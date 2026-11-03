How Can You Prove A Trust Agreement’s Terms When You Cannot Locate The Executed Original Or A Signed Copy Of The Trust Instrument?

Last year, I wrote a post about the presumption of revocation that oftentimes applies to lost wills. Based upon Matter of Pinnola, a recent decision from Nassau County Surrogate David P. Sullivan, I now write to provide an update on how parties who are interested in a trust can prove a trust agreement’s terms, even when the trust instrument is lost.

Estates, Powers and Trusts Law (“EPTL”) § 7-1.17 provides that a trust agreement “shall be in writing and shall be executed and acknowledged by the person establishing such trust,” and “unless such person is the sole trustee[,] by at least one trustee thereof in the manner required by [New York law] for recording of a conveyance of real property”, or “executed in the presence of two witnesses who shall affix their signatures to the trust instrument” (EPTL § 7-1.17). “To qualify for recording, New York requires an instrument conveying real property, such as a deed, to have an acknowledgement of proof made by, among others, a notary public” (Matter of Pinnola, File No. 2025-4536, 2026 WL 2753173, at *3 [Sur Ct, Nassau County July 9, 2026]).

As Surrogate Sullivan has explained, New York law currently “provides for proving and probating lost wills, but does not have a corresponding provision for proving or establishing a lost lifetime trust” (id.). The Surrogate continued: “There is pending legislation which seeks to add a provision [Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act (“SCPA”) §] 1510 to Article 15 of the SCPA to provide a mechanism for establishing the existence of a writing creating or amending a lifetime trust which was lost or destroyed” (id.).

“While there is no provision for proving and establishing a lost or destroyed inter vivos trust, there is . . . some New York caselaw that provides a . . . mechanism to address a lost trust” (id.). For example, as Surrogate Sullivan noted, in “Matter of Greene, the court held that the absence of the executed original of a trust agreement, pursuant to which a trust was established[,] does not prevent the finding that a valid trust exists, where certain essential elements are amply demonstrated” (id. [quotation marks omitted]). “The essential elements of a trust are: (i) a designated beneficiary; (ii) a designated trustee[;] (iii) a clearly identifiable res, a fund or other property sufficiently designated or identified to enable title of the property to pass to the trustee; and (iv) actual delivery of the fund or property, with the intention of vesting legal title in the trustee” (id.). Thus, Surrogate Sullivan wrote: “Where all four elements are established, the New York courts have found that a valid lifetime trust exists, despite the lack of an original or copy of the trust instrument” (id. at *4).

In Pinnola, the decedent executed a pour-over will and lifetime trust agreement on January 8, 2007 (id. at *2). She restated the trust agreement on March 29, 2007 (id.). The decedent died on June 13, 2017 (id.). Following the decedent’s death, her stepson acted as trustee until his own death on January 2, 2024 (id.). After the decedent’s stepson’s death, “neither the original Trust Agreement creating the Trust, nor an executed copy could be found” (id.). However, the attorney-draftsperson of the trust agreement located an unexecuted copy of the instrument “in his computer files” (id.).

The attorney-draftsperson attested that: (a) the decedent and her stepson signed the January 8, 2007 trust agreement in his presence, and “he notarized each of their signatures”; (b) at the same time, the decedent also executed a deed conveying Glen Cove, New York real property to the trust; (c) the deed “was recorded on January 24, 2007”; (d) on March 29, 2007, the decedent and her stepson executed an amended and restated trust agreement, and the attorney-draftsperson “notarized their signatures”; (e) at that time, the decedent and her stepson signed an affidavit of trust “certifying the identities of the trustees and that the Trust was in full force and effect”; (f) the decedent and her stepson signed the affidavit in the presence of the attorney-draftsperson, who notarized their signatures; and (g) the affidavit of trust “attached and incorporated certain . . . provisions of the” amended trust agreement (id.). In addition, the attorney-draftsperson attested that: (a) he has a practice of not maintaining “signed copies of executed documents” and, consequently, “did not keep signed copies of the Trust or any other of [the decedent’s] estate planning documents in his files”; (b) consistent with that policy, the attorney-draftsperson provided the decedent’s original signed estate-planning instruments to the decedent; (c) the attorney-draftsperson “did not maintain a digital or electronic copy of the executed” trust instruments; (d) “the only documentation related to the Trust Agreement that remains in his possession is a copy of the unexecuted Restatement of Trust”; and (e) “at no time after March 29, 2007, did [the decedent] ever contact [the attorney-draftsperson] to revoke the Trust nor did he receive any requests from any attorney purporting to represent” the decedent (id. at *2-3).

Two interested parties petitioned “to restate” the decedent’s March 29, 2007 amended and restated trust instrument, among other relief (id. at *1). In doing so, the petitioner’s submitted proof that the Glen Cove property and a bank account belonged to the trust (id. at *2-3).

In granting the petition to restate the March 29, 2007 trust instrument, Surrogate Sullivan found that the petitioners presented “clear and convincing evidence” to “establish the existence of the Trust and its valid execution” (id. at *4). The Surrogate also found that the documents that the petitioners submitted to the court established the March 29, 2007 trust instrument’s terms, and satisfied the statutory elements for creating a valid trust, even in the absence of the signed original or executed copy of the instrument (id.). Accordingly, referencing the fact that the petitioners presented proof that the March 29, 2007 trust instrument had not been revoked, Surrogate Sullivan concluded that the petitioners proved that the trust was still “in full force and effect”, and granted their petition to restate the March 29, 2007 trust instrument (id. at *4-5).

Surrogate Sullivan’s well-reasoned decision in Pinnolaprovides a helpful remainder of how parties and their attorneys can prove a trust instrument’s terms when the signed original or a copy of the executed document cannot be located. Until the Legislature enacts lost trust legislation, parties and their attorneys should rely upon the factors that Pinnolaapplies when seeking to prove the terms of lost trust instruments.