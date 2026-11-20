If your bank is considering a merger, consolidation, or purchase and assumption transaction, one of the first things you need to understand is the regulatory framework that governs these deals and the regulatory approval process. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC“) plays a central role in reviewing and deciding applications for business combinations involving national banks and federal savings associations (“FSAs“).

First, what exactly qualifies as a “business combination“?

Under the OCC’s Comptroller’s Licensing Manual, the term encompasses mergers, consolidations, and certain purchase and assumption transactions. It also covers reorganizations under 12 USC 215a-2, where a national bank becomes a subsidiary of a bank holding company.

Second, what does that mean from a regulatory approval standpoint?

A national bank or FSA must apply to and obtain approval from the OCC before consummating any business combination in which it will be the resulting entity. For national banks, prior approval is also required when the surviving entity is a nonbank affiliate. Even when a bank isn’t the applicant, it must file notice with the OCC if it’s involved in a merger or consolidation and the resulting institution is chartered by another regulator.

The OCC’s Licensing Manual is helpful and serves as the roadmap for this process. It describes the policies and procedures used in the combination process, discusses the factors the OCC weighs in its decision-making, and walks applicants through every stage — from prefiling discussions to post-consummation requirements.

DM Tip: If you’re exploring a potential transaction as described herein, engaging with the OCC early — through exploratory calls or prefiling meetings — is strongly encouraged, especially when the deal involves novel, complex, or significant legal or supervisory issues. This upfront engagement can help identify potential obstacles and set realistic expectations for the timeline and outcome, plus (unsurprisingly) bank regulators don’t love surprise applications in the strategic transaction context.