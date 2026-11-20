On October 21, 2026, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued its final rule implementing key provisions of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act). The rule governs payment stablecoin issuers subject to OCC oversight and takes effect, together with the GENIUS Act, on January 18, 2027.

The final rule serves to operationalize significant portions of Congress’s federal stablecoin framework and provides banks, stablecoin issuers, exchanges, and other market participants with greater clarity on the OCC’s prudential, operational, and supervisory requirements.

However, important questions – such as those involving yield and third-party arrangements – remain subject to supervisory interpretation and potential future rulemaking.

Summary

The final rule implements significant portions of the GENIUS Act for payment stablecoin issuers within the OCC’s jurisdiction. At a high level, the rule:

Defines who is covered and establishes the principal prudential, operational, supervisory, custody, capital, reporting, and approval requirements;





Implements the prohibition on permitted issuers paying interest or yield solely for holding, using, or retaining a payment stablecoin, while leaving affiliate and third-party arrangements to case-by-case analysis; and





Creates an ongoing OCC supervisory framework while leaving Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering (BSA/AML) and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions requirements for separate rulemaking.

Key elements of the final rule

Scope and applicability

The OCC’s rule applies to payment stablecoin issuers within the OCC’s jurisdiction, including issuing subsidiaries of national banks and federal savings associations, federal qualified payment stablecoin issuers, and uninsured national banks. The rule establishes requirements governing covered payment stablecoin activities, including:

Permissible activities, reserve composition and management, redemption, risk management, audits, reporting, capital, and supervisory requirements; and





Requirements applicable to permitted payment stablecoin issuers subject to OCC jurisdiction, foreign payment stablecoin issuers, and certain custody activities conducted by OCC-supervised entities.

Permissible activities

Permitted issuers may issue, redeem, and manage payment stablecoins and perform related functions. Activities outside that core mandate are limited, requiring institutions to define the scope of their programs and supporting services carefully.

Interest and yield

The GENIUS Act prohibits a permitted issuer from paying interest or yield solely for holding, using, or retaining a payment stablecoin. The prohibition applies to permitted issuers; it does not expressly extend to interest or yield paid by digital asset service providers. The final rule therefore does not categorically prohibit every reward or return associated with a payment stablecoin, including certain payments involving exchanges or other intermediaries. Instead, the OCC will apply the statutory language to the facts and circumstances of each arrangement.

Stablecoin-related incentive arrangements therefore warrant fact-specific analysis, including who pays, the basis for the payment, and the payer’s relationship to the permitted issuer.

Affiliate and third-party arrangements

The final rule does not adopt the rebuttable presumption in the OCC’s proposed rule for certain affiliate and third-party arrangements involving interest or yield, citing the market’s continuing development and leaving room for future rulemaking. The OCC will instead evaluate each arrangement on its facts, providing more structuring flexibility but less bright-line certainty.

Reserves, redemption, and risk management

The rule establishes prudential requirements for reserves, redemption, liquidity, governance, compliance, operational risk, information-technology risk, and third-party risk. Covered issuers must address reserve backing and composition, segregation of reserve assets, redemption, and restrictions on pledging or rehypothecation. They must also make public reserve disclosures and complete required certifications and examinations.

Capital, reporting, and audits

Covered issuers are subject to the rule’s capital, audit, and regulatory reporting requirements. The OCC has also published revised weekly and quarterly reporting forms for public comment. Subject to Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approval, the reporting requirements would take effect beginning with the January 25, 2027 weekly report and March 31, 2027 quarterly report.

Custody

OCC-supervised entities that provide payment stablecoin custody services must satisfy applicable safeguarding and operational requirements. Banks and other custodians are encouraged to assess how those requirements affect existing controls, processes, and third-party dependencies.

Applications, transitional relief, and waivers

The OCC has issued separate application and waiver guidance addressing prior approval and transitional relief for existing issuers. An issuer with a substantially complete application pending before the OCC on or before January 18, 2027 may request a waiver from certain requirements of the GENIUS Act or final rule.

Applications will open after OMB approval of the related information collection, and the OCC will announce the submission date.

Foreign payment stablecoin issuers

Foreign payment stablecoin issuers subject to OCC oversight must follow the applicable approval pathway; obtain a Treasury comparability determination for their home regime; provide OCC access to information, records, and examination; and maintain continuing compliance with OCC supervisory requirements.

Supervision and examination

The OCC will supervise and examine covered issuers on an ongoing basis, evaluating compliance programs, governance, risk management, reporting, and business models, including affiliate and third-party arrangements.

Enforcement and operational continuity

The final rule provides for supervisory and enforcement action when a covered issuer fails to satisfy applicable legal, capital, operational, or supervisory requirements, including revocation or rescission of approval where warranted. It also incorporates requirements intended to support operational continuity and protect payment stablecoin holders if an issuer experiences financial or operational distress.

Key considerations for payment stablecoin market participants

Banks, payment stablecoin issuers, and other market participants may wish to take the following actions as they prepare for implementation:

Product and counterparties

Review product structures and incentives. Identify who provides each reward, rebate, incentive, or other return and document the legal and economic basis for the payment.





Review affiliate and third-party relationships. Document the structure and rationale for arrangements involving exchanges, affiliates, distributors, and other intermediaries.





Coordinate bank participation. Banks providing custody, reserve banking, settlement, or other services are encouraged to assess how the rule intersects with existing safeguarding controls, operational processes, regulatory requirements, and third-party dependencies.

Operational readiness

Assess reserve and redemption processes. Map current processes against the rule’s reserve composition, liquidity, segregation, redemption, and related requirements.





Evaluate governance, risk management, and reporting readiness. Identify gaps in compliance, operational risk, information technology, audit, reporting, data governance, and oversight frameworks. Align responsible workstreams to support accurate and timely reporting.





Assess supervisory and enforcement readiness. Evaluate whether governance, capital, operational continuity, and remediation plans can address deficiencies that could lead to supervisory action or affect continuing approval.

Regulatory pathway

Plan for applications, transitional relief, and waivers. Identify the applicable approval pathway and prepare required materials. Issuers seeking transitional relief are encouraged to monitor the opening of the application process and prepare to meet the January 18, 2027 deadline.





Assess foreign issuer requirements. Evaluate approval, comparable regulation, information access, examination, and continuing supervision requirements.





Monitor forthcoming BSA/AML and OFAC sanctions rules. Consider how future requirements may affect program design, onboarding, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, and compliance governance.

Conclusion

The final rule provides greater regulatory clarity, but implementation will require coordinated legal, compliance, operational, finance, audit, and technology work. Institutions developing or participating in payment stablecoin programs are encouraged to assess the rule’s prudential, operational, supervisory, and approval requirements now, while continuing to monitor implementation by the primary federal payment stablecoin regulators and forthcoming BSA/AML and OFAC sanctions rulemaking.