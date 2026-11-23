These petitions are a useful reminder of the regulatory requirements that can accompany GE products and the burden they can add to product development.

On November 9 and November 12, 2026, respectively, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened public comment periods on two petitions to deregulate genetically engineered (GE) plant products, together with APHIS’s own draft plant pest risk assessments for each product. A deregulation petition asks APHIS to find that a product should no longer be subject to the rules that APHIS applies to “plant pests” (organisms that can harm plants or plant products) and to certain GE organisms. GE organisms can fall within these rules when, for example, a plant pest is used as a source of genetic material or as a vector to deliver that material during the engineering process. The first petition, from Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., seeks nonregulated status for an insect-resistant corn product, COR-ØØ121-4 (COR121) maize. The second, from Mozza Foods Inc., seeks nonregulated status for a soybean strain, MF1786-1 soybean, that has been modified to produce certain cow’s milk proteins. Comments are due January 8, 2027, for the corn petition and January 11, 2027, for the soybean petition. These petitions are a useful reminder of the regulatory requirements that can accompany GE products and the burden they can add to product development. Interested parties should consider submitting comments before the comment periods close.

Plant Pests, Regulated Articles and Deregulation Petitions

The Plant Protection Act, 7 U.S.C. §§ 7701–7772, tasks APHIS with regulating the importation, interstate movement and release of plant pests. The Act defines “plant pest” as any living stage of a protozoan, nonhuman animal, parasitic plant, bacterium, fungus, virus or viroid, infectious agent or similar article “that can directly or indirectly injure, cause damage to, or cause disease in any plant or plant product.” Generally, a party wishing to import, export, move interstate or release a plant pest must obtain a permit from APHIS and comply with the rules for handling it. APHIS’s regulations at 7 C.F.R. Part 340 apply similar requirements to GE organisms that qualify as “regulated articles,” which may be introduced only under a permit or, for certain lower-risk plants, a notification to APHIS.

The current version of Part 340 is, in an important sense, the old version. In 2020, APHIS overhauled Part 340 through the so-called SECURE rule, which replaced deregulation petitions with a new “regulatory status review” process. On December 2, 2024, however, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California vacated the SECURE rule in National Family Farm Coalition v. Vilsack, 758 F. Supp. 3d 1060 (N.D. Cal. 2024), restoring the pre-2020 regulations, and APHIS conformed the Code of Federal Regulations on June 16, 2025. As a result, developers are once again filing deregulation petitions under the legacy framework described below, which many in industry regard as more burdensome than the vacated rule.

A GE plant is not automatically a plant pest, but GE organisms often fall within these rules because of the technology used to produce them. APHIS regulations define “regulated article” to include any GE organism if: (1) the donor organism, recipient organism, or vector or vector agent belongs to a group of organisms listed in the regulations and meets the definition of “plant pest”; (2) any of those organisms is unclassified or of unknown classification; or (3) APHIS determines, or has reason to believe, that the GE organism or product is a plant pest. The “donor organism” is the organism from which genetic material is obtained for transfer to the “recipient organism,” and the “vector or vector agent” is the organism or object used to transfer that genetic material. For example, Bt corn is a GE form of corn that expresses a natural insect-repelling protein, which protects the corn from many natural pests. When producing Bt corn, developers commonly use a disarmed strain of the bacterium Agrobacterium tumefaciens to transfer the genes for those proteins, which originate in the soil bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis, into conventional corn. In that scenario, the conventional corn is the recipient organism, A. tumefaciens is the vector agent and B. thuringiensis is the donor organism. Because A. tumefaciens is a listed plant pest, the resulting Bt corn would be a “regulated article” even though neither the corn nor B. thuringiensis is a plant pest.

Because the permit and other requirements for regulated articles are burdensome, APHIS regulations allow any person to petition APHIS for a determination that an article should not be regulated under 7 C.F.R. Part 340. The petition must explain the factual grounds for deregulation and include supporting scientific literature, unpublished studies and test data. Among other things, it must describe the biology of the unmodified recipient plant, the differences in genotype between the regulated article and that plant, and the phenotype of the regulated article, including any differences that bear on whether the regulated article is unlikely to pose a greater plant pest risk than the unmodified plant. It must also include reports from any field tests conducted under APHIS permits or notifications. Given the proprietary nature of GE development, petitions often contain confidential business information (CBI), which petitioners may redact from the public copy of the petition.

Importantly, a petitioner must include any information known to it that would be unfavorable to the petition. If it is unaware of any, the petition must state, “Unfavorable information: NONE.”

Once APHIS files a completed petition, it publishes a notice in the Federal Register and accepts public comments for 60 days. The regulations contemplate that APHIS will respond within 180 days of receiving the completed petition, either approving it in whole or in part or denying it, although in practice reviews often take longer (the Mozza Foods petition, for example, carries a 2025 petition number). Notably, APHIS now prepares and publishes its own draft plant pest risk assessment alongside the petition. For MF1786-1, APHIS’s draft assessment already concludes that the soybean is unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk compared with the nonmodified soybean. Under a July 2025 program update, APHIS also first determines whether a modified organism is subject to Part 340 at all, and it no longer prepares a National Environmental Policy Act analysis to accompany its review of these petitions. The comment periods for COR121 and MF1786-1 have just opened.

The COR121 Maize and MF1786-1 Soybean Petitions

COR121 is an insect-resistant corn product that Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc. has genetically engineered to express two proteins: the IPD083Cb protein, which controls certain caterpillar pests (lepidopteran insects) by disrupting the cells lining their digestive tracts, and the phosphomannose isomerase (PMI) protein. PMI served as a “selectable marker” during development, enabling Pioneer to identify the cells that had successfully taken up the new genes. The insecticidal protein comes from a giant maidenhair fern (Adiantum trapeziforme var. braziliense), and the gene encoding the PMI protein comes from a laboratory strain of Escherichia coli (K-12). Unlike the soybean petition discussed below, the corn petition does not expressly state why COR121 is a regulated article, and much of the information that might answer that question (including the gene names, genetic elements and transformation method) is redacted as CBI. In support of deregulation, Pioneer cites whole-genome sequencing showing a single, stable insertion of the new genetic material; a prior APHIS determination that maize expressing PMI does not pose an increased plant pest risk; five years of field testing in the United States and Puerto Rico under APHIS permits; and field trials conducted in 2024 at 12 sites in the United States and Canada, which found no statistically significant differences between COR121 and conventional control maize across 15 agronomic measures and no unexpected responses to insects, diseases or environmental stresses.

MF1786-1 is a soybean strain that Mozza Foods Inc. has genetically engineered to produce three bovine casein proteins (alpha S1, beta and kappa casein) in its seed. According to the petition, MF1786-1 is a regulated article because its development used the plant pest Agrobacterium tumefaciens to deliver the new genes and because its DNA contains sequences from A. tumefaciens and cauliflower mosaic virus. The petition argues that neither of these features creates a plant pest risk. First, the A. tumefaciens strain was used only to deliver the new genes, and it had been “disarmed” by removing the genes that cause plant disease. Second, the sequences from A. tumefaciens and cauliflower mosaic virus are short, noncoding sequences that serve only to regulate gene expression and have a long history of safe use in previously deregulated crops. Further, the genes of interest came from nonpest sources: cattle (Bos taurus) and the soil bacterium Streptomyces hygroscopicus. Those genes produce the milk proteins FAM20C, a cattle kinase enzyme that modifies the milk proteins, and the phosphinothricin acetyltransferase protein, which makes the plant tolerant to the herbicide glufosinate and served as a selectable marker. The new DNA also includes a sequence that reduces the soybean’s production of its own glycinin storage proteins. According to Mozza Foods, none of these proteins is known to be toxic or to increase plant pest risk. Mozza Foods also cites a 2024 field trial in Iowa showing that MF1786-1 is agronomically, phenotypically and ecologically equivalent to its conventional parent variety. Developers and food companies should keep in mind that USDA deregulation addresses only plant pest risk. A soybean that produces casein, a recognized milk allergen, may also raise separate food safety, allergen labeling and bioengineered food disclosure questions under FDA and USDA Agricultural Marketing Service requirements.

Although the two products differ considerably, both petitions follow the same basic approach: Each compares the engineered plant to its conventional counterpart and includes a risk assessment intended to show that the product is no more likely than conventional varieties to harm plants, other organisms or the environment. That approach tracks the regulations. Section 340.6 does not set out an express standard for granting a petition; it provides only that APHIS will decide “based upon available information.” But it requires petitioners to describe how the regulated article differs from the unmodified plant in ways that would show it is “unlikely to pose a greater plant pest risk” than that plant, addressing factors such as disease and pest susceptibility, weediness and effects on nontarget organisms.

Conclusion

These petitions offer several takeaways. First, although GE plants are not automatically “regulated articles,” the methods and genetic materials used to produce them may make them so. Developers should consider those choices early because they can determine whether a product must go through permitting and, eventually, deregulation.

Second, a deregulation petition requires a substantial amount of technical information, which can be a significant burden for any developer whose product may eventually need deregulation. That burden includes managing confidential information. The corn petition shows how much may need to be withheld as CBI: Pioneer redacted its gene names, genetic sequences, transformation methods and field-test locations, citing pending patent applications. Companies preparing petitions should therefore coordinate the timing and content of their regulatory submissions with their intellectual property strategy (for example, by filing patent applications before the public copy of a petition is released and by marking CBI carefully) so that public filings do not undermine patent or trade secret protection.

Finally, the public comment periods give interested parties a real opportunity to weigh in on both the petitions and APHIS’s draft risk assessments. Growers who may plant these products, food manufacturers interested in plant-based dairy proteins and other stakeholders have until January 8, 2027 (corn), and January 11, 2027 (soybean), to submit comments. APHIS has stated that it is particularly interested in comments on biological or ecological issues supported by scientific data. Interested parties may wish to consult counsel about whether and how to comment.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Driscoll R. Ugarte, Brandon A. Chan, Ph.D., Taylor Hertzler, any of the attorneys in our Life Sciences and Medical Technologies Industry Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.