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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Tokenized Trading Is Coming To Public Equities: Are You Prepared For The 30-Day Opt-Out Deadline?

Goodwin Procter LLP
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The SEC has issued an exemptive order allowing tokenized securities venues to trade public company stocks using blockchain technology, creating a 30-day opt-out window for companies. Without explicit notice and action, companies will be deemed to have consented to inclusion on these trading platforms, making it critical for public companies to establish their position proactively.

United StatesFinance and Banking
David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn

Tokenized securities are moving from what was once theory to regulated market infrastructure. For the first time, pursuant to an SEC exemptive order, third parties may be able to tokenize and facilitate trading of your company’s stock unless you affirmatively opt out. Public companies that establish a clear position now, before receiving notice from a tokenized securities venue, will be better positioned to manage investor expectations, communications, and market risk.

On September 17, 2026, the SEC announced an exemptive order that would allow certain trading platforms (called tokenized securities venues, or TSVs) that use blockchain technology to trade tokenized NMS public company stocks. This would include exchange-listed REITs, common stock, ADRs, and long-term warrants but would exclude exchange-listed debt securities, securities futures, and open-ended mutual funds. As of today, at least two proposed TSVs have already provided public notice of their intent to launch. While there are limits to the type and amounts of stock that may be traded on TSVs, publicly traded companies should be aware that there is a 30-day window for which you can opt out of a TSV — if notice is not received, you are deemed to have consented to inclusion on that TSV. Any opt out of a TSV will be public.

In this timely alert, Goodwin’s Digital Currency and Blockchain practice outlines the key considerations for public companies in light of the SEC’s exemptive order and the commencement of tokenized equity asset trading on TSVs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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