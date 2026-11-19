On September 30, 2026, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill No. 2116 (Ch. 823, Stats. 2026), which amends the California Financing Law (CFL) to bring commercial financing providers and brokers within the scope of the CFL. Commercial financing includes a variety of loan and non-loan financing products, including accounts receivable purchase transactions (e.g., factoring), asset-based lending transactions, commercial loans, commercial open-end credit plans, and lease financing intended by the small business recipient for use primarily for a purpose other than a personal, family, or household purpose. As a result, beginning in 2028, the amendment will impose new obligations on existing CFL-licensed lenders, certain nonbanks in partnerships with banks, and other providers and brokers of non-loan small business commercial financing that currently are not regulated under the CFL.

What Does the Amendment Do?

The amendment requires a person engaged in the business of a commercial financing provider or a commercial financing broker to obtain a license and observe certain conduct provisions. A licensed provider may also act as a broker at its licensed place of business without obtaining an additional broker license if the licensed provider has notified the Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation (the Commissioner). The amendment operates by adding a new commercial financing chapter of the CFL (Chapter 3.1) and updating provisions in other existing CFL chapters to accommodate this new transaction category (e.g., Chapter 1’s licensing requirements). The amendment’s requirements for commercial financing supplement the CFL’s existing requirements for commercial loans, which remain in effect. The CFL’s existing commercial loan licensing and other requirements may apply, even if the amendment’s new requirements do not.

Who Does the Amendment Affect?

A commercial financing provider is a person who extends a specific offer of commercial financing to a recipient (i.e., certain for-profit small businesses or small business owners). The definition of “commercial financing provider” targets fintechs and other nonbanks participating in commonplace bank partnership structures by specifically capturing a “nondepository institution that enters into a written agreement with a depository institution to arrange for the extension of commercial financing by the depository institution to a recipient via an online lending platform administered by the nondepository institution” (although extending an offer on behalf of the depository institution does not, by itself, mean the nondepository institution engaged in or originated the financing).

A commercial financing broker is a person engaged in the business of:

Transmitting sensitive data (i.e., bank account number, bank statement, credit or debit card number, credit score, any part of a social security number, personal or business income information (including self-reported), or taxpayer or employer identification number) about a prospective recipient to a commercial financing provider with the expectation of compensation in connection with making the referral (i.e., an introduction of a prospective recipient to a provider or the delivery of a prospective recipient’s contact information to a provider for the purpose of making an introduction)

Making a referral to a commercial financing provider under an agreement with the commercial financing provider whereby the prospective recipient being referred meets certain criteria involving sensitive data

Participating in a commercial financing negotiation between a commercial financing provider and prospective recipient

Counseling, advising, or making a recommendation to a prospective recipient about a commercial financing transaction based on that prospective recipient’s sensitive data

Participating in the preparation of commercial financing documents, including, but not limited to, commercial financing applications, other than providing a prospective recipient with blank copies of commercial financing documents or transmitting to the provider at the prospective recipient’s request information that is not sensitive data

Communicating to a prospective recipient a commercial financing provider’s approval decision

Charging a fee to a prospective recipient for services related to a prospective recipient’s application for a commercial financing transaction from a commercial financing provider

A person is not a commercial financing broker solely because they:

Perform certain support tasks for a broker

Furnish, in accordance with federal and state law, a consumer report by a consumer reporting agency to a licensee

Disseminate a provider’s marketing materials or factual information about the provider, its lending activities, or its loan products (including interest rates, minimum or maximum loan amounts or loan periods, and general descriptions of underwriting criteria)

Are There Any Exemptions?

The following transactions and persons are excluded or exempt from the new commercial financing chapter of the CFL (Chapter 3.1), though, pending agency guidance, there is ambiguity whether some are also excused from licensing under a separate chapter of the CFL (Chapter 1):

Transactions involving specific commercial financing offers exceeding $500,000

Transactions where the recipient has annual gross receipts exceeding the greater of $16 million or the annual gross receipts threshold adjusted biennially by the Department of General Services

Transactions secured by real property

Transactions where the recipient is a nonprofit organization

Transactions where the recipient is a vehicle dealer or its affiliate

Transactions where the recipient is a vehicle rental company or its affiliate, pursuant to a specific commercial financing offer or commercial open-end credit plan of at least $50,000

A person who makes one or fewer commercial financing transactions in California over a 12-month period

A person who makes five or fewer commercial financing transactions in California over a 12-month period that are incidental to the business of that person

A person who is a lender regulated under the federal Farm Credit Act

In addition, existing exemptions from the CFL remain available, such as those for banks and other classes of regulated entities or persons entirely exempted from the CFL.

What Other Requirements Apply?

Contractual Restrictions. Commercial financing providers and brokers may not take a confession of judgment or power of attorney at any time before a default by the recipient, and transactions may not be unconscionable. The contract also may not limit the recipient’s disclosure of information gained by the recipient from its activities with the provider (including the terms and conditions of the product or service).

Commercial financing providers and brokers may not take a confession of judgment or power of attorney at any time before a default by the recipient, and transactions may not be unconscionable. The contract also may not limit the recipient’s disclosure of information gained by the recipient from its activities with the provider (including the terms and conditions of the product or service). UDAAP. Commercial financing providers and brokers may not engage in unlawful, unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices in connection with the offering or provision of commercial financing to a recipient.

Commercial financing providers and brokers may not engage in unlawful, unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices in connection with the offering or provision of commercial financing to a recipient. APR Disclosure. A commercial financing broker’s website must clearly and conspicuously display the average and maximum annual percentage rates for the commercial financing transactions it facilitated in the most recent calendar year.

A commercial financing broker’s website must clearly and conspicuously display the average and maximum annual percentage rates for the commercial financing transactions it facilitated in the most recent calendar year. Annual Reports. Beginning March 15, 2029 (for activity in 2028), and by March 15 of each subsequent year, providers must file annual reports with the Commissioner.

Beginning March 15, 2029 (for activity in 2028), and by March 15 of each subsequent year, providers must file annual reports with the Commissioner. Ability to Repay. Commercial financing providers risk suspension or revocation of their licenses if they repeatedly fail to consider the ability of the recipient to repay the commercial financing transaction or to refinance at maturity.

Commercial financing providers risk suspension or revocation of their licenses if they repeatedly fail to consider the ability of the recipient to repay the commercial financing transaction or to refinance at maturity. Administration and Costs. A variety of the CFL’s existing administrative provisions will apply to commercial financing, such as those governing surety bonds, background checks, net worth requirements, branching approvals, recordkeeping, enforcement, and similar matters. Further, in addition to license fees and certain exam-related costs, each licensed commercial financing provider and broker will also be required to pay a pro rata share of all costs and expenses incurred administering the CFL.

What Is the Compliance Timeline?

The amendment becomes operative on January 1, 2028, except that the licensing requirement is not operative until July 1, 2028. A commercial financing provider or broker who submits a complete application on or before July 1, 2028, may continue operating without the license while awaiting a decision on their pending license application. These future dates do not delay obligations already applicable under existing law (e.g., the commercial financing disclosure law).

What Are the Penalties for Noncompliance?

A commercial financing agreement entered into on or after January 1, 2028, is unenforceable if the commercial financing provider is not licensed (unless the provider is awaiting a decision on their complete license application if submitted on or before July 1, 2028).

Under existing CFL provisions, certain violations of the CFL can be criminal, and the Commissioner may also seek monetary penalties, issue desist and refrain orders, revoke or suspend a license, or order other relief, such as refunds, restitution or disgorgement, or damages.

What Should I Do Next?

Our team is ready to assist with scoping analyses, exemption determinations, license applications, and changes to contracts, business practices, and compliance programs. Adapting your business and preparing a license application can take time. Do not delay evaluating how the amendment affects your business. Please contact the authors of this alert or your usual Goodwin contact for further assistance.