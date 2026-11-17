ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
NSCEB Publishes Paper On How Biotechnology Can Secure America’s Fertilizer Supply
The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology has released a comprehensive analysis examining how biofertilizers and biostimulants could transform American agriculture by reducing dependence on conventional chemical fertilizers and vulnerable international supply chains. While the United States maintains a research advantage in these biotechnology products, regulatory uncertainty and manufacturing challenges currently prevent the nation from capitalizing on this strategic opportunity. The paper
On October 15, 2026, the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) announced the release of a paper entitled “Biotechnology to Secure America’s Fertilizer Supply,” “exploring how biofertilizers and biostimulants for agricultural production can reduce America’s dependence on vulnerable supply chains for conventional chemical fertilizers.” According to NSCEB, biofertilizers and biostimulants produced in the United States can reduce reliance on traditional chemical fertilizers. NSCEB notes that while the United States leads in the research and development of these products, it is not prepared to capitalize on this advantage. NSCEB states that “[r]egulatory uncertainty, challenges in domestic manufacturing and investment, and a lack of data on performance of these products limit the domestic use of biofertilizers and biostimulants.” The paper identifies policy strategies to overcome these barriers, including relieving regulatory ambiguity, supporting innovation, and addressing manufacturing challenges.
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