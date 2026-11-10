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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

APHIS Deregulates African Marigold Engineered To Produce Red Flowers

Bergeson & Campbell
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The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has made a regulatory determination regarding a genetically engineered African marigold variety developed to produce red flower petals. This decision follows evaluation of scientific data, plant pest risk assessments, and public comments regarding the modified ornamental plant's regulatory status under federal biotechnology regulations.

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
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The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on October 14, 2026, that it determined that African marigold (Tagetes erecta) event pBALL123-022-BE113 (pBALL123), which was developed using genetic engineering to produce red flower petals, is no longer considered regulated. 91 Fed. Reg. 65159. APHIS states that its determination is based on its evaluation of information and data submitted by Ball Horticultural Company in its petition for a determination of nonregulated status, available scientific data, the plant pest risk assessment (PPRA), and public comments received in response to a previous notice announcing the availability of the petition for nonregulated status and a draft PPRA. APHIS determined that pBALL123 is unlikely to pose a greater plant pest risk than the nonmodified comparator and therefore is no longer subject to the regulations in 7 C.F.R. Part 340 governing the introduction of certain organisms developed using genetic engineering. The change in regulatory status was recognized October 14, 2026.

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