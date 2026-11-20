Anthropic priced tonight at $83 a share, according to Bloomberg and Reuters. That is $5 above the top of its range, and the deal grew in size. It trades Thursday on Nasdaq as ANT. Last week I asked whether it would price above, in, or below the range. The answer was less than we thought six months ago, but more than we dared hope for last week.

It did that following a week when the chief executive of Nvidia, which is buying $10 billion of Anthropic stock on the side, resigned; the 10-year Treasury hit 5.07 percent; and the market priced a 96 percent chance of a rate increase in three weeks. The biggest IPO in history priced above the range into the worst tape of the year. Here is what that tells you, and what it does not.

Anthropic: Above the Range

What happened. The range was $70 to $78. Orders reached nearly seven times the shares on offer. By late afternoon Eastern, Bloomberg and Reuters both reported $83, with the deal enlarged. The exact share count is not yet public.

What it means. On the base deal of 825 million shares, $83 raises about $68.5 billion before fees. Add the $26 billion that Google, Nvidia and five other chip suppliers agreed to pay for nonvoting stock at the IPO price, and about $94 billion of new money arrives in one day. The prior record, SpaceX in June, was $75 billion. On value: about $1.1 trillion on today’s shares, roughly $1.5 trillion counting every option and promise on a fully diluted basis. That is back to the November 2 talk and still short of October’s $2 trillion.

Why it priced up. Several single orders of $10 billion or more. Priority to existing investors, who are least likely to sell on day one. And 20 percent of the deal to individuals through Schwab, Fidelity and Robinhood, two to four times the usual slice. Individuals do not negotiate price. They buy at the open.

What it does not mean. The window is not open for everyone. Two biotechs priced Friday, one up 68 percent, one down 8. A third pulled its deal. SpaceX, SK hynix and Cerebras all trade below their first-day prices, and nothing sizable is on the calendar for the rest of the year. Anthropic is not a window. It is a company the institutions had to own, selling into index funds that will be forced to buy it: Russell 1000 in mid-December, Nasdaq-100 before Christmas, an estimated $19 billion of forced buying in the first month.

Watch Thursday. The open against $83. How many of the 315 million insider shares eligible on day one actually sell; the lock-up is 23 release dates over a year, and the first is the first trade. And Friday’s close, when the retail buyers decide whether they are investors or traders.

Why it matters: This is the mark every private AI company’s last round is now measured against. The banks did not price Anthropic up because the market is strong. They priced it up because the demand for this one company was. Do not take your own deal out on the strength of this one.

Nvidia: The Key-Man Question

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive of Nvidia on November 12 and left the board after 33 years. The board had opened an independent investigation the week before, has said it has no reason to believe national security was compromised, and said Monday it will not reinstate him. Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, is interim chief executive. Harvey Jones, a director since 1993, is the company’s first board chair. The stock has fallen five sessions in a row through a quarter in which revenue rose 103 percent. The quarterly report is delayed.

The facts of the departure are for others to write about. The structure is my subject, and it is the lesson of the week for every founder-led company.

Nvidia had no chair. For 33 years one person was chief executive, chairman and the face of the company. The board created the chair role the day he left. A board should know, in writing, who runs the meeting when the founder cannot.

Succession was a name, not a plan. The interim chief executive is still the chief financial officer. The search is open. A plan is a successor the board has already evaluated, with a transition agreement drafted, before the day it is needed.

Nvidia is a supplier to Anthropic and an anchor purchaser of its stock in the IPO. Anthropic’s filing names Nvidia as critical to its business. The supplier lost its chief executive six days before the IPO, and the IPO priced up anyway.

Why it matters: Anthropic went public with one share that carries 50.1 percent of the vote and a trust that elects a majority of the board. The Nvidia week is the argument against founder control, and every investor who bought at $83 heard it and bought anyway. Founders who get that structure from here on will get it because of what their company is, and they should expect the succession question in the first board meeting after the IPO.

One contrarian thought: The market took substantial value out of Nvidia for taking out its CEO, and did not discount Anthropic for giving a long-term benefit trust and its founders total control, the opposite result of the narrative we read in the press.

The Fed: 96 Percent, and Maybe 50

Futures put a 96 percent chance on an increase December 9. October minutes, out Wednesday, show nearly every official expected it and two raised a half point. Governor Waller said that unless the Fed signals a second move for January, “you have to go 50 in December.” October inflation rose 0.4 percent for the month. Pending home sales are the lowest since 2001. The 10-year closed at 5.07 percent.

Why it matters: The 5 percent 10-year I warned about last week is here. The question is no longer whether to rerun the model but whether the lender already has.

Delaware, Sacramento, Washington

Meta and Cloudflare. Bloomberg reports Meta has paused the plan to give Mark Zuckerberg a new nonvoting class of stock while the Chancery suit proceeds. The Delaware Supreme Court accepted the fast-track appeal of the Cloudflare ruling; no argument date yet.

The exits. Texas Pacific Land left Delaware for Texas Tuesday night; the count is 51 companies out this year, split evenly between Texas and Nevada. Meanwhile the Delaware bar published a draft law that would give holders of large companies a state-law right to put nonbinding proposals on the ballot if the SEC rescinds its own rule. Why it matters: Delaware is making itself the place where private ordering happens when federal rules move. The DExit movement gains momentum as a result.

California. Proposition 40, the billionaire tax, lost 52.5 to 47.5. Proposition 42, which writes a ban on new wealth and personal-property taxes into the constitution, passed by about a point. Proposition 45, the environmental-review rollback, lost 56 to 44. Why it matters: California voters did not just turn down a wealth tax. They banned the next one. That is the most important fact for any founder deciding where to live when the stock becomes liquid.

Washington. Democrats hold the Senate 56 to 44 and the House with seven seats uncalled. Funding runs out December 11 with no stopgap introduced; if you need a filing effective in late December, assume the SEC staff may not be there. The FTC sued to block the $3.5 billion Covetrus sale and Justice is reviewing DoorDash and Instacart: the review is real and the timeline is yours to lose.

Texas data centers. The state resumed permit reviews Tuesday; the governor-elect campaigned on pausing them. If your project is in Texas, the next seven weeks are the window.

The Legal Bench

Netlist brought back Noel Whitley as general counsel from Skyworks. Angi named Alex Tolston chief legal officer from TEGNA. Protective Life named Kurt Meyers from Equitable. enGene hired Jason Duncan. Stem promoted Jessica Palomino. Vylor named Kurt Van Thomme from Corteva. ITG Communications named Marie Censoplano. Agility Robotics, newly public, expanded Ana Lang’s role to chief administrative officer and general counsel.

Departures with no successor: Moderna’s Shannon Thyme Klinger retires March 31. Albertsons’ Tom Moriarty steps down; Elena Dietrich is interim. Jack in the Box’s Sarah Super departs in May.

Why it matters: The public company GC seat is getting harder to fill. If you have a 2027 IPO, this is the quarter to hire.

The Tape

Norwest closed Fund XVIII at $4 billion Friday, the largest venture and growth fund of the quarter. Gemspring closed its buyout fund at $3.5 billion, Plural about $1 billion in Europe, Sofinnova $780 million for crossover. Why it matters: the money this week is control, follow-on or crossover, from managers who have returned cash. Nobody closed a plain early-stage fund above $100 million.

Growth rounds. LangChain raised $300 million at $3 billion. Mirendil raised a $1 billion Series A. OpenAI is reported to have raised $15 billion, half its October target. Why it matters: the capital is there for the top of the list and the terms get harder every row down.

Deals. TPG is reported days from taking BILL Holdings private at about $5 billion. Quebecor offered C$31 billion for Telus. CD&R and GTCR dropped Global Payments, citing size and financing. Why it matters: sponsors are doing $5 billion deals and walking from $26 billion ones. That is what a 5 percent 10-year does to the league table.

Marvell and Lumentum, week three. Marvell closed at $145, down from about $250 before the deal. The 4.5-share exchange ratio is now worth about $653 a Lumentum share against $1,130 at announcement. Why it matters: 42 percent gone with no collar. If you sell for stock, you want a floor, a walk right, or both.

The Loan Desk. Morgan Stanley’s banks failed to syndicate a $1.3 billion loan for Fullscript and placed it with private credit at 400 over. JPMorgan expects leveraged loan defaults to rise from under 2 percent to 4.5 percent in 2027, with $862 billion due by 2029, nearly half rated B3 or lower. Golub’s BDC called credit stress “roughly twice normal.” Why it matters: if you borrowed from a private lender in 2024 or 2025, the lender is marking your loan against those numbers this quarter. Call before they call you.

The market. S&P 500 at 7,324, down 2.6 percent for the week. Nasdaq 24,430, 11 percent below its October record. VIX 24.6. Oil $82.

From My Desk

CFO Executive Forum, tonight, hosted by Lockton with Foley, Protiviti and First Citizens Innovation Banking, produced by Open Future Forum. Notes next week.

Last week’s Docket is on foley.com:Growth Equity Docket Vol. I, No. 9: Mega-IPOs, New Exit Paths and the Price of Growth.

GC Executive Forum lunch, Friday, December 4, Hotel Nia, Menlo Park. Approval-only, Chatham House rules. Topic: what the Nvidia week means for succession at founder-led companies. Reply for a seat.

Calendar

Anthropic first trade, Thursday, November 19, Nasdaq: ANT.

Thursday, November 19, Nasdaq: ANT. Markets closed Thursday, November 26; early close Friday, November 27.

Thursday, November 26; early close Friday, November 27. GC Executive Forum lunch, Friday, December 4, Hotel Nia. Reply for a seat.

Friday, December 4, Hotel Nia. Reply for a seat. An Evening with Friends, JPMorgan Healthcare week, Monday, January 11, 6 to 8 pm, Merchants Exchange Club, 75 Leidesdorff Street, San Francisco, with Baker Tilly and Berkley Life Sciences. Invitation only; reply for a seat.

Monday, January 11, 6 to 8 pm, Merchants Exchange Club, 75 Leidesdorff Street, San Francisco, with Baker Tilly and Berkley Life Sciences. Invitation only; reply for a seat. Also from Open Future Forum: the Investors’ Christmas Mixer and the CEO and CISO dinners in Palo Alto, at luma.com/OpenFutureForum.

Closing Argument

Founders: Anthropic priced above the range because of what it is, not because the window is open. Do not borrow its confidence. Borrow its disclosure.

Boards: Nvidia created a board chair the day its chief executive left. Should you create yours before? Should you name a successor when nobody needs one? The press and pundits say yes, but the markets don’t seem to care.

Sellers: Lumentum’s holders lost 42 percent in three weeks with no collar. If a buyer offers stock, the collar is the deal.

A question for you. Where does Anthropic close Friday: above $83, within 10 percent, or below?

The largest IPO in history priced above the range in the week the largest chip company lost its founder, and the 10-year crossed 5 percent. The market absorbed all three and bought the stock. That is not confidence. That is a market that has decided which few names it must own. Know which list you are on.