Compounding Peptides: What Compounding Pharmacies Need To Know About The HHS Interim Enforcement Discretion Policy For Six Peptides

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced an interim enforcement discretion policy addressing the compounding of six peptide bulk drug substances while the FDA continues to consider their status under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA).

The regulatory status of certain peptides has been the subject of ongoing scrutiny and the announcement follows months of discussion regarding whether certain peptides should be more broadly available for compounding. In July 2026, FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) voted in favor of adding six peptides—BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax—to the list of bulk drug substances that may be used in compounding under Section 503A of the FFDCA (the 503A Bulks List). Prior to that meeting, however, FDA scientific reviewers had recommended against adding the peptides, citing concerns regarding the limited available evidence concerning their safety and effectiveness.

It is against this backdrop of widespread debate that the interim policy has been adopted. According to the Enforcement Discretion Policy Regarding 503A Compounding Using Certain Peptide Bulk Drug Substances released on October 28, 2026, HHS does not intend to take enforcement action against state-licensed pharmacies, federal facilities or licensed physicians compounding products containing the covered peptides, subject to various conditions. Acknowledging that compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and that they can “pose risks to patients,” HHS determined that the policy will “improve patient access” and discourage the use of research-use-only peptides supplied by foreign manufacturers.

The interim policy represents a significant development for compounding pharmacies that have faced regulatory uncertainty surrounding these substances and creates a pathway for qualifying 503A pharmacies to compound products containing the covered peptides while FDA rulemaking proceeds. That pathway, however, is conditional. Pharmacies should carefully evaluate the policy’s requirements before beginning any compounding operations involving these six peptides.

Bulk Drug Substance Sourcing and Certificates of Analysis

The policy establishes specific requirements concerning the source, identity and quality of peptide bulk drug substances. Among other things, the original manufacturer must be registered with FDA under Section 510, comply with current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements and have its physical manufacturing facility location identified on the certificate of analysis (COA) provided to the compounder.

The COA must characterize and identify the bulk drug substance and “include[] test results consistent with existing guidance-based criteria developed by FDA,” as described in the policy’s Appendix B. Those requirements address identity, purity, potency and the absence of harmful contaminants, including endotoxins, heavy metals, microbial contamination and impurities. In addition, where a pharmacy obtains a peptide through an FDA-registered repacker, relabeler or reseller, the policy also requires that intermediary to perform and document appropriate vendor validation of the original manufacturer and validation of the manufacturer’s COA.

Pharmacies should carefully review supplier qualifications and determine whether their documentation is sufficient under the interim policy. This may include obtaining lot-specific COAs, confirming the identity and physical location of the original manufacturing facility, verifying the manufacturer’s registration and CGMP compliance and obtaining vendor-validation documentation when purchasing through an intermediary.

Single-Active-Ingredient Formulations

The policy further requires that a compounded drug product contain only one active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) listed in Appendix A (BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax). The interim policy indicates that requiring the drug product to contain only a single API will be “essential for meaningful safety surveillance and signal detection.” A product containing two or more active peptides would not satisfy this condition merely because each individual peptide appears on the interim policy’s list.

Delivery Devices and Dosage Forms

The interim policy also provides that the only drug delivery device “co-packaged” with or “containing the compounded drug” must be an FDA 510(k)-cleared syringe. It explains that more complex drug delivery devices introduce additional patient risk.

This requirement warrants particular attention for pharmacies that intend to compound and dispense injectable peptide products. Pharmacies should review their packaging and delivery arrangements to determine whether the devices associated with their products satisfy the interim policy. Pharmacies should not assume that every vial-and-syringe configuration necessarily satisfies the condition without further analysis.

Routes of Administration and Requirements for Oral Formulations

The interim policy also addresses route of administration and recognizes that achieving adequate oral bioavailability for peptides can be “difficult and complex.” Accordingly, where a listed peptide is compounded in an oral dosage form, the compounder is expected to maintain documentation confirming that the specific formulation provided to the patient achieves an adequate level of oral bioavailability in humans. This requirement may present a particular challenge for pharmacies that compound oral peptide products and pharmacies considering oral formulations should assess whether they possess the appropriate documentation contemplated by the policy. Evidence relating to a different formulation or dosage form should not automatically be assumed to establish adequate oral bioavailability for the product actually compounded.

The policy further specifies the permitted routes of administration for each of the six peptides. For example, the interim policy states that BPC-157 acetate may be compounded for subcutaneous, intramuscular, oral and topical administration, while Semax free base is appropriate for intranasal use. The remaining peptides are subject to their own specified dosage-form, route-of-administration or dispensing conditions.

Reporting Adverse Events and Product Labeling

The interim policy establishes additional reporting and labeling requirements intended to support safety surveillance and the identification of product-quality concerns. Compounders must report serious adverse events associated with human use and product-quality issues to FDA and the states where the products are compounded. Serious adverse events are reportable regardless of whether they are considered related to the drug.

The interim policy also requires product labeling to include the statement: “This is a compounded drug product. Not for resale.” Pharmacies should ensure that patient labeling details procedures for reporting adverse events or any concerns regarding product identity, strength, purity or quality.

Patient-Specific Prescriptions and Section 503A Requirements

Importantly, the enforcement-discretion policy does not eliminate the patient-specific prescription requirement under Section 503A. Nor does it displace any other applicable requirements of the FFDCA, including the prohibition against compounding under insanitary conditions (21 U.S.C. § 351(a)(2)(A)). Pharmacies must continue to evaluate whether their compounding practices satisfy applicable federal and state requirements. The presence of a peptide on the interim policy list does not independently establish that every product containing that substance qualifies for enforcement discretion.

Recommended Next Steps for Compounding Pharmacies

Although the policy provides a potentially significant change in the enforcement landscape, several limitations remain important. First, the policy does not constitute FDA approval of any of the six peptides or the compounded drug products containing them. Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and FDA does not review their safety, effectiveness or quality before they are marketed. Second, the policy applies to qualifying Section 503A compounding by state-licensed pharmacies, federal facilities and licensed physicians. It does not establish a comparable enforcement-discretion pathway for outsourcing facilities operating under Section 503B of the FFDCA. And third, the policy is interim in nature. HHS specifically states that it may revisit the policy, in whole or in part, if a safety signal or product quality issue arises. The ultimate regulatory status of the covered peptides remains subject to the federal rulemaking process.

For compounding pharmacies considering whether to compound the listed peptides under the interim policy, the announcement presents an opportunity to expand peptide-related services, but such pharmacies should proceed with caution.

Audit Supplier Documentation. Confirm that the original manufacturer, manufacturing facility, COAs, testing results and any required intermediary validation documentation satisfy the interim policy.

Confirm that the original manufacturer, manufacturing facility, COAs, testing results and any required intermediary validation documentation satisfy the interim policy. Review Delivery Devices and Packaging. Determine whether the devices used with compounded products satisfy the 510(k)-cleared syringe requirement.

Determine whether the devices used with compounded products satisfy the 510(k)-cleared syringe requirement. Evaluate Oral Formulations. Determine whether adequate formulation-specific human oral-bioavailability documentation is available where required.

Determine whether adequate formulation-specific human oral-bioavailability documentation is available where required. Update Reporting and Labeling Procedures. Review existing policies and procedures related to product reporting, adverse-event reporting, quality-assurance and labeling to determine whether changes are necessary.

Review existing policies and procedures related to product reporting, adverse-event reporting, quality-assurance and labeling to determine whether changes are necessary. Confirm Ongoing Section 503A Compliance. Ensure all compounded products are dispensed pursuant to patient-specific prescriptions and comply with any applicable state-law restrictions.

HHS’s interim enforcement-discretion policy is an important development for 503A compounding pharmacies navigating the evolving regulatory landscape for peptides. Pharmacies should approach the policy as a framework requiring documented compliance, rather than as a blanket authorization to compound these six peptide products. Pharmacies seeking to rely on the enforcement-discretion policy must satisfy its conditions and continue to comply with all other applicable federal and state requirements.

Buchanan’s FDA, Life Sciences and Healthcare team continues to monitor developments affecting pharmacy compounding and can assist pharmacies in evaluating the implications of the interim policy for their operations, supplier relationships and compliance programs.