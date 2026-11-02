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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Disclose, Repay, Move Forward – What The DOJ-HHS Civil Fraud Self-Disclosure Pilot Offers Healthcare Providers

Duane Morris LLP
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Healthcare organizations face uncertainty in evaluating outcomes from disclosing billing or financial relationships that could give rise to False Claims Act exposure. Self-disclosures can invite broad inquires...

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Daniel Walworth
Daniel Walworth
Erin Duffy
Erin Duffy
Nicolette Taber
Nicolette Taber
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Healthcare organizations face uncertainty in evaluating outcomes from disclosing billing or financial relationships that could give rise to False Claims Act exposure. Self-disclosures can invite broad inquires, Corporate Integrity Agreements (CIAs) and unpredictable damage multipliers and penalties. Silence, of course, risks even worse outcomes.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Division, working with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), unveiled a time-limited Healthcare False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program that mitigates that uncertainty. The Pilot Program presents a short window for submissions. The government will only review complete disclosures that arrive on or before April 22, 2027.

What the Program Offers

The Pilot Program is built around predictability and finality with DOJ and HHS. A qualifying healthcare organization may electronically self-disclose past misconduct involving potential violations of the federal False Claims Act (FCA) through this pilot program. The organization will make a repayment at a multiplier of between 1.25 and 1.6 times a “Base Self-Disclosure Repayment” that the DOJ computes. The DOJ will determine the Base Self-Disclosure Placement multiplier based upon: how promptly the organization came forward; how long and how widespread the conduct was; whether senior executives participated; how much the organization profited; and whether the organization acquired the problem in a transaction and fixed it quickly.

In addition to that financial predictability, the organization also gets finality and certainty in the resolution of civil and administrative claims. The Pilot Program contemplates a coordinated civil release from the DOJ and HHS that contains no factual admissions. The DOJ releases FCA liability for the conduct disclosed, the HHS Office of Inspector General will not require a CIA, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will forgo monetary penalties and will not move to revoke Medicare enrollment.

Who Qualifies

The Pilot Program reaches nearly every corner of the industry: hospitals, physician groups, suppliers, manufacturers and payors, along with any affiliated business that delivers, bills for or administers items or services funded by federal healthcare programs. It includes all potential violations of the FCA including past reverse false claims (the knowing concealment or knowing improper avoidance of an obligation to pay money to the government). The decisive threshold is that the government must not already know about the conduct. An organization whose conduct is known to the government will not receive the benefit of the Pilot Program’s financial caps and settlement terms.

A healthcare organization’s self-disclosure submission must be specific and detailed. The disclosure submission must disclose the conduct, and it must set forth the specific legal obligations it believes the conduct violated. The organization must provide documentation of the underlying conduct and the amounts at issue. An authorized representative of the organization must attest that the disclosure is accurate and complete.

Several practical questions remain open: The protocol assigns no relative weight to the multiplier factors, offers no standards for when documentation is adequate and promises no chance to repair a deficient filing after the fact. Organizations evaluating availing themselves of this Pilot Program should consult with experienced counsel to ensure that they are adequately investigating areas for potential disclosure in order to ensure timely, complete and accurate.

How the Pilot Might Work in Practice

The Hospital Lab-Order Problem

A community hospital’s internal audit reveals that laboratory orders were being held to sidestep Medicare’s 14-day rule (42 C.F.R. § 414.510). The protocol itself uses this fact pattern: The hospital reviews a sample of charts, calculates an error rate, extrapolates it across the claims universe and produces its methodology for government review. For systemic overbilling of this kind, the Pilot Program may offer resolution without a CIA or a threat of exclusion.

The Inherited Kickback Risk

A private equity-backed physician practice platform discovers during post-acquisition integration that the target paid referral sources above fair market value under “medical director” arrangements. Rather than a claims-based measure of damages, Anti-Kickback Statute-based damages under the Pilot Program’s Base Self-Disclosure Repayment calculation dispenses with that claims-based measure. The will instead evaluate: the valueof the payments; the income the arrangement generated; and whether aggravating circumstances (like harm to patients) are absent. Because successor liability with prompt remediation is also a mitigating factor, acquirers should evaluate carefully the results of any compliance reviews.

The Departing Employee

A durable medical equipment supplier learns from a departing employee that documentation supporting certain claims was routinely incomplete. If that employee files a qui tam complaint first, the organization may lose the opportunity to benefit from the Pilot Program. A supplier in this position should move quickly to investigate and, where warranted, disclose promptly.

What the Pilot Does Not Do

The release is confined to federal FCA liability and the enumerated HHS remedies. It does not contemplate resolving potential exposure under state false claims statutes, Medicaid fraud units, other federal agencies or criminal prosecutions. Matters with a potential criminal dimension belong with the DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, which issued its own coordinated disclosure policy with the Office of Inspector General on October 15, 2026. This pilot also does not replace the ordinary 60-day duty to report and return an identified overpayment to Medicare and Medicaid to avoid a reverse false claim in the first instances.

Practical Next Steps

Providers should treat the April 22, 2027, deadline as an outer limit, not a target date. Over the coming months, organizations should:

  1. Catalog pending internal reviews, compliance hotline complaints and audit results that could warrant disclosure.
  2. Engage counsel to conduct privileged investigations and develop defensible sampling and repayment methodologies.
  3. Complete and record corrective actions, such as policy revisions, retraining, personnel decisions and refunds, before filing.
  4. Map state-law, criminal and whistleblower risk before choosing a disclosure channel or combination of channels.
  5. Coordinate the pilot timeline with any separate obligation to report and return identified Medicare and Medicaid overpayments.

Providers that start this assessment now, rather than in the final weeks before the deadline, will be able to make the disclosure decision deliberately instead of under pressure.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Daniel R. Walworth, Erin M. Duffy, Nicolette Taber, any of the attorneys in our Health Law Practice Group, any of the attorneys in our White-Collar Criminal Defense, Corporate Investigations and Regulatory Compliance Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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