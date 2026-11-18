To participate in the FCA SDPP for potential civil violations, a disclosing company must satisfy threshold eligibility conditions and submit a disclosure that meets several content requirements.

On October 22, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Division and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through its Office of the General Counsel, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), announced the Healthcare False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program (FCA SDPP). The six-month program is designed to offer “legitimate American healthcare businesses” a clear and predictable path to a coordinated resolution of civil liability under the federal False Claims Act (FCA) and specified HHS administrative authorities, allowing companies to move forward with a clean slate.

Participants can obtain a coordinated civil release without factual admissions, relief from several of HHS’s most significant administrative remedies and a repayment of 1.25 to 1.6 times a base repayment amount, well below the treble damages available under the FCA. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. on April 22, 2027.

The program’s eligibility and submission requirements, its principal benefits and key considerations for companies evaluating whether to participate are summarized below.

Eligibility and Submission Requirements

The FCA SDPP endeavors to offer a path for cooperate resolution of potential civil violations of the FCA. Companies seeking to self-disclose potentially criminal conduct related to healthcare must instead disclose that conduct to DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division under the National Fraud Enforcement Division and HHS-OIG Policy on Coordination of Voluntary Self-Disclosure in Health Care Fraud Matters. A company that makes a qualifying criminal self-disclosure to that division need not make a duplicative submission under the FCA SDPP; if it also seeks a civil FCA release, DOJ will request supplemental information only to the extent necessary.

To participate in the FCA SDPP for potential civil violations, a disclosing company must satisfy threshold eligibility conditions and submit a disclosure that meets several content requirements:

Eligibility

Eligible entities: Eligible participants include healthcare providers, suppliers, manufacturers, payors and related entities that furnish, arrange for, manufacture, distribute, insure, administer or bill for items or services reimbursed, subsidized or otherwise paid for, directly or indirectly, by HHS federal healthcare programs.

Eligible participants include healthcare providers, suppliers, manufacturers, payors and related entities that furnish, arrange for, manufacture, distribute, insure, administer or bill for items or services reimbursed, subsidized or otherwise paid for, directly or indirectly, by HHS federal healthcare programs. Previously unknown conduct: The disclosure must involve a potential FCA violation previously unknown to the federal government. If the federal government was already aware of the potential violation, the disclosing company is not eligible for a resolution under the FCA SDPP. It may remain eligible, however, for self-disclosure and cooperation credit under Justice Manual Section 4-4.112.

Content Requirements

Description of conduct: The disclosing company must describe all relevant details of conduct that, in its reasonable assessment, potentially violates the FCA. The description must identify the specific laws, regulations or other binding requirements violated and the time period of the violations.

The disclosing company must describe all relevant details of conduct that, in its reasonable assessment, potentially violates the FCA. The description must identify the specific laws, regulations or other binding requirements violated and the time period of the violations. Supporting exhibits: The disclosing company must attach as exhibits all documents sufficient to fully reflect the nature, terms and operation of the disclosed potential FCA violations, and its written description must cross-reference those exhibits.

The disclosing company must attach as exhibits all documents sufficient to fully reflect the nature, terms and operation of the disclosed potential FCA violations, and its written description must cross-reference those exhibits. Remedial measures: The disclosing company must specify the remedial measures or other corrective action it has taken to terminate the disclosed potential FCA violations and prevent them from recurring. Justice Manual Section 4-4.112 provides examples of responsive remedial measures.

The disclosing company must specify the remedial measures or other corrective action it has taken to terminate the disclosed potential FCA violations and prevent them from recurring. Justice Manual Section 4-4.112 provides examples of responsive remedial measures. Financial information: The disclosing company must provide financial information sufficient for the DOJ Civil Division to calculate the base self-disclosure repayment. DOJ and HHS reserve the right to request supplemental information as necessary.

The disclosing company must provide financial information sufficient for the DOJ Civil Division to calculate the base self-disclosure repayment. DOJ and HHS reserve the right to request supplemental information as necessary. Certification: The submission must include a certification from the disclosing company’s authorized representative stating that, to the best of that individual’s knowledge, the submission contains truthful and complete information about the disclosed potential FCA violations.

The submission must include a certification from the disclosing company’s authorized representative stating that, to the best of that individual’s knowledge, the submission contains truthful and complete information about the disclosed potential FCA violations. Point of contact: The disclosing company must provide the telephone number and email address of a designated point of contact for follow-up questions about the self-disclosure, who may, but need not, be the certifying authorized representative.

Timing is critical. Self-disclosures must be submitted to [email protected] by 11:59 p.m. on April 22, 2027, and late or partial submissions will not be accepted or reviewed.

Benefits of Disclosure

The FCA SDPP offers qualifying companies a single, coordinated path to resolution.

Participating companies stand to gain significant procedural and financial advantages, as well as favorable treatment from the DOJ Civil Division and HHS.

Coordinated Civil Release

Disclosing companies will receive a coordinated civil release from the DOJ Civil Division and HHS, with no factual admissions required, including a release under the FCA for the disclosed potential FCA violations. The pilot program also removes several of the most burdensome administrative consequences of an FCA resolution. Consistent with the HHS-OIG Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol, HHS-OIG will not require a corporate integrity agreement as part of any resolution of its exclusion authorities under the FCA SDPP, and CMS will not impose civil monetary penalties or seek revocation of Medicare enrollment as part of any resolution under the program. Disclosing companies also need not separately report the same conduct through other existing civil self-disclosure programs, such as the HHS-OIG Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol or the CMS Self-Referral Disclosure Protocol.

For many companies, these administrative protections may be the most valuable feature of the FCA SDPP. A corporate integrity agreement typically imposes five years of compliance obligations, including retention of an independent review organization, management certifications and annual reporting to HHS-OIG—and can be exceptionally costly. Exclusion or revocation can be more consequential still: Exclusion bars federal healthcare program payment for the excluded party’s items and services, and revocation bars Medicare participation for a reenrollment period of at least one year. Removing these outcomes at the outset offers a degree of certainty rarely available in a traditional FCA resolution.

Favorable Financial Resolution

Disclosing companies will repay between 1.25 and 1.6 times the base self-disclosure repayment calculated by the DOJ Civil Division. That range is well below the treble damages, plus per-claim civil penalties, available under the FCA. See 31 U.S.C. § 3729(a)(1). Where a company falls within the range will depend on factors such as:

How timely the disclosure was;

How long the misconduct lasted and how broad it was;

Whether senior leadership was involved;

How much the company benefited financially; and

Whether the company has successor liability for the conduct but promptly remediated it.

By comparison, under the existing HHS-OIG Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol, HHS-OIG’s general practice is to require a minimum multiplier of 1.5 times single damages, with a higher multiplier where warranted. Under the FCA SDPP, companies with favorable facts (for example, misconduct of limited duration, prompt disclosure and no senior leadership involvement) may be well positioned to obtain a lower multiplier than they would face under that framework, and in no event will the multiplier exceed 1.6.

Key Takeaways

The FCA SDPP is a meaningful but time-limited opportunity for healthcare companies to resolve potential civil FCA exposure on predictable terms. Companies with known or suspected compliance issues should promptly evaluate with counsel whether disclosure under the pilot program, the criminal self-disclosure policy or both is appropriate.

Companies evaluating whether to participate should consider the following:

Act Quickly

The April 22, 2027, deadline is a hard cutoff, and assembling a complete submission, including exhibits, a remediation narrative, financial information and a certification takes time.

Get Ahead of the Government

The FCA SDPP is available only for conduct previously unknown to the federal government, and timeliness also affects the repayment multiplier. A qui tam complaint, subpoena, civil investigative demand or data analytics referral could foreclose eligibility before a company acts. That risk is growing as DOJ expands whistleblower incentives and its use of the National Fraud Detection Center.

Fix It Before You File

The submission must describe remedial measures already taken. By the time of disclosure, the company should have identified the relevant facts, stopped the conduct, strengthened the relevant controls and documented its remediation.

Build a Proactive Compliance Posture

The administration is stepping up enforcement while also offering a more structured path to resolution. The companies best placed to benefit will be those that actively monitor for potential violations, quickly weigh the risks and rewards of disclosure and make timely, well-informed decisions.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Frederick R. Ball, Coleen W. Hill, Annie Blackman, any of the attorneys in our Life Sciences and Medical Technologies Industry Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.