a well-drafted agreement does not implement itself. Joint steering committees, decision rights, data-sharing protocols, diligence obligations, and escalation mechanisms only protect value if the parties build the operational controls and governance to run them. The most successful collaborations pair strong contractual provisions with practical implementation from day one. That is also why counsel adds the most value when engaged early enough to help shape the structure and anticipate the diligence and governance issues, rather than simply papering the term sheet.

5. Momentum is fragile

The stretch between a positive first meeting and a signed term sheet is where many opportunities quietly fade. Biotechs that succeed understand the role of the internal champion at the pharma company and help that person build the internal case: responding promptly, providing materials that support internal decision-making, and recognizing that the person across the table has stakeholders of their own to convince. Maintaining competitive tension helps, but an artificial or overly engineered process can undermine the very confidence a company is trying to build.

6. The science on display

The company presentations highlighted just how broad the partnering ecosystem has become. Among the biotechs presenting were Annovis Bio, with buntanetap, a Phase 3 oral therapy for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s that targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, and HedoniaUSA, with a medical food for major depressive disorder.

The range, from late-stage neurodegeneration assets to medical foods, AI tools, and clinical and translational services, underscored a point that ran through the panels: partnering today is not just about molecules, but about the full set of capabilities needed to move them forward.

Closing thought

If we had to distill our impressions from Boston into one line, it would be this: partnering is a discipline, not a moment. The companies best positioned to succeed prepare the science, the story, the diligence package, the deal architecture, and the governance model long before a term sheet is in sight. For those of us who work in life sciences, it is energizing to spend a few days with people who share the goal of moving promising science toward patients, and we are grateful to the organizers, the panelists and presenters, and everyone who joined the conversation.