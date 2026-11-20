On September 28, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s Chief Accountant and the Director of the Division of Investment Management issued a joint staff statement on fair value measurement and disclosure for private assets, with a particular focus on private credit. The statement addresses registered closed-end funds, interval funds, tender offer funds, business development companies, and private funds registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, but its principles apply to all private funds.

The statement signals closer attention to these issues in exams, filing reviews, and potentially SEC enforcement.

The staff highlighted several areas of focus:

Borrower information: Untimely borrower information does not relieve management of its responsibility to estimate fair value. Managers should also consider whether their negotiated reporting rights are enough to support ongoing monitoring and financial reporting.





Untimely borrower information does not relieve management of its responsibility to estimate fair value. Managers should also consider whether their negotiated reporting rights are enough to support ongoing monitoring and financial reporting. Market data: Data specific to the borrower may need to be supplemented with broader market information, including prevailing credit spreads, liquidity conditions, and the compensation a market participant would demand for bearing the risks associated with the investment.





Data specific to the borrower may need to be supplemented with broader market information, including prevailing credit spreads, liquidity conditions, and the compensation a market participant would demand for bearing the risks associated with the investment. Model calibration and testing: Valuation models should be calibrated to the transaction price at initial recognition. They should then be checked periodically against comparable transactions, secondary market indications, or credit indices.





Valuation models should be calibrated to the transaction price at initial recognition. They should then be checked periodically against comparable transactions, secondary market indications, or credit indices. Disclosures: The staff cautions that disclosures using “boilerplate” language or presenting information on an overly aggregated basis may not provide sufficient context to investors regarding the valuation techniques and inputs used to measure private credit assets. The statement also notes that disclosure of loan modifications, non-accrual status, and payment-in-kind interest can be material to investors.

Sponsors and advisers with private credit exposure are encouraged to review the following in response: