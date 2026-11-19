This week, I was pleased to welcome back to the studio James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant at B&C and its consulting affiliate, The Acta Group (Acta®), to discuss the 30th anniversary of the enactment of the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA), which occurred on August 3, 1996. We discuss why legislative amendment of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) was essential, the mischief caused by the so-called “Delaney Clause” and how it negatively impacted the review and approval of agricultural pesticides, and some of the fascinating political crosscurrents in play as the law was making its way through Congress during the first term of the Clinton Administration.