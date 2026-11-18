Some of the best conversations in life sciences don’t happen on a conference stage. They happen over a good meal, at a table full of people who have spent years building companies, funding science and getting therapies to patients.

We are living through a remarkable moment in biology. Scientists can now edit genes with growing precision, program cells to fight disease, design molecules with the help of AI and read the biology of an individual patient in ways that were unimaginable a generation ago. Turning those breakthroughs into medicines and devices that reach patients takes more than great science. It takes capital, partnership and people willing to share what they have learned. That is exactly the kind of conversation we wanted to have.

That’s why we do “Food for Thought.” Every quarter, A&O Shearman hosts a small dinner in Boston for leaders across the innovation ecosystem. This week we held our Life Sciences Edition at The Capital Grille on Boylston Street in Boston. Around the table were representatives from Women in Bio, Aquilo Partners, J.P. Morgan, a handful of Boston and Cambridge, MA based biotechs and colleagues from A&O Shearman. The talk ranged widely and stayed lively. Here are a few of the themes I’ve kept thinking about since.

Building the bench: the work of Women in Bio

We started with the work Women in Bio is doing to support women in the industry, in Boston and beyond. Mentorship, leadership development and connections to boards and capital are not side projects. They determine who gets to found companies, lead programs and make the decisions that shape what reaches patients.

Women in Bio’s work touches every stage of a career, from bench to boardroom, from academia to industry and from idea to entrepreneur. A few of its programs stood out to me:

MAPS mentoring. Women in Bio’s Mentorship, Advisors, Peers, and Sponsorship (MAPS) program supports professionals at every stage, with 1:1 mentoring that pairs mentors and mentees on shared interests. Here in Boston, MAPS Mentoring Circles bring together two to three mentors and three to four mentees, mixed across seniority, roles and types of life science companies, who meet monthly for six months.

Boardroom Ready. Created in 2016 to help life sciences executives secure their first director role, Boardroom Ready combines classroom education, applied learning and networking. It counts more than 200 alumnae and more than 150 board placements in eight countries.

Executive Women In Bio. EWIB offers professional development, targeted networking and Executive Mentoring (eMAPS) cohorts for rising directors, VPs and C-level executives.

Young Women In Bio. YWIB encourages middle- and high-school girls to pursue STEM through hands-on laboratory events at local biotech companies. Its Ambassador program, launched in 2020, welcomes about 20 students each school year.

Founders and community. WIB-Greater Boston, founded in 2012, hosts the Lobster Pot Pitch Event, a spring pitch competition where women-founded and women-led start-ups get feedback from industry judges. Across North America, Women in Bio chapters host more than 300 events a year.

Remarkably, Women in Bio is almost entirely run by member volunteers, from its board to chapter chairs and committees.

The point that stayed with me is that talent is the most important input in this industry. A biotech is a group of people betting on an idea. When we widen who gets a seat at the table, we widen the range of ideas that get funded and developed. Organizations like Women in Bio make the whole ecosystem stronger, and they deserve our support and attention.

A&O Shearman is proud to partner with Women in Bio. We share its belief that a more diverse and inclusive industry is a more innovative one, and we look forward to continuing to support its mission in Boston and beyond.

Boston: a history built on proximity

We also talked about how Boston became the place it is. The region’s biotech story grew out of a rare concentration of research universities, academic medical centers, scientific talent and risk capital. Over the decades, Kendall Square and the surrounding area grew from a few pioneering companies into one of the densest life sciences clusters in the world.

What makes Boston work is proximity. Founders, scientists, investors, pharma business development teams and advisors run into each other constantly, often literally down the street. That density shortens the distance between a lab discovery and a company, and between a company and its first partner. A dinner like ours is just a small example of the same idea.

The cutting edge: where the science is heading

Much of the evening focused on what comes next in biotech, pharma and medical devices. A few themes came up again and again:

New modalities are maturing. Cell and gene therapies, gene editing, RNA-based medicines, antibody-drug conjugates and other next-generation biologics have moved from scientific promise to clinical and commercial reality. The question now is less “can it work?” and more “can it be manufactured, scaled, priced and delivered?”

AI and data are changing discovery and development. Computational approaches are being used to identify targets, design molecules, choose patients and run more efficient trials. The companies that stand out treat data as a strategic asset, not an afterthought.

The line between drugs and devices is blurring. Digital health tools, companion diagnostics, wearables and drug-device combination products are reshaping how therapies are developed, monitored and paid for. Medical device innovation increasingly sits alongside pharma, not apart from it.

Precision is the default. Biomarker-driven development and patient selection keep growing in importance, both scientifically and commercially.

Behind all of it is the same motivation: the hope that better science leads to better outcomes for patients. That is why so many of us chose this work.

What investors are looking for in biotechs

With bankers and investors at the table, the talk naturally turned to capital. The funding environment has made investors more selective, and the bar has gone up. Several themes came through clearly:

Clear differentiation. Investors want to know why a program matters and why it will win against the standard of care and the competition, not just that the science is interesting.

Data that de-risks. Human proof-of-concept data, or a credible and capital-efficient path to it, carries real weight. Milestones should be specific, achievable and tied to value-creating readouts.

Disciplined capital planning. A runway that reaches meaningful inflection points, and a realistic view of how much it will cost to get there.

A strong, coachable team. Experienced leadership, scientific credibility and a board that adds value.

A defensible IP position and clean diligence. A sound patent strategy, clear chain of title to the technology (particularly for academic spinouts) and well-organized corporate and contractual records. Surprises in diligence cost time, leverage and sometimes the deal.

A credible path to exit or partnership. Investors increasingly want to understand early how a company might attract a pharma partner or acquirer.

What pharma companies are looking for in collaborators

Pharma companies are looking outside their own walls for innovation more than ever, and partnering, licensing and M&A remain central to how new products reach the market. From the pharma side, the question goes beyond “is this good science?” to “is this a good partner?” Strong collaborators tend to share several traits:

Strategic fit. Programs that line up with a pharma company’s therapeutic area focus, portfolio gaps and long-term priorities.

Robust, reproducible data. Translational evidence that holds up under scrutiny, along with transparency about weaknesses.

Clear IP and freedom to operate. Clean ownership, well-drafted upstream licenses and no hidden encumbrances.

Manufacturing and regulatory readiness. Especially for complex modalities, the ability to make the product consistently and at scale is often as important as the biology.

Realistic deal expectations. Partners who understand how upfronts, milestones, royalties, options and co-development or co-commercialization structures fit together, and who come to the table prepared to negotiate.

The ability to collaborate. Alliances succeed or fail on governance: joint steering committees, decision rights, dispute escalation, data sharing and a clear allocation of development and commercialization responsibilities.

That last point is worth stressing. In my experience, a well-drafted collaboration agreement is necessary but not enough. The contract has to come with operational implementation: the right controls, governance processes and people who understand what the agreement requires day to day. The best partnerships are the ones where the deal document and the working relationship reinforce each other.

Looking ahead: a busy season

We finished the evening by looking ahead to an especially busy stretch for the industry. A&O Shearman will attend and sponsor events at several of the season’s major gatherings:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference and London Life Sciences Week next week

The Pharma Partnering Conference in Boston next week

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco in January

These events are where many of the conversations above turn into term sheets, partnerships and financings. If you’ll be at any of them, we’d welcome the chance to connect.

We’ll be back next quarter with another edition of Food for Thought. Until then, see you in London, Boston and San Francisco.

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