Lowenstein Crypto advises leading digital asset and cryptocurrency projects, exchanges, and trading firms. Our practice covers regulatory advice, transactions and structuring advice, investigations, and adversarial matters including commercial disputes, bankruptcy, and related litigation. As these markets continue their rapid growth and market participants continue to evolve and mature their businesses, we are providing this weekly digest as a resource that highlights and summarizes a selection of key recent legal regulatory developments.

CFTC Announces Agenda for Roundtable on 24/7 Derivatives Trading

On Nov. 17, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced the agenda for a Dec. 15 industry roundtable examining the potential transition to 24/7 trading in derivatives markets. The discussion will address overnight and weekend trading, tokenization, margin requirements, market infrastructure, staffing needs, and operational readiness. CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig stated that the agency intends to consider how continuous trading would affect market participants’ business models and inform its approach to regulating evolving derivatives markets. The roundtable will be open to the public and livestreamed. See the press release here.

NYDFS Issues Advertising and Marketing Guidance for Virtual Currency Firms

On Nov. 12, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) issued guidance outlining advertising and marketing expectations for virtual currency businesses licensed or chartered by the department, including BitLicense holders and limited purpose trust companies. The guidance directs firms to maintain comprehensive advertising and marketing policies and procedures, reviewed and approved annually by their boards of directors or designated board committees. Marketing materials must not contain false, misleading, or deceptive statements or omissions, and disclosures must clearly communicate material risks, including compensation for customer testimonials. The guidance also addresses internal review and approval processes, recordkeeping, oversight of third-party promoters, and monitoring for fraudulent use of a firm’s name or brand. NYDFS expects firms to update their policies by May 10, 2027, and requires those policies to be available for departmental review beginning May 12, 2027. See the press release here. See the guidance here.

CFTC Approves Blockchain-Based Derivatives Exchange and Clearinghouse

On Nov. 16, CFTC Chairman Selig announced that the agency had approved applications for designation as a designated contract market (DCM) and registration as a derivatives clearing organization (DCO) for a firm using blockchain-based technology to execute and settle derivatives contracts. He emphasized that the Commodity Exchange Act’s principles-based regulatory framework accommodates blockchain technology without prescribing a particular technological architecture. He also stated that firms using blockchain technology must satisfy the same regulatory standards as traditional exchanges and clearinghouses, including requirements concerning anti-money laundering, customer protection and asset segregation, market surveillance, financial resources, risk management, and system safeguards. See the statement here.

DOJ Announces Actions Against North Korean Cryptocurrency Theft Operations

On Nov. 12, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced actions to disrupt North Korean cryptocurrency theft operations, including the seizure of cloud-based infrastructure used in a social engineering scheme known as “FaceStealer” and efforts to recover cryptocurrency stolen from Binance. According to DOJ, FaceStealer used deceptive video meetings and deepfake technology to compromise individuals in the cryptocurrency and Web3 industries, resulting in the theft of more than $400 million over 18 months. Separately, DOJ reported that North Korean hackers stole more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance on or about Oct. 29. U.S. authorities and private-sector partners have since frozen more than $2.7 billion of the stolen assets, including more than $1.2 billion for which DOJ has obtained court authorization to seize or restrain. Efforts to recover the remaining stolen assets are ongoing. See the press release here

FSB Urges Turkey to Strengthen Crypto Asset and Stablecoin Regulation

On Nov. 11, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) published a peer review of Turkey’s regulatory framework for crypto assets and stablecoins, finding that the country had made progress in strengthening oversight of crypto asset markets. The FSB highlighted the introduction of registration and licensing requirements for crypto asset service providers, safeguards separating assets held in custody, and restrictions on the use of crypto assets for domestic payments. However, the FSB recommended that Turkey establish a dedicated regulatory framework for stablecoins, implement a formal framework for monitoring crypto-related financial stability risks, strengthen supervision and enforcement, and improve cross-border regulatory cooperation and information sharing. See the press release here.